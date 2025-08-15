KreekCraft quits Roblox Video Stars Program amid Schlep controversy

Popular Roblox YouTuber KreekCraft recently announced his departure from the Roblox Video Stars Program on YouTube and X. The content creator listed concerns with the platform's moderation policy and the disconnect between it and the community as the primary reasons behind his decision. Previously, he had vocalized his worries on these matters in multiple YouTube videos.KreekCraft had hinted at a mass exodus from the Video Stars Program on an X post on August 12, 2025, following the Schlep controversy. He is among the first content creators to quit the program following the Roblox Corporation’s response to vigilante groups.KreekCraft’s reasons for exiting the Roblox Video Stars ProgramOn August 14, 2025, KreekCraft uploaded a YouTube video titled i'm done. In the video, the 28-year-old responded to the statement released by the Roblox Corporation regarding vigilantes on the platform. He expressed disappointment at the gaming giant’s decision to ban vigilante groups, which included Schlep, a YouTuber whose content focuses on catching bad actors on Roblox.In addition to the Schlep controversy, KreekCraft voiced his frustrations with games like Bathroom Simulator being on the platform despite child safety concerns. He commented on the community’s repeated efforts to have inappropriate games removed, seemingly to no effect:“We are in this situation because, for years now, Roblox has failed to listen to the community. They have failed to take us seriously. They say they’re listening. They’re not. It’s not only the moderation and safety; it’s up and down the board.” (Timestamp - 19:53)He concluded the video by stating that he would likely not attend the upcoming Roblox Developers’ Conference (RDC) in September 2025. The 28-year-old was among the first to join the Video Stars Program during its inception in 2018.KreekCraft posted a follow-up video on X on the same day, captioned I am leaving the Roblox Star Program. In this video, he reiterated his reasons for exiting the program and stated the following:“I think Roblox needs a major wake-up call. I don’t know if me leaving is going to do anything. They probably won’t even care ultimately, right? This is just a drop in the pond– probably doesn’t matter, but it feels like the right thing to do, and so, I’m doing it.” (Timestamp - 2:08)He emphasized that he didn’t wish to pressure other creators into leaving the program and following his footsteps. Currently, KreekCraft and CubeINC are the only influencers to have exited the program following the Schlep controversy.Roblox responds to vigilante groups following Schlep controversySchlep, a YouTuber known for catching child predators on Roblox, was banned from the platform on August 9, 2025. In addition to his Roblox accounts being removed, the influencer received a cease and desist notice from the gaming giant. This led to the community calling for the content creator’s accounts to be restored and demanding the resignations of CEO David Baszucki and CSO Matthew Kaufman.Following public backlash, an article titled More on our Removal of Vigilantes from Roblox was released on the official Roblox website. The blog post covered vigilante groups in broad strokes, never directly alluding to Schlep. Roblox underlined vigilantes’ actions as “unacceptable” despite “being seemingly well-intentioned,” stating that their actions “create an unsafe environment for users.”The write-up equates vigilante groups on the platform to predators, as they seemingly impersonate minors to catch the bad actors:“Similar to actual predators, [vigilantes] often impersonated minors, actively approached other users, then tried to lead them to other platforms to have sexually explicit conversations (which is against our Terms of Use).”Roblox went on to underscore the importance of accurate reporting, mentioning its partnership with law enforcement and child welfare agencies. It mentioned a total of 24,522 reports being submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in 2024. The article concludes with a brief explanation of the platform’s reporting system.