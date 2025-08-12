  • home icon
  Schlep's Ban Sparks Exodus: Popular Roblox YouTubers to leave Stars Program

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Aug 12, 2025 11:16 GMT
YouTubers are considering leaving the Stars Program following Schlep
Content creator and YouTuber Schlep’s ban on Roblox has garnered reactions from all corners of the Roblox community. Popular YouTubers have commented on the situation, with members of the Roblox Stars Program said to be planning a mass exodus. The precise details of the exodus and plans to appear at the Roblox Developers Conference are currently unknown.

Per the cease and desist notice, Schlep was reportedly banned from Roblox for "interfering with [their] established safety protocols" and "undermining [their] safety efforts." His YouTube video and X post on the matter have received strong support from the Roblox community.

Schlep’s ban inspires an outpouring of support from the Roblox community

Following Schlep’s ban on Roblox, numerous YouTubers, content creators, and Roblox community members have offered their support for the 22-year-old. Simultaneously, they expressed outrage over the platform’s decision to permanently close the content creator’s accounts.

Popular YouTuber KreekCraft posted on X on August 12, 2025, mentioning talks among multiple community YouTubers to exit the Roblox Stars Program. In the X post, the content creator wrote:

"There's been talks between very large Roblox YouTubers planning a mass exodus from the Roblox Star Program. Roblox developers planning #freeschlep chants at RDC. A few sponsorship opportunities in jeopardy due to Roblox's recent actions. That's where we're at right now. 🙃"
The Stars Program is a partnership designed by the corporation to provide content creators and live streamers with various benefits. It covers long-form, short-form, and livestream content creators, granting them access to exclusive badges, servers, monetization options, and more.

The circumstances surrounding Schlep’s ban

Schlep, best known for his series on catching Roblox predators, To Catch a Robloxian, was recently banned from accessing the platform. In addition to his account being closed, Roblox Corporation has allegedly sent a cease and desist notice to the YouTuber.

The 22-year-old content creator took to social media platforms to present his points on the matter, expressing his frustrations with the gaming giant. He criticized the Roblox Corporation leadership extensively in his YouTube video titled Roblox Is Threatening to Sue Me For Protecting Kids. He also posted two screenshots on X that included the contents of the cease and desist letter.

In response to Schlep’s ban, many in the Roblox community called for the resignations of CSO Matthew Kaufman and CEO David Baszucki. These outcries further intensified after it was revealed that CSO Kaufman sold over $800,000 worth of Roblox shares a day before the content creator was banned. It is currently unclear whether these happenings were related or not.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

