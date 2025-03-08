Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raid (Update 50): Raids, Titanic Clover Butterfly, and more

The golden jubilee Pet Simulator 99 update focuses on Raids, a new feature that revolves around breakables, bosses, and special rewards. Players must reach Raid Level 9999 to grab the top spot in the global leaderboard and eventually acquire the Titanic Clover Butterfly Pet.

Additionally, six new limited Huge Pets also debuted in the Lucky Raid update. The latest Pet Simulator 99 patch also features St. Patrick's Day Pets and Lucky Raid Eggs.

We've covered all the Pet Simulator 99 Update 50 debutants, Raid details, and more.

All Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raid - Update 50 changes

Raids

Limited Huge Pets

Here are all the limited Huge Pets that can be hatched during the Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raids event:

Huge Clover Butterfly - Reward for the first players to max out Raid Level!

- Reward for the first players to max out Raid Level! Huge Lucki Cat - Found in all event eggs!

- Found in all event eggs! Huge Leprechaun Dog - Found in the Leprechaun Chest at the end of raids!

- Found in the Leprechaun Chest at the end of raids! Huge Clover Peacock - Found in the Huge Chest at the end of raids!

- Found in the Huge Chest at the end of raids! Huge Lucki Tiger - Found in Lucky Gifts!

- Found in Lucky Gifts! Huge Clover Lion - Earned in the Lucky Raid leaderboard contest!

St. Patrick's Day Pets

Hatch all-new St. Patrick’s Day-themed pets!

Our favorites: Lucki Dominus and Pot of Gold Cat

and Complete your luckiest pet team yet!

Lucky Raid Eggs

Progress through 4 new eggs as you gain Raid Levels!

as you gain Every 50 levels , your egg will upgrade , unlocking new pets to hatch!

, your egg will , unlocking to hatch! Finish raids to unlock Huge Multipliers !

! Get up to a 300x Multiplier at MAX LEVEL!

Raids

Destroy breakables to make it to the final Loot Room!

The Loot Room contains four chests to open:

Leprechaun Chest (requires a Leprechaun Key )

(requires a ) Huge Chest

Titanic Chest

Loot Chest

Raid Leveling

Advance to stronger raids by leveling up!

Earn XP from:

Farming in the lobby

in the lobby Opening eggs

Opening chests

Completing raids

The fastest way to level up? Grind, grind, grind!

Raid Upgrades

Each time you level up, you earn Lucky Raid Orbs!

Use them to purchase raid upgrades:

Increase strength

Expand pet team size

Boost HUGE & TITANIC luck

Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raid - Update 50: Raid Boosters, Leprechaun Machine, and more

Leprechaun Machine is located at the St. Patrick’s Day world (Image via BigGames)

Raid Boosters

Power up your raids with boosters !

! Lucky Raid XP Booster – 3x XP earned!

– 3x XP earned! Lucky Raid Damage Booster – 2x strength in raids!

– 2x strength in raids! Lucky Raid Instant XP Booster – Gain XP instantly!

– Gain XP instantly! All of these can be dropped from Lucky Gift Bags!

Raid Items

More raid-exclusive items dropping from Lucky Gift Bags!

Leprechaun Key – Unlock the Leprechaun Chest at the end of raids!

Clover Item

Break coins in the lobby zone to collect clovers!

Combine them to create Lucky Gifts!

Leprechaun Machine

Combine 10 Clovers to craft a Lucky Gift!

to craft a Located in the St. Patrick’s Day lobby!

Lucky Gift

Use the Gift Bag Machine to create a Lucky Gift!

to create a Chance to hatch the Huge Lucki Tiger and get raid boosters to level up faster!

Max Raid Level Race Leaderboard

Be the first to reach Level 9999 to win Titanic prizes!

to reach to win Top 3 – Rainbow Shiny Titanic Clover Butterfly

– Top 10 – Rainbow Titanic Clover Butterfly

– More prizes for top players!

Egyptian Clan Battle

Earn points by opening raid chests!

Leprechaun Chests grant bonus points!

grant bonus points! The clan with the most points wins!

wins! #1 Place: Huge Rainbow Sphinx

#2-3 Place: Huge Golden Sphinx

#4-10 Place: Huge Sphinx

Top 10: Sphinx Hoverboard, Sphinx Booth, Clan Gift Top 50: Sphinx Booth, Clan Gift Top 500: Clan Gift

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raids - Update 50

When will the Egyptian Clan Battle end in Pet Simulator 99?

The Egyptian Clan Battle will last for a week and is speculated to end before the next week's update.

What is the price of the Pet Simulator 99 Dot Matrix Exclusive Egg?

You can purchase 10 eggs for 3200 Robux, 3 eggs for 1200 Robux, and 1 for 400 Robux.

What are the best pets to hatch from the Dot Matrix Exclusive Egg?

Gargantuan Dot Matrix Pegasus, Titanic Dot Matrix Kitsune, Huge Dot Matrix Cat, and Huge Dot Matrix Axolotl are the best pets that can be obtained from the Dot Matrix Exclusive Egg.

