  • Pet Simulator 99 Slime Tank (Update 55): Slime Factory, Titanic Pets, and more 

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Apr 13, 2025 10:04 GMT
Featured cover of the Pet Simulator 99 Slime Tank update
The Slime Factory event is speculated to end after a week in Pet Simulator 99 (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The latest Pet Simulator 99 Slime Tank update is the 55th patch iteration of the pet world. As the name suggests, the update continues the Slime Factory event, and players can now collect Slime and convert it to event-themed limited edition pets.

Titanic Ooze Cat, Titanic Jelly Kitsune, and Titanic Nightmare Sludge made their PS99 debuts with this update. Additionally, a bunch of new Huge Pets also made their way into the PS99 universe.

This article lists all the Pet Simulator 99 Slime Tank changes and patch notes for Update 55.

All Pet Simulator 99 Slime Tank - Update 55 changes

Exists Count

  • We've completely upgraded the Exists Count system!

Before:

  • Exists only ever went up (even when items were deleted)
  • Only applied to pets, not items

Now:

  • Counts go up AND down based on what's actually in circulation
  • Applies to ALL items, not just pets—eggs, potions, tools, everything!
  • Exists count shows on everything in the game!
  • Updates live every 5 minutes for real-time accuracy
  • Fixed the friend Jelly Hoverboard
  • Fixed the Grim Reaper not rendering scythe from backwards angles
  • Fixed spawn obby chest dropping loot through the ground
  • Added more tutorials for new players
  • Changed a lot of things for early game players
Accuracy:

  • After 6/22/24: Fully accurate, including deleted/consumed items (99.999%)
  • 2/24/24–6/22/24: Mostly accurate, but may be off - deletions weren't tracked well then
  • Before 2/24/24: Likely inflated - deletions weren't tracked at all (except exclusive eggs, which are correct!)

Slime Factory

  • Too overwhelmed with slime! It's time to start fresh!
  • Run your expanded factory with more conveyors and worker pets!
  • Capture slime in the Slime Tank and convert it to EXCLUSIVE pets!
  • Let pets grind slime for constant rewards like tokens, coins, and diamonds!
  • Dominate the leaderboards for the brand-new TITANIC pets!
Limited Titanic Pets

  • You know it's gonna be a good week when there are 3 TITANIC pets added!
  • Titanic Ooze Cat - Found in the Slime Factory's Slime Tank!
  • Titanic Jelly Kitsune - Found in the Slime Factory's TITANIC Chest!
  • Titanic Nightmare Sludge - Found in the Slime Factory's TITANIC Race!
  • Available only for a limited-time during the event!

Limited Huge Pets

  • Huge Ooze Cat - Found in the Slime Factory's Slime Tank!
  • Huge Spotted Elephant - Found in the Slime Factory's Slime Gift!
  • Huge Nightmare Sludge - Found in the Slime Factory's HUGE Race!
  • Huge Slimezilla - Found in the Slime Factory's FRIEND Chest!
  • Huge Jelly Kitsune - Found in the Slime Factory's HUGE Chest!
  • Huge Sticky Lamb - Found in the Slime Factory's breakable drops!
  • Huge Rave Slime - Found in the Slime Factory's final egg!
New Pets

  • Hatch 7 new pets in the event world!
  • Chance for the Huge Sticky Lamb from the drops!
  • Featuring our favorites: Nightmare Sludge and Jelly Kitsune
  • Plus, the newest best pet, the Slimezilla!
  • Pets are still untradable for the event duration!

New Eggs

  • Hatch through 7 eggs to collect all the pets!
  • Unlock better eggs as your factory makes more coins per second.
  • The final egg contains the new HUGE Rave Slime!

Slime Tank

  • Break slime to fill the Slime Tank!
  • The more slime collected, the better loot.
  • Score the TITANIC and HUGE Ooze Cat!
  • Plus, Slime Tokens, Slime Gifts, and rare rewards.

