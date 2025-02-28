Pets Go Titanic Vault (Update 20): New Titanic Pet, Hacker Event, and more 

Pets Go's Titanic Vault update is the 20th patch iteration of the pet-based RNG experience. As the name hints, this update builds on the previous Thieving Upgrades gameplay. Players can now access the Titanic Vault and open it to acquire Titanic Masked Fox, the latest limited edition Titanic Pet. Furthermore, the Hacker Event also debuted alongside Hacker Stall, Hacker Egg, and Hacker Scroll in Update 20.
This article mentions all the changes to Pets Go with the Titanic Vault update, along with their official descriptions.
All Pets Go Titanic Vault - Update 20 changes
Titanic Vault
- Steal your way to the TITANIC pet!
- Crack open the Titanic Vault and steal from Vault Rooms!
- Time is ticking! Choose wisely - you can't steal everything!
- Will you grab what you can, or go straight for the TITANIC?
Titanic Pet
- Steal the TITANIC Masked Fox from the Vault!
- The further you go, the better the chances.
- Features an epic cutscene when found!
Huge Pets
- Hatch the Huge Stealth Dragon and the Huge Hacker Cat!
- The Dragon is from the Titanic Vault and the Cat is from the Hacker Egg.
New Pets
- Equip your new pet team for vault heists!
- Collect our favorites - Hacker Axolotl, Stealth Bobcat, and Hooded Piggy
- These pets give a special thieving skill boost to increase your thieving loot.
- Find all the new pets in the Hacker Egg!
Hacker Event
Hacker Stall
- The high-tech, super-strong Hacker stall!
- Packed full of Hacker Eggs, exotic artifacts, and chests.
- Limited-time! Find it across from the Thieving Merchant!
Hacker Egg
- Limited-time drop found at the Hacker Stall!
- Hatch for a chance at the Huge Hacker Cat!
- Plus, this week's newest Hooded and Hacker pets.
- Keep in mind, a Hacker Scroll is needed to steal from the stall!
Hacker Scroll
- The Hacker Scroll grants access to the Hacker Stall!
- Use it wisely to steal Hacker Eggs, exotic artifacts, and more!
- Found in Thieving Stalls and Thieving Chests.
Also Check: Pets Go Thieving Update Patch Notes
Pets Go Titanic Vault - Update 20: Vault Rooms, Vault Key, and more
Vault Rooms
- Progress through 8 vault rooms!
- Rooms are filled with loot to steal.
- The deeper you go, the better the loot.
- Room 6 – Chance for rare stealth pets!
- Room 7 – Increased odds for a HUGE Stealth Dragon!
- Room 8 – A shot at the TITANIC Masked Fox!
- Can you steal your way to the final vault?
Vault Key
- Find a Vault Key to unlock the Titanic Vault!
- The key is a rare drop from stealing at stalls.
- Only the best thieves will find one!
Master Thief Potion
- The Master Thief Potion has all the thieving buffs in one!
- Increases thieving success, speed, and luck.
Thieving Upgrades
Lots of upgrades to become an even better thief:
- Unlock the Titanic Vault for a shot at the Titanic Masked Fox.
- More Vault Key drops and extra time to raid.
- Better vault luck and easier lockpicking for smoother heists.
- Hacker Scrolls drop more often—get into the Hacker Stall faster.
Royal Gift
- A luxurious gift bag packed with royal pets!
- Hatch for a chance at the HUGE and TITANIC.
- Huge Queen Piggy and Titanic King Cow
Also Check: Latest Jujutsu Infinite Codes
FAQs on Pets Go Titanic Vault - Update 20
How long will the Hacker Event last in Pets Go?
The Hacker Event is speculated to last for a week in Pets Go.
What is the price of the Pets Go Hacker Pack?
You can purchase the Hacker Pack for 1400 Robux.
How can I obtain the Huge Queen Piggy and the Titanic King Cow in Pets Go?
You can obtain the Huge Queen Piggy and the Titanic King Cow by purchasing the Matrix Forever Pack or the Royal Gift.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024