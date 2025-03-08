Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raid (Update 50): Raids, Titanic Clover Butterfly, and more

The golden jubilee Pet Simulator 99 update focuses on Raids, a new feature that revolves around breakables, bosses, and special rewards. Players must reach Raid Level 9999 to grab the top spot in the global leaderboard and eventually acquire the Titanic Clover Butterfly Pet.
Additionally, six new limited Huge Pets also debuted in the Lucky Raid update. The latest Pet Simulator 99 patch also features St. Patrick's Day Pets and Lucky Raid Eggs.
We've covered all the Pet Simulator 99 Update 50 debutants, Raid details, and more.
All Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raid - Update 50 changes
Raids
- Start your own raid, solo or with friends!
- The stronger you are, the harder the raid you can complete.
- The harder the raid, the better the loot!
- Battle through breakables, defeat bosses, and claim HUGE and TITANIC pets!
- Think you have what it takes to reach Raid Level 9999?
Race to the Titanic Pet
- Push your raid level to the max—Level 9999!
- The top players will be rewarded with the Titanic Clover Butterfly, with the top placements receiving a Rainbow Shiny variant!
- Only the best raiders will claim this ultra-rare reward!
Limited Huge Pets
Here are all the limited Huge Pets that can be hatched during the Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raids event:
- Huge Clover Butterfly - Reward for the first players to max out Raid Level!
- Huge Lucki Cat - Found in all event eggs!
- Huge Leprechaun Dog - Found in the Leprechaun Chest at the end of raids!
- Huge Clover Peacock - Found in the Huge Chest at the end of raids!
- Huge Lucki Tiger - Found in Lucky Gifts!
- Huge Clover Lion - Earned in the Lucky Raid leaderboard contest!
St. Patrick's Day Pets
- Hatch all-new St. Patrick’s Day-themed pets!
- Our favorites: Lucki Dominus and Pot of Gold Cat
- Complete your luckiest pet team yet!
Lucky Raid Eggs
- Progress through 4 new eggs as you gain Raid Levels!
- Every 50 levels, your egg will upgrade, unlocking new pets to hatch!
- Finish raids to unlock Huge Multipliers!
- Get up to a 300x Multiplier at MAX LEVEL!
Raids
- Destroy breakables to make it to the final Loot Room!
The Loot Room contains four chests to open:
- Leprechaun Chest (requires a Leprechaun Key)
- Huge Chest
- Titanic Chest
- Loot Chest
Raid Leveling
- Advance to stronger raids by leveling up!
Earn XP from:
- Farming in the lobby
- Opening eggs
- Opening chests
- Completing raids
- The fastest way to level up? Grind, grind, grind!
Raid Upgrades
- Each time you level up, you earn Lucky Raid Orbs!
Use them to purchase raid upgrades:
- Increase strength
- Expand pet team size
- Boost HUGE & TITANIC luck
Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raid - Update 50: Raid Boosters, Leprechaun Machine, and more
Raid Boosters
- Power up your raids with boosters!
- Lucky Raid XP Booster – 3x XP earned!
- Lucky Raid Damage Booster – 2x strength in raids!
- Lucky Raid Instant XP Booster – Gain XP instantly!
- All of these can be dropped from Lucky Gift Bags!
Raid Items
- More raid-exclusive items dropping from Lucky Gift Bags!
- Leprechaun Key – Unlock the Leprechaun Chest at the end of raids!
Clover Item
- Break coins in the lobby zone to collect clovers!
- Combine them to create Lucky Gifts!
Leprechaun Machine
- Combine 10 Clovers to craft a Lucky Gift!
- Located in the St. Patrick’s Day lobby!
Lucky Gift
- Use the Gift Bag Machine to create a Lucky Gift!
- Chance to hatch the Huge Lucki Tiger and get raid boosters to level up faster!
Max Raid Level Race Leaderboard
- Be the first to reach Level 9999 to win Titanic prizes!
- Top 3 – Rainbow Shiny Titanic Clover Butterfly
- Top 10 – Rainbow Titanic Clover Butterfly
- More prizes for top players!
Egyptian Clan Battle
- Earn points by opening raid chests!
- Leprechaun Chests grant bonus points!
- The clan with the most points wins!
- #1 Place: Huge Rainbow Sphinx
- #2-3 Place: Huge Golden Sphinx
- #4-10 Place: Huge Sphinx
- Top 10: Sphinx Hoverboard, Sphinx Booth, Clan Gift Top 50: Sphinx Booth, Clan Gift Top 500: Clan Gift
FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raids - Update 50
When will the Egyptian Clan Battle end in Pet Simulator 99?
The Egyptian Clan Battle will last for a week and is speculated to end before the next week's update.
What is the price of the Pet Simulator 99 Dot Matrix Exclusive Egg?
You can purchase 10 eggs for 3200 Robux, 3 eggs for 1200 Robux, and 1 for 400 Robux.
What are the best pets to hatch from the Dot Matrix Exclusive Egg?
Gargantuan Dot Matrix Pegasus, Titanic Dot Matrix Kitsune, Huge Dot Matrix Cat, and Huge Dot Matrix Axolotl are the best pets that can be obtained from the Dot Matrix Exclusive Egg.
