Pet Simulator 99 Matryoshka Egg (Update 45): Limited Titanic Pets, Rebirths, and more

The Pet Simulator 99 Update 45 is the successor to the Cannon Tycoon event. Also known as, the Matryoshka Egg update, it introduced new features to the existing event world. Notably, new limited Titanic and Huge Pets debuted in Update 45. Furthermore, players can now attain Tycoon Rebirth 1 to claim Huge Boost, Titanic Boost, Hellfire Gift, and all the unlocked Cannons.

This article features the Pet Simulator 99 Matryoshka Egg update changes with its official notes.

All Pet Simulator 99 Matryoshka Egg - Update 45 changes

Expand Your Base

It’s time to expand your base with more cannons!

with more cannons! Spend coins on all of the cannon upgrades .

on all of the . Unlock rebirths , confetti cannon , black hole cannon , corruption boost , and more !

, , , , and ! There’s a lot of new breakable waves to break, so good luck!

Limited Titanic Pets

Titanic Wild Frost Agony - Found in the Frost Boss Chest!

- Found in the Frost Boss Chest! Titanic Wild Corrupt Agony - Found in the Corrupt Frost Boss Chest!

Limited Huge Pets

Huge Jetpack Tiger - Reward in the leaderboard contests!

- Reward in the leaderboard contests! Huge Parachute Monkey - Found in the final egg!

- Found in the final egg! Huge Wild Frost Agony - Found in the Frost Boss Chest!

- Found in the Frost Boss Chest! Huge Wild Corrupt Agony - Found in the Corrupt Frost Boss Chest!

New Pets

Hatch 6 new pets from the world!

from the world! Pets boost cannon damage - the stronger the pet team, the bigger the impact!

- the the pet team, the the impact! Featuring our favorites like Springy Axolotl and Wild Fire Agony

like and Plus, the ultimate powerhouse Wild Galaxy Agony!

New Eggs

Check out the three new eggs with their golden variants!

with their variants! The final egg contains the new HUGE Parachute Monkey!

Rebirths

Rebirth for even better HUGE pet odds!

for even better pet odds! Each rebirth grants +10% HUGE chance .

grants . Stack up to +200% HUGE chance at Rebirth 20 .

to at . Keep rebirthing to climb the new Rebirth Leaderboard!

New Cannons

Blast your way to more loot with new cannons at your base !

your way to more with at your ! Step on buttons inside your base to instantly power them up.

inside your base to power them up. Each upgrade has multiple tiers , making your cannons much better !

has multiple , making your much ! The Confetti Cannon can be claimed with tokens dropped by the Hellfire Gifts!

Confetti Cannon

The official description of the Confetti Cannon in Pet Simulator 99:

"Let the party begin with the Confetti Cannon!"

Strikes surrounding breakables with a colorful confetti explosion .

surrounding with a colorful . Unlock it by collecting Confetti Cannon Tokens from Hellfire Gifts!

Breakable Waves

Break through the waves to face the new Frosted Boss Chest !

through the to face the new ! Chance to hatch the Huge Wild Frost Agony and the ultra-rare Titanic Wild Frost Agony .

to hatch the and the ultra-rare . And corrupt the chest for the corrupted Huge and Titanic versions!

Corrupted Boost

Corrupt your cannons for even more power !

your for even more ! Inflict constant damage on breakables when they corrupt .

constant on breakables when they . Corrupt the Frost Boss Chest for a chance at the super rare HUGE and TITANIC !

for a chance at the super rare and ! The Huge Wild Corrupt Agony and Titanic Wild Corrupt Agony .

and . The Corrupted Boost drops from the Hellfire Gift.

Critical Hits Boost

Strike harder with critical hits !

harder with ! Deal extra damage when you least expect it.

extra when you it. The Critical Hits Boost drops from the Hellfire Gift.

Pet Simulator 99 Matryoshka Egg - Update 45: Black Hole Cannon, New Mayhem Huges, and more

Unlock the Black Hole Cannon with Black Hole Cannon Tokens (Image via BigGames)

Black Hole Cannon

Unleash total destruction with the Black Hole Cannon !

with the ! Watch everything vanish into the void as it wipes out the breakables.

vanish into the void as it the breakables. Unlock it by collecting Black Hole Cannon Tokens!

New Mayhem Huges

Smash through breakables and discover these unique pets!

through breakables and these unique pets! The Breakable Mayhem Enchant has been refreshed .

has been . Now with the unique Huge Bobcat and Titanic Bobcat!

The Stacked Pack

Featuring the brand-new Titanic Nyan Cat and Huge Nyan Cat !

and ! Both leave behind small trails of rainbow , and of-course, you can ride the TITANIC !

, and of-course, you can ! And the Huge Wild Galaxy Agony , Confetti Cannon , Black Hole Cannon , and Cannon Boosts .

, , , and . Plus, Exclusive Eggs, Active Huge Eggs, Ultra Mastery XP Potion, and more!

Matryoshka Exclusive Egg

These pets are stacked into the Matryoshka Egg!

Presenting the GARGANTUAN Matryoshka Bear !

! And this egg features the TITANIC Matryoshka Cat !

! 2 new HUGE pets - HUGE Matryoshka Capybara and HUGE Matryoshka Dino

and All the pets have a fun animation which makes them open up !

which makes them ! Limited-time! Don’t miss out on your chance to hatch this egg!

FAQs Pet Simulator 99 Matryoshka Egg - Update 45

What is the price of the Matryoshka Egg in Pet Simulator 99?

You can purchase one Matryoshka Egg for 400 Robux, three for 1200 Robux, and ten for 3200 Robux.

What will happen if you top the Damage Leaderboard in Pet Simulator 99 Cannon Tycoon world?

Players who dealt the most damage will be rewarded with a Huge Jetpack Tiger Pet.

What is the best Cannon in Pet Simulator 99?

As of now, the Black Hole Cannon is the only Cannon capable of inflicting more damage when compared to its counterparts.

