PacSun DTLA Varsity jacket in Roblox PacSun Los Angeles Tycoon: Details explored

Many Robloxians know of free accessories, hats, and other products that can be obtained by competing in exclusive game challenges. Players can add the limited edition PacSun DTLA Varsity jacket by completing a quest in PacSun Los Angeles Tycoon.

PacSun Los Angeles Tyoon is heavily themed around a Southern California dry summer scenario. Players can have a tranquil gaming experience while establishing their gathering places and facilities to flourish in-game. They can also host private servers and group up with friends to build new landscapes on the map.

As of this month, the exclusive PacSun DTLA Varsity jacket is up for grabs. Gamers can quickly get their hands on this jacket by finishing a simple task. Scroll down to learn more about the varsity jacket.

How to get the DTLA Varsity jacket in Roblox PacSun Los Angeles Tycoon?

Players are advised to follow the simple steps outlined below to claim the PacSun DTLA Varsity jacket within a matter of minutes:

Launch PacSun Los Angeles Tycoon on Roblox and enter the server

Once inside the server, it would be best if you unlocked the Santa Monica Pier zone

You will find a NPC standing near a hotdog stand on the way to the orange-colored restaurant

Go near the NPC and press "E" to interact with him

A new chat interface titled "Quest guy" will provide the players with the challenge of collecting map pieces

Players can build the zone by setting up ATMS and upgrading the virtual city's infrastructure. The NPC will have a white exclamation mark on its head that will turn blue once the task begins.

How to find the map pieces in PacSun Los Angeles Tycoon?

Follow the red track to find a map piece (Image via MistGamez Roblox)

Walk straight from the NPC, and you will see a red-themed track, jump on it and start walking up to find the first map piece.

Get to the roof to find the second map piece (Image via MistGamez Roblox)

Get to the "LOVE" shop near the Pier and climb to the roof of the building. Follow the golden coins near the board to locate the second map component.

Get on the ferris wheel to collect a map piece on the top (Image via MistGamez Roblox)

Head to the ferris wheel and jump on any cart. Wait until you reach the top of the ride and collect the floating map piece.

Jump on the blue button to start building a rock bridge (Image via MistGamez Roblox)

Head to the beach, where you can find a blue button named "Strange Stone." Players will need some in-game money to build a bridge to the mysterious island. They can find a chest inside the newly-appeared cave. Open the chest to unlock the Pascun DTLA Varsity jacket.

