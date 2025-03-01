Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards (Update 49): New Trading Cards, Limited Huge Pets, and more

The latest Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards update is the successor to the Trading Cards Event. Players can obtain the new Trading Cards, Huge Pets, and access the Meme Cards' Event Areas on the Trading Cards world. Notably, the Titanic Signature Big Maskot also debuted in PS99 Update 49. You must collect three Titanic Cards and combine them to acquire the Signature Big Maskot Titanic Pet.

This article lists all the Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards update changes, their official descriptions, and event content.

All Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards - Update 49 changes

Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards gameplay changes:

Added exist count to cards

to cards Added an option to auto-open cards when opening a pack

when opening a pack Added a boost popup panel that shows all your active boosts

that shows all your active boosts Added, on mobile, options menu when using items - long press on the item

when using items - on the item Changed the HUGE-a-tron to the GARG-a-tron

to the Fixed any card being able to be auctioned (now only exclusive cards)

(now only exclusive cards) Fixed card value to not add to the RAP leaderboard

Fixed the Evolved Machine sometimes not working

New Trading Cards

Brand new card packs to rip open!

to rip open! Collect and combine cards to create all new pets .

and cards to create all . Complete quests to collect all the new packs and cards!

New card packs

Complete quests and open card packs !

and open ! Unlock access to buy 4 packs in the event world:

in the event world: Pog Pack , Axolotl Pack , Ninja Pack , and BIG Pack

, , , and Every Card Pack comes with 5 cards in it!

Limited Titanic pets

The TITANIC Signature BIG Maskot has arrived!

has arrived! Open packs from the merchant, collect 3 Titanic cards , and combine them !

from the merchant, , and ! Only available by opening BIG Packs in the event!

Limited Huge pets

Huge Pog Cat - Found in the Pog Pack!

- Found in the Pog Pack! Huge Storm Axolotl - Found in the Axolotl Pack!

- Found in the Axolotl Pack! Huge Ninja Capybara - Found in the Ninja Pack!

- Found in the Ninja Pack! Huge Arcane Dominus - Found in the BIG Pack!

- Found in the BIG Pack! Huge Hell Monkey - Reward in the leaderboard contest!

New pets

Rip packs and combine cards for the new pets !

packs and cards for the ! Featuring our favorites: Fancy Axolotl and Sensei Penguin

and Plus, the newest best pet, the Blue BIG Maskot!

Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards - Update 49: Event areas, merchant area, combination machine, and more

Event areas

Get the 4 new card packs from the new areas!

Merchant area

Use a Card Shop Key to enter the Card Merchant area!

to enter the area! The Mysterious Merchant appears randomly with the BIG Pack !

appears randomly with the ! And, the other Card Merchant sells packs at 25% off!

Obby area

Jump through the Obby and get to the end!

and get to the end! Reach the Pog Pack waiting at the end!

Quest area

Talk to Preston to get your Event Quests !

to get your ! Complete quests to earn the Ninja Pack.

Locked area

Locked until you complete part of the Card Index !

until you complete part of the ! Unlock access to buy the Axolotl Pack!

Combination machine

Combine 3 of the same cards into that pet !

3 of the same cards into that ! All new TITANIC this week and an extra HUGE pet!

this week and an extra pet! Huge Pog Cat , Huge Storm Axolotl , Huge Ninja Capybara , Huge Arcane Dominus

, , , The most rare pet is the TITANIC Signature BIG Maskot !

! Plus, combine and collect 16 new pets.

Card index rewards

More reasons to complete your card index !

! Track your progress and claim rewards at the Index Machine :

and claim at the : Axolotl Pack, Card Shop Key, Booster Hoverboard, and Booster Booth

Upgrade machine

Boost your card pack rips with more upgrades !

! More upgrades, but cards have been reset .

have been . Upgrade Cards drop from breakables in the event world!

Gargantuan machine egg

A massive lineup of Gargantuan , Titanic , and Huge pets!

, , and pets! Gargantuan Grim Reaper & Titanic Owl

& Huge Green Cobra , Huge Detective Terrier , Huge Ladybug

, , Huge Spitting Dino, Huge Stacked Dominus

Meme card pack

The ultimate meme collection in the Meme Card Pack !

collection in the ! Featuring the TITANIC Pop Cat Card and Huge Hubert Card !

and ! And the Noob Card , Hippomelon Card , and Hot Dooooog Card !

, , and ! Each pack comes with 5 cards - combine 3 cards to craft a pet!

The Storm pack

Unleash electrifying rewards in The Storm Pack !

! Includes the new Meme Card Pack and Huge Hell Spider !

and ! Featuring the Titanic Nyan Cat and Huge Nyan Cat.

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards - Update 49

How to enter the Trading Cards Event world in Pet Simulator 99?

The event building is next to the spawn point on all the PS99 worlds. Just walk inside it to access the Trading Cards world.

When will the Pet Simulator 99 Trading Cards Event end?

The Trading Cards Event is expected to end on March 8, 2025.

What are the best rewards from the Storm Pack?

The Titanic Nyan Cat and Huge Nyan Cat are the most valuable Storm Pack rewards.

