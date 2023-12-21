Lamborghini HQ visit after purchasing Golden Bullhead on Roblox 

Golden Bullhead, a limited-edition Roblox UGC, stands as one of the rarest accessories in the metaverse. This exclusive hat was released as part of the Lamborghini Lanzador Lab experience on December 18, 2023. Unlike other limited-edition UGCs that debut with at least hundreds of copies, only three Golden Bullhead pieces were made available.

The Golden Bullhead UGC has quickly gained fame in the community due to its unique model design and pricing. As a result, it vanished in no time as three users swiftly purchased the Lamborghini accessory upon its release. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the Golden Bullhead UGC.

Lamborghini's HQ tour after purchasing Golden Bullhead on Roblox

The three Golden Bullhead owners are qualified for a tour of Lamborghini's HQ in Italy. However, the drawback to this opportunity is that travel costs and other miscellaneous expenses will not be covered by the luxury sports car supergiant. This has created severe backlash from the community, with many expressing their discontent by trolling this action on their social media handles.

Price of Golden Bullhead Roblox UGC

The Golden Bullhead debuted with a staggering price tag of 1,500,000 Robux, which, after conversion, amounts to $18,750.00 USD.

Appearance and description of Golden Bullhead

Official poster of Golden Bullhead (Image via Lamborghini Lamzador Lab)

The Golden Bullhead is a big mask-based hat-type apparel that is reminiscent of the bull in the iconic Lamborghini logo. The black and gold motifs of the mask, along with the golden horns, will make your avatar look like a minotaur sponsored by Lamborghini. This statement is further supported by the fact that the luxury brand's logo is etched at the top-center part of the Golden Bullhead.

The visible rustic metal marks on the mask add more depth to the model. Furthermore, the hairpiece of your avatar remains visible even after equipping the Golden Bullhead UGC.

The following is the official description of Golden Bullhead from the Roblox store:

"BEFORE YOU BUY – This item unlocks IRL rewards from Lamborghini, including an exclusive trip to Lamborghini HQ in Italy!* Head to the #announcements channel in Lamborghini’s Discord, or Lamborghini’s X account & IG stories, to find the link to learn more & verify your purchase. *You must be 18 years of age or older to redeem this reward. Travel costs are not included. Additional restrictions apply."

In addition to the visit, Golden Bullhead owners will also receive exclusive Lamborghini merchandise and memorabilia.

The surge of limited-edition UGCs is reaching a boiling point. Hence, you can expect more real-world rewards in metaverse experiences produced by well-established companies and game studios. Also, check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section to catch wind of the latest metaverse news, UGC guides, updates, and more.