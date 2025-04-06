Pet Simulator 99 Slime Factory (Update 54): Limited Titanic Pets, Factory Points, and more

This week's Pet Simulator 99 update launched the Slime Factory, a new event world. You can also acquire two limited-timed Titanic Pets: the Titanic Jelly Wizard from Slime Factory's Titanic Race and the Titanic Firegel Dragon from Slime Factory's Titanic Chest. Do note that they will disappear from PS99 once the event ends. Furthermore, multiple Huge Pets and normal ones also debuted in the Slime Factory update.

We've covered all the Pet Simulator 99 Slime Factory changes, features, and patch notes in this article.

All Pet Simulator 99 Slime Factory - Update 54 changes

Pet Simulator 99 Slime Factory changes

Changed a lot with the new player experience

experience Added a slight golden pulse to gold pets

pets Added a slight shiny pulse to shiny pets

Slime Factory

Welcome to the Slime Factory where the slime never stops!

where the slime never stops! Run 3 conveyors , each with 5 pets producing nonstop slime breakables .

, each with producing nonstop . Upgrade your factory, conveyors, and worker pets to boost output!

your factory, conveyors, and worker pets to output! All slime leads to one massive breakable zone - grind for coins, diamonds, and loot!

breakable zone - for coins, diamonds, and loot! Reach max points first and dominate the factory leaderboards!

Limited Titanic Pets

You know it’s gonna be a good week when there are 2 TITANIC pets added!

added! Titanic Jelly Wizard - Found in the Slime Factory's TITANIC Race!

- Found in the Slime Factory's TITANIC Race! Titanic Firegel Dragon - Found in the Slime Factory's TITANIC Chest!

- Found in the Slime Factory's TITANIC Chest! Available only for a limited time during the event!

Limited Huge Pets

Huge Jelly Wizard - Found in the Slime Factory's HUGE Race!

- Found in the Slime Factory's HUGE Race! Huge Jelly Butterfly - Found in the Slime Factory's FRIEND Chest!

- Found in the Slime Factory's FRIEND Chest! Huge Knight Slime - Found in the Slime Factory's HUGE Chest!

- Found in the Slime Factory's HUGE Chest! Huge Ooze Axolotl - Found in the Slime Factory's breakable drops!

- Found in the Slime Factory's breakable drops! Huge Ooze Corgi - Found in the Slime Factory's final egg!

New Pets

Hatch 9 new pets in the event world!

in the event world! Pets are crucial to destroying the factory breakables.

to destroying the factory breakables. Due to this, they will be untradable for the event duration!

for the event duration! Chance for the Huge Ooze Axolotl from the drops!

from the drops! Featuring our favorites: Spotted Elephant and Bubble Cat

and Plus, the newest best pet, the Jelly Wizard!

New Eggs

Hatch through 9 eggs to collect all the pets!

to collect all the pets! Unlock better eggs as your factory makes more coins per second.

The final egg contains the new HUGE Ooze Corgi!

Factory Points

Earn Factory Points by breaking slime breakables!

by breaking slime breakables! The tougher the breakable, the more points you get.

the breakable, the points you get. Race to get the most points! Most points at the end gets Titanic Rewards!

Use your points to:

Upgrade the Huge/Titanic Chest chances!

chances! Climb the leaderboard and win the race!

and win the race! Break more, score faster, and build the ultimate slime factory!

Leaderboard Race

A brand-new Factory Leaderboard is live!

is live! Race to reach the point goal before anyone else.

before anyone else. The top 10 players will earn a Titanic reward!

will earn a reward! 1st place gets Rainbow, 2nd place gets Golden, 3rd-10th gets normal

Titanic Chest

Open the Titanic Chest for a chance at the Titanic Firegel Dragon !

for a chance at the ! Spend coins to upgrade the chest and boost your chances!

the chest and your chances! Opens every 2 minutes, so keep it rolling!

Huge Chest

Open the Huge Chest for a chance at the Huge Knight Slime !

for a chance at the ! Spend coins to upgrade and boost your odds!

and your odds! Opens every 2 minutes - don’t miss your window!

Friend Chest

Bring your friends and boost your HUGE chances!

and boost your chances! When a friend is online, the Huge Jelly Butterfly is added to your Huge Chest !

is added to your ! The more friends you have online, the better your odds become!

Also Check: Pets Go Sphinx Board Game Patch Notes

Pet Simulator 99 Slime Factory - Update 54: Auto Farm, Pet Upgrades, and more

Auto Farm

Let your pets handle the grind in the breakable zone!

in the breakable zone! Chance for the Huge Ooze Axolotl from all breakables.

from all breakables. Breakables piling up? Upgrade your team to keep up!

Upgrade your to keep up! Conveyor too slow? Upgrade it so your pets never stop working!

Upgrade it so your never stop working! Keep everything balanced for max slime and rewards!

Pet Upgrades

Upgrade 18 pets across 3 slime-fueled conveyors !

across ! Each pet starts as level 1 and can level up to level 5 .

and can level up to . At level 5 , unlock a new pet evolution with unique breakables!

, unlock a new with unique breakables! Evolve your team and max out your factory's slime production!

Factory Upgrades

Boost your slime production with the Factory Upgrade Machine !

! Fine-tune your setup for maximum efficiency and rewards .

and . Upgrade for better loot , higher Huge and Titanic chances , faster conveyors , and more breakables !

, higher Huge and Titanic , faster , and more ! Keep everything balanced and watch your factory thrive!

Friend Perks

Play with friends and earn more together!

and earn together! You get 10% of the points your friends earn while on the same server.

your friends earn while on the same server. That’s in addition to the friend HUGE that is added to the Huge Chest!

Factory Boosts II

Supercharge your factory with powerful new Tier II Boosts !

your factory with new ! Get 2x , 5x , or even 10x boosts for Damage , Coins , and Speed !

, , or even for , , and ! These boosts drop randomly , so keep breaking!

, so keep breaking! Stack them up and watch your factory go wild!

Also Check: Unique Roblox Username Ideas

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Slime Factory - Update 54

How to get the Jelly Hoverboard in Pet Simulator 99?

Just invite a friend to play Pet Simulator 99 to claim the Jelly Hoverboard.

What pets can be hatched from the Pet Simulator 99 Beast Exclusive Egg?

Gargantun Royal Beast, Titanic Warrior Beast, Huge Claw Beast, Huge Snuggle Beast, and Feral Beast may be hatched from the Beast Exclusive Egg.

How to enter the Slime Factory Event?

The Slime Factory Event door is available near the spawn on all three PS99 worlds.

About the author Mari "Mak" Kumaran With a B.Sc in Game Design, Mari “Mak” Kumaran was fully poised to enter the gaming industry when he landed the role of a writer and content specialist at Sportskeeda almost 2 years ago. With Roblox and Dota 2 being his primary areas of interest, he offers news coverage, creates guides, curates listicles, and more.



Mak delivers insightful and accurate content based on his gameplay experiences, and his 850+ stories have amassed 4.5+ million reads on the website. He has interviewed ItsMuneeb, the developer of Catalog Avatar Creator in his career so far.



Mak has harbored a strong passion for gaming since childhood, which served as the catalyst for his writing journey. Playing the Total War series, Civilization, and Dota 2 opened his eyes to the potential of video games. Mak also has a particular affection for The Mario franchise, which he believes can provide enjoyment to the harshest skeptics. Outside of gaming, Mak finds solace in reading, listening to music, and watching Liverpool FC play. Know More

