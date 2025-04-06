Pet Simulator 99 Slime Factory (Update 54): Limited Titanic Pets, Factory Points, and more

This week's Pet Simulator 99 update launched the Slime Factory, a new event world. You can also acquire two limited-timed Titanic Pets: the Titanic Jelly Wizard from Slime Factory's Titanic Race and the Titanic Firegel Dragon from Slime Factory's Titanic Chest. Do note that they will disappear from PS99 once the event ends. Furthermore, multiple Huge Pets and normal ones also debuted in the Slime Factory update.
We've covered all the Pet Simulator 99 Slime Factory changes, features, and patch notes in this article.
All Pet Simulator 99 Slime Factory - Update 54 changes
Pet Simulator 99 Slime Factory changes
- Changed a lot with the new player experience
- Added a slight golden pulse to gold pets
- Added a slight shiny pulse to shiny pets
Slime Factory
- Welcome to the Slime Factory where the slime never stops!
- Run 3 conveyors, each with 5 pets producing nonstop slime breakables.
- Upgrade your factory, conveyors, and worker pets to boost output!
- All slime leads to one massive breakable zone - grind for coins, diamonds, and loot!
- Reach max points first and dominate the factory leaderboards!
Limited Titanic Pets
- You know it’s gonna be a good week when there are 2 TITANIC pets added!
- Titanic Jelly Wizard - Found in the Slime Factory's TITANIC Race!
- Titanic Firegel Dragon - Found in the Slime Factory's TITANIC Chest!
- Available only for a limited time during the event!
Limited Huge Pets
- Huge Jelly Wizard - Found in the Slime Factory's HUGE Race!
- Huge Jelly Butterfly - Found in the Slime Factory's FRIEND Chest!
- Huge Knight Slime - Found in the Slime Factory's HUGE Chest!
- Huge Ooze Axolotl - Found in the Slime Factory's breakable drops!
- Huge Ooze Corgi - Found in the Slime Factory's final egg!
New Pets
- Hatch 9 new pets in the event world!
- Pets are crucial to destroying the factory breakables.
- Due to this, they will be untradable for the event duration!
- Chance for the Huge Ooze Axolotl from the drops!
- Featuring our favorites: Spotted Elephant and Bubble Cat
- Plus, the newest best pet, the Jelly Wizard!
New Eggs
- Hatch through 9 eggs to collect all the pets!
- Unlock better eggs as your factory makes more coins per second.
- The final egg contains the new HUGE Ooze Corgi!
Factory Points
- Earn Factory Points by breaking slime breakables!
- The tougher the breakable, the more points you get.
- Race to get the most points! Most points at the end gets Titanic Rewards!
Use your points to:
- Upgrade the Huge/Titanic Chest chances!
- Climb the leaderboard and win the race!
- Break more, score faster, and build the ultimate slime factory!
Leaderboard Race
- A brand-new Factory Leaderboard is live!
- Race to reach the point goal before anyone else.
- The top 10 players will earn a Titanic reward!
- 1st place gets Rainbow, 2nd place gets Golden, 3rd-10th gets normal
Titanic Chest
- Open the Titanic Chest for a chance at the Titanic Firegel Dragon!
- Spend coins to upgrade the chest and boost your chances!
- Opens every 2 minutes, so keep it rolling!
Huge Chest
- Open the Huge Chest for a chance at the Huge Knight Slime!
- Spend coins to upgrade and boost your odds!
- Opens every 2 minutes - don’t miss your window!
Friend Chest
- Bring your friends and boost your HUGE chances!
- When a friend is online, the Huge Jelly Butterfly is added to your Huge Chest!
- The more friends you have online, the better your odds become!
Pet Simulator 99 Slime Factory - Update 54: Auto Farm, Pet Upgrades, and more
Auto Farm
- Let your pets handle the grind in the breakable zone!
- Chance for the Huge Ooze Axolotl from all breakables.
- Breakables piling up? Upgrade your team to keep up!
- Conveyor too slow? Upgrade it so your pets never stop working!
- Keep everything balanced for max slime and rewards!
Pet Upgrades
- Upgrade 18 pets across 3 slime-fueled conveyors!
- Each pet starts as level 1 and can level up to level 5.
- At level 5, unlock a new pet evolution with unique breakables!
- Evolve your team and max out your factory's slime production!
Factory Upgrades
- Boost your slime production with the Factory Upgrade Machine!
- Fine-tune your setup for maximum efficiency and rewards.
- Upgrade for better loot, higher Huge and Titanic chances, faster conveyors, and more breakables!
- Keep everything balanced and watch your factory thrive!
Friend Perks
- Play with friends and earn more together!
- You get 10% of the points your friends earn while on the same server.
- That’s in addition to the friend HUGE that is added to the Huge Chest!
Factory Boosts II
- Supercharge your factory with powerful new Tier II Boosts!
- Get 2x, 5x, or even 10x boosts for Damage, Coins, and Speed!
- These boosts drop randomly, so keep breaking!
- Stack them up and watch your factory go wild!
FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Slime Factory - Update 54
How to get the Jelly Hoverboard in Pet Simulator 99?
Just invite a friend to play Pet Simulator 99 to claim the Jelly Hoverboard.
What pets can be hatched from the Pet Simulator 99 Beast Exclusive Egg?
Gargantun Royal Beast, Titanic Warrior Beast, Huge Claw Beast, Huge Snuggle Beast, and Feral Beast may be hatched from the Beast Exclusive Egg.
How to enter the Slime Factory Event?
The Slime Factory Event door is available near the spawn on all three PS99 worlds.