Also Check: Pets Go Pharaoh's Expansion Patch Notes

Pet Simulator 99 Slime Tank - Update 55: Slime Juicer, Slime Token, and more

Fill the Slime Machine to get free pets in Pet Simulator 99 (Image via Roblox)
Fill the Slime Machine to get free pets in Pet Simulator 99 (Image via Roblox)

Slime Juicer

  • Add Slime Tokens to boost your Slime Tank time and multiplier!
  • Increases your chances at the Huge and Titanic Ooze Cat!
  • The juicer drains fast, so keep an eye on it!

Slime Gift

  • Open for a chance at the Huge Spotted Elephant!
  • A slimy surprise you won't want to miss!

Auto Slime

  • Let the machine do the work!
  • Automatically claims your Slime Tank loot once it hits 100%.
  • Perfect for AFK slime grinding!
Leaderboard Race

  • Another Factory Leaderboard Race is live!
  • Earn Factory Points by breaking slime breakables!
  • The tougher the breakable, the more points you get.
  • The top players will earn a reward!
  • Titanic Nightmare Sludge and Huge Nightmare Sludge

New Chest Exclusives

  • All new limited-time pets in the HUGE and TITANIC Chests!
  • Titanic Chest - Chance at the Titanic Jelly Kitsune
  • Huge Chest - Chance at the Huge Jelly Kitsune
  • Bring your friends and boost your HUGE chances!
  • When a friend is online, the Huge Slimezilla is added to your Huge Chest!
More Pet Upgrades

  • Upgrade +10 more pets across +2 more slime conveyors!
  • Pets now evolve every 5 levels, all the way to level 200.
  • Build the ultimate team and max out your factory's slime output!

More Factory Upgrades

  • Even more ways to boost your slime factory!
  • New upgrades for the Upgrade Machine, Slime Tokens, and Gift Bag drops.

Gooey Pack

  • Sticky exclusive pets and boosts in the Gooey Pack!
  • Featuring the TITANIC Hydra Axolotl and HUGE Hydra Axolotl!
  • Includes the HUGE Bubble Hydra, Factory Boosts, and more!
  • Limited-time! Scoop it up before it slips away!
Also Check: Roblox Music Codes - Best Song IDs

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Slime Tank - Update 55

What are the best pets you get from breaking the Slime Tank in Pet Simulator 99?

Titanic and Huge Ooze Cat are the best pets that can be obtained from breaking the Slime Tank.

Are Slime Tokens useful in Pet Simulator 99?

Yes, Slime Tokens are very beneficial in PS99 as you can increase your chances of acquiring the Titanic and Huge Ooze Cat.

How many Titanic Pets debuted in Pet Simulator 99's Slime Tank update?

Three Titanic Pets, Titanic Ooze Cat, Titanic Jelly Kitsune, and Titanic Nightmare Sludge made their debut in Pet Simulator 99's Slime Tank update.

About the author
Mari "Mak" Kumaran

Mari "Mak" Kumaran

With a B.Sc in Game Design, Mari “Mak” Kumaran was fully poised to enter the gaming industry when he landed the role of a writer and content specialist at Sportskeeda almost 2 years ago. With Roblox and Dota 2 being his primary areas of interest, he offers news coverage, creates guides, curates listicles, and more.

Mak delivers insightful and accurate content based on his gameplay experiences, and his 850+ stories have amassed 4.5+ million reads on the website. He has interviewed ItsMuneeb, the developer of Catalog Avatar Creator in his career so far.

Mak has harbored a strong passion for gaming since childhood, which served as the catalyst for his writing journey. Playing the Total War series, Civilization, and Dota 2 opened his eyes to the potential of video games. Mak also has a particular affection for The Mario franchise, which he believes can provide enjoyment to the harshest skeptics. Outside of gaming, Mak finds solace in reading, listening to music, and watching Liverpool FC play.

Know More

