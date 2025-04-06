Pets Go Sphinx Board Game (Update 25): Titanic Wicked Empyrean Dominus, Pharaoh’s Tomb, and more

The latest Pets Go Sphinx Board Game update is the 25th patch iteration of the pet-centric RNG universe. Like the Cupid's Board Game, players must roll their dice to progress on the Egyptian-themed board and event. Notably, the Titanic Wicked Empyrean Dominus debuted in the Sphinx Board Game. Unlike the Cupid event, you can access a new area dubbed the Pharaoh’s Tomb to obtain loot, which includes Huge and Titanic pets.
This article covers all the changes, debuting features, and patch notes for the Pets Go Sphinx Board Game.
All Pets Go Sphinx Board Game - Update 25 changes
Sphinx Board Game
- An ancient desert board game has appeared and contains many mysteries to be uncovered!
- Move from tile to tile to discover the secrets that lie beneath it!
TITANIC Wicked Empyrean Dominus!
- The tomb of the Titanic Wicked Empyrean Dominus is said to be hidden underneath the desert board game!
- Will you be the one to uncover its secrets?
Huge Pets
- Hatch the HUGE Sphinx Cat and HUGE Empyrean Dragon!
- These Huge pets are both hatched from the Sphinx Egg!
New Pets
- Discover ancient relic pets!
- Collect our favorites - Wicked Empyrean Dragon and Wicked Angelus!
- Hatch all the new pets from the Sphinx Egg!
Sphinx Board Game's overview
- Roll the Sphinx's dice and race around the board game!
- Uncover exciting reward tiles like HUGE Chance, Chest, Bucks, Sphinx Egg, and DIAMONDS!
- Upgrade your tiles as you progress - unlock better rewards and crazier events!
- The more you invest in a tile, the better the prizes become.
- Are you ready to master the board and claim HUGE Sphinx prizes?
Pharaoh’s Tomb
- Charge the pillars by landing on the pilar tiles to spawn the Portal!
- Charge multiple times to spawn more loot inside!
- Enter the portal and get great loot, a chance for HUGE and TITANIC inside!
Sphinx Egg
- Uncover the new Sphinx Egg!
- Sphinx Egg contains all new desert-themed pets!
- Hatch for your chance at a HUGE Sphinx Cat and the HUGE Empyrean Dragon!
Scarab Relic
- Obtained from the Board Game and Sphinx Gift Bag!
- Used to craft the Sphinx Gift in the Sphinx Gift Machine!
Sphinx Gift Machine
- Compress your Scarab Relics into gifts with the Sphinx Gift Machine!
- Chance to unwrap a HUGE!
Ancient Key
- This item seems mysterious and important…
Event Boosts
- Game Speed Potion - Roll faster for even more rapid plays!
- Golden Game Dice - Receive +1 extra items on the next tile you land on!
- Rainbow Game Dice - Receive +5 extra items on the next tile you land on!
Pets Go Sphinx Board Game - Update 25: Sphinx God Potion, Sphinx Gift, and more
Sphinx God Potion
- GOD TIER luck for Sphinx pets when rolling!
Sphinx Gift
- An ancient gift filled with desert relics!
- Chance for limited-time items, powerful potions, and more!
- Made at the Sphinx Gift Machine!
Sphinx Leaderboard
- Most Chests Opened Leaderboard!
- Crazy rewards for the top explorer!
Top 100: Earn the HUGE Hell Monkey
Top 1,000: Hatch a HUGE Egg for a chance at something HUGE!
Top 10,000: Score 3 powerful God Potions to boost your rolls!
Sphinx Board Game Upgrades
- Tons of upgrades to improve the Sphinx Board Game:
- Upgrade your tile luck for more and better loot!
Forever Pack
- New Sphinx Board Game Speed Potion, Sphinx God Potion, and more!
- Plus, the new Balloon Exclusive Eggs, Scarab Relics, and more!
- Limited-time! Once it's gone, it's gone forever!
Balloon Exclusive Egg
- Check out the powerful new Exclusive Balloon Egg!
- Featuring the brand new TITANIC Balloon Monkey!
- 2 new HUGE pets - HUGE Balloon Dragon and HUGE Balloon Axolotl!
FAQs on Pets Go Sphinx Board Game - Update 25
When will the Pets Go Sphinx Board Game end?
You can expect the Sphinx Board Game event to end after a week in Pets Go.
What is the price of the Balloon Egg in Pets Go?
You can purchase 10 Balloon Eggs for 3200 Robux, three for 1200 Robux, and one for 400 Robux.
Is the Forever Pack worth buying?
Yes, the Forever Pack is worth purchasing as you may claim Titanic and Huge pets ,along with Hype Egg, Ancient Key, and more.
