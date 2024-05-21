Pet Simulator 99: Prison World Guide 

This Pet Simulator 99 guide covers the breakdown of the Prison World map, which ranges from Areas 200 to 204. The map extension is a notable feature of the Prison Update, showcasing Void Coins (the new currency), Prison Eggs, new pets, and more. The new areas added to Pet Simulator 99 Prison World are as listed below:

#200 - Prison Tower

#201 - Prison Block

#202 - Prison Cafeteria

#203 - Prison Yard

#204 - Prison HQ

Keep reading to grasp sly tactics and catapult your progress to the furthest reaches of the Pet Simulator 99 universe.

Getting started in Pet Simulator 99 Prison World

How to travel to the Prison World in Pet Simulator 99?

Use the machine to teleport to the Void World (Image via Roblox)

Note: Players without Rebirth 8 will not be allowed to enter the Void Hub or the Prison World. Hence, stop at Area 199 to attain the Rebirth and speed run towards Area 200 from Area 100.

Void World/Void Hub: After reaching Area 199 for the second time, walk to the Void World travel machine (located before the giant black hole) and teleport to the Void World.

Prison World Cannon: Once you spawn in the Void Hub, look to the left of the giant portal to spot the PS 99 Prison board. Next to it is the Prison World cannon. Go near it and hit the interact button to land on the Prison World map.

Also Check: Pet Simulator 99 Prison Update

Pet Simulator 99 Prison World map breakdown

Finish quests to unlock the Area 201 (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned before, there are four new areas, three of which must be unlocked using Void Coins and by completing certain quests.

Area #200 Prison Tower - This is the spawn point of Prison World, located in front of the four Prison Eggs. Equip pets with a strength of 1.9 or higher to farm Void Coins more efficiently.

Area #201 Prison Block - After unlocking this Area, you will find eight prison cells around the zone. Use Prison Keys to enter these cells and unlock chests for free rewards, with a small chance of obtaining Huge Pets.

Quests to unlock Area #201:

400 Breakables

9k Void Coins to unlock Area 201

Area #202 Prison Cafeteria - This Area features Daily Enchants on the left side of it's zone. Farming this zone yields more Void Coins compared to its predecessor.

Quests to unlock Area #202:

Hatch 100 of your best eggs

Make 3 golden pets from your best egg

20k Void Coins

Area #203 Prison Yard - You may spend considerable time in this zone to collect the three Prison Keys needed to unlock the final area and Void Coins to hatch the expensive Prison Eggs.

Quests to unlock Area 203:

Hatch 500 of your best eggs

Make 3 rainbow pets from your best egg

45k Void Coins

Area #204 Prison HQ - Final zone in Pet Simulator 99 that leads you to Police Headquarters. This area also boasts an OP Potions Vending Machine.

Quests to unlock Area 204:

Break a coin jar in the best area

Make 5 rainbow pets from your best egg

Collect (x3) Prison Keys

100k Void Coins

Also Check: How to use Hoverboard in Pet Simulator 99

Prison Keys in Pet Simulator 99 Prison World

Unlock cells in the zone using Prison Keys (Image via Roblox)

Official in-game inscriptions about Prison Keys:

Earn Prison Keys from random drops!

Friends give +5% drop boost for Prison Keys!

Prison Keys are only obtainable via drops from breakables in the zone. They have a small drop chance, which generally forces players to use Enchants and Fruits. Additionally, adding new friends to the server grants a small drop boost. The more friends you have in the game server, the faster you can collect Prison Keys.

Equip Treasure Hunter VIII or Treasure Hunter IX Enchant to turn the drop odds in your favor. You can also equip Criticals Enchants to inflict even more pet damage. Consume Pineapple and Rainbow Fruits to increase your drop chance and pet power for a short time.

Conclusion and aftermath of reaching Area 204

Area 204 is the best place to farm Prison Keys, Golden Prison Keys, Diamonds, and Void Coins. You can quickly gather a fortune by using Flags, Potions, Enchants, and other resources.

Additionally, you'll often see veterans AFK farming this zone with Fortune, Hasty, and other grindful Flags. This way, your coffers will be filled in no time.

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Prison World

What are the best pets to use in Pet Simulator 99 Prison World?

The best pets to use in the Prison World are the new ones from the Prison Eggs, especially those with 2t and above power. Coupled with that, you can use Exclusive, Huge, and Titanic Pets to deal colossal damage in this world.

Can you get Huge Pets from Prison Eggs?

Yes, you can hatch Huge Pets from the last Prison Egg, although the hatch chance is very minimal.

How to open the jail cells in Area 201?

To open the jail cells in Area 201, simply walk to their entrances and use Prison Keys to enter and access the chests inside.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback