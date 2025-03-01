Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards (Update 49): New Trading Cards, Limited Huge Pets, and more

The latest Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards update is the successor to the Trading Cards Event. Players can obtain the new Trading Cards, Huge Pets, and access the Meme Cards' Event Areas on the Trading Cards world. Notably, the Titanic Signature Big Maskot also debuted in PS99 Update 49. You must collect three Titanic Cards and combine them to acquire the Signature Big Maskot Titanic Pet.
This article lists all the Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards update changes, their official descriptions, and event content.
All Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards - Update 49 changes
Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards gameplay changes:
- Added exist count to cards
- Added an option to auto-open cards when opening a pack
- Added a boost popup panel that shows all your active boosts
- Added, on mobile, options menu when using items - long press on the item
- Changed the HUGE-a-tron to the GARG-a-tron
- Fixed any card being able to be auctioned (now only exclusive cards)
- Fixed card value to not add to the RAP leaderboard
- Fixed the Evolved Machine sometimes not working
New Trading Cards
- Brand new card packs to rip open!
- Collect and combine cards to create all new pets.
- Complete quests to collect all the new packs and cards!
New card packs
- Complete quests and open card packs!
- Unlock access to buy 4 packs in the event world:
- Pog Pack, Axolotl Pack, Ninja Pack, and BIG Pack
- Every Card Pack comes with 5 cards in it!
Limited Titanic pets
- The TITANIC Signature BIG Maskot has arrived!
- Open packs from the merchant, collect 3 Titanic cards, and combine them!
- Only available by opening BIG Packs in the event!
Limited Huge pets
- Huge Pog Cat - Found in the Pog Pack!
- Huge Storm Axolotl - Found in the Axolotl Pack!
- Huge Ninja Capybara - Found in the Ninja Pack!
- Huge Arcane Dominus - Found in the BIG Pack!
- Huge Hell Monkey - Reward in the leaderboard contest!
New pets
- Rip packs and combine cards for the new pets!
- Featuring our favorites: Fancy Axolotl and Sensei Penguin
- Plus, the newest best pet, the Blue BIG Maskot!
Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards - Update 49: Event areas, merchant area, combination machine, and more
Event areas
- Get the 4 new card packs from the new areas!
Merchant area
- Use a Card Shop Key to enter the Card Merchant area!
- The Mysterious Merchant appears randomly with the BIG Pack!
- And, the other Card Merchant sells packs at 25% off!
Obby area
- Jump through the Obby and get to the end!
- Reach the Pog Pack waiting at the end!
Quest area
- Talk to Preston to get your Event Quests!
- Complete quests to earn the Ninja Pack.
Locked area
- Locked until you complete part of the Card Index!
- Unlock access to buy the Axolotl Pack!
Combination machine
- Combine 3 of the same cards into that pet!
- All new TITANIC this week and an extra HUGE pet!
- Huge Pog Cat, Huge Storm Axolotl, Huge Ninja Capybara, Huge Arcane Dominus
- The most rare pet is the TITANIC Signature BIG Maskot!
- Plus, combine and collect 16 new pets.
Card index rewards
- More reasons to complete your card index!
- Track your progress and claim rewards at the Index Machine:
- Axolotl Pack, Card Shop Key, Booster Hoverboard, and Booster Booth
Upgrade machine
- Boost your card pack rips with more upgrades!
- More upgrades, but cards have been reset.
- Upgrade Cards drop from breakables in the event world!
Gargantuan machine egg
- A massive lineup of Gargantuan, Titanic, and Huge pets!
- Gargantuan Grim Reaper & Titanic Owl
- Huge Green Cobra, Huge Detective Terrier, Huge Ladybug
- Huge Spitting Dino, Huge Stacked Dominus
Meme card pack
- The ultimate meme collection in the Meme Card Pack!
- Featuring the TITANIC Pop Cat Card and Huge Hubert Card!
- And the Noob Card, Hippomelon Card, and Hot Dooooog Card!
- Each pack comes with 5 cards - combine 3 cards to craft a pet!
The Storm pack
- Unleash electrifying rewards in The Storm Pack!
- Includes the new Meme Card Pack and Huge Hell Spider!
- Featuring the Titanic Nyan Cat and Huge Nyan Cat.
FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards - Update 49
How to enter the Trading Cards Event world in Pet Simulator 99?
The event building is next to the spawn point on all the PS99 worlds. Just walk inside it to access the Trading Cards world.
When will the Pet Simulator 99 Trading Cards Event end?
The Trading Cards Event is expected to end on March 8, 2025.
What are the best rewards from the Storm Pack?
The Titanic Nyan Cat and Huge Nyan Cat are the most valuable Storm Pack rewards.
