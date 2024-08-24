Pet Simulator 99 Kawaii World: New World, Rebirth 9, and more

After the successful Pet Simulator 99 RNG event, a new map dubbed Kawaii World was launched as part of this week's gameplay update. Notably, Rebirth 9 and Ultra Mastery XP Potion debuted in the Pet Simulator 99 universe. That said, players who attain the said Rebirth will be rewarded with the Supercomputer Radio along with other rewards. The new item allows you to access the Supercomputer right from your inventory. Although a small update, Kawaii World is a thematic map extension to the Void World.

Keep reading to learn more about the latest Pet Simulator 99 Kawaii World update.

Pet Simulator 99 Kawaii World update

Featured below are all the official descriptions and changes of the Kawaii World update in Pet Simulator 99:

"Kawaii overload! The new Kawaii World is located in the Void Hub. You’ll need to rebirth before you’re allowed in! UwU"

Here are the changes introduced in the same update:

Added booth history which shows booth buys and sells

which shows booth buys and sells Added a big red button to disable teams mode

Changed auto farm to automatically resume after leaving a minigame

Kawaii World zones

"Make your way through Tokyo’s streets to the kawaii peaks!"

Complete quests to unlock all 5 kawaii zones!

Discover upgrades, relics, rewards, and vending machines.

Reach the final egg for a chance to hatch the HUGE Chef Monkey.

Travel to the new world with the cannon in the Void Hub!

Pets

Hatch 16 pets from the new zones!

Including our favorites: Masked Owl, Ninja Axolotl, and Kawaii Dragon

Plus, the newest best pet, the Kawaii Tiger!

Hatch Eggs

Hatch your way through 5 new eggs!

Chance to hatch the new HUGE Chef Monkey in the final egg!

Limited Huge Pets

New Huge Pets in eggs and free gifts:

Huge Chef Monkey - Earned from the Kawaii World's final egg!

Huge Cupcake Unicorn - Earned from the Kawaii World's Tokyo Alley!

Huge Kawaii Tiger - Reward in Free Rewards Gifts!

Found occasionally in Active Huge Pets:

Huge Helicopter Cat, Huge Skateboard Bulldog, Huge Fancy Axolotl, and Huge Guest Noob

Event:

Tokyo Alley Egg

Let the journey begin through the streets of Tokyo!

To participate in the quest, explore the 4 alleys.

Each of the alleys contain 3 chests as giant obstacles.

The goal is to find the egg at the end of one of the alleys!

Find a new Huge Cupcake Unicorn in the alley egg.

Good luck! The egg changes location every 60 minutes.

Pet Simulator 99 Kawaii World Rebirth 9, Supercomputer Radio, and more

Rebirth 9

The following are all the perks and rewards you receive after activating Rebirth 9 in Pet Simulator 99:

Ultra Mastery Potion - Grants level 99 to a Mastery of your choice!

- Grants level 99 to a Mastery of your choice! Supercomputer Radio - Open the Supercomputer anytime, anywhere!

- Open the Supercomputer anytime, anywhere! +675% Pet Damage - Pets are 75% stronger, permanently!

- Pets are 75% stronger, permanently! Rewards - A bunch of rewards!

- A bunch of rewards! Located millionaire world’s Diamond Mega City (zone 219).

Supercomputer Radio

So convenient! Remotely access all machines!

Remotely access all machines! Open the Supercomputer anytime from your inventory.

anytime from your inventory. Given as a Rebirth 9 reward.

Ultra Mastery Potion

It’s a super special, untradable , potion!

, potion! This potion grants level 99 to a Mastery of your choice.

to a of your choice. Only one will ever be given to you. Use it wisely!

Given as a Rebirth 9 reward.

Kawaii Boss Chest

Unlock the final area to break the Kawaii Boss Chest !

to break the ! These are tough to break but drop some nice loot.

New Rank

Added a new rank 31, Supreme Oracle!

This rank unlocks the final 99th egg slot!

Tier 11 Potions (Tier XI Potions)

New Tier 11 Potions! Upgrade 7x Tier 10 Potions to Tier 11!

Upgrade Coins, Damage, Lucky, and Treasure Hunter

Level 70 Mastery in Potions is required to equip these.

in Potions is required to equip these. Also, Diamonds Tier 9 Potion was added.

Tier 10 Enchants

New Tier 10 Enchantments! Upgrade 10x Tier 9 Enchantments to Tier 10!

Upgrade Coins, Criticals, Diamonds, Lucky Eggs, Strong Pets, Tap Power, and Treasure Hunter

Level 70 Mastery in Enchantments is required to equip these.

Luchador Exclusive Egg

Fierce, fearless, and ready to wrestle! The new Luchador Egg !

! Featuring the brand new TITANIC Luchador Cat !

! 2 new HUGE pets - HUGE Luchador Griffin and HUGE Luchador Coyote

and Limited-time! Don’t miss out on your chance to hatch this egg!

Kawaii Pack

Sugoi! with new limited-time pets & items!

Chance for the new Huge Strawberry Cow only in this pack!

Plus, Titanic & Huge Kitsune, Strawberry Hoverboard & Booth, and more!

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Kawaii World

How much do Luchador Eggs cost in Pet Simulator 99?

You can purchase 10 eggs for 3,200 Robux, 3 eggs for 1,200 Robux, and 1 egg for 400 Robux.

What does the new Damage Potion XI do in Pet Simulator 99?

When consumed, the potion increases your pets' damage by 165% for 1 hour and 50 minutes.

What is the best pet that can be hatched from the Tokyo Alley Egg?

The Huge Cupcake Unicorn is the best pet, as it belongs to the Huge category.

