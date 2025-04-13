Pet Simulator 99 Slime Tank (Update 55): Slime Factory, Titanic Pets, and more 

The latest Pet Simulator 99 Slime Tank update is the 55th patch iteration of the pet world. As the name suggests, the update continues the Slime Factory event, and players can now collect Slime and convert it to event-themed limited edition pets.

Ad

Titanic Ooze Cat, Titanic Jelly Kitsune, and Titanic Nightmare Sludge made their PS99 debuts with this update. Additionally, a bunch of new Huge Pets also made their way into the PS99 universe.

This article lists all the Pet Simulator 99 Slime Tank changes and patch notes for Update 55.

All Pet Simulator 99 Slime Tank - Update 55 changes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Exists Count

We've completely upgraded the Exists Count system!

Before:

Exists only ever went up (even when items were deleted)

Only applied to pets, not items

Now:

Counts go up AND down based on what's actually in circulation

Applies to ALL items, not just pets—eggs, potions, tools, everything!

Exists count shows on everything in the game!

Updates live every 5 minutes for real-time accuracy

Fixed the friend Jelly Hoverboard

Fixed the Grim Reaper not rendering scythe from backwards angles

not rendering scythe from backwards angles Fixed spawn obby chest dropping loot through the ground

dropping loot through the ground Added more tutorials for new players

for new players Changed a lot of things for early game players

Ad

Accuracy:

After 6/22/24: Fully accurate, including deleted/consumed items (99.999%)

2/24/24–6/22/24: Mostly accurate, but may be off - deletions weren't tracked well then

Before 2/24/24: Likely inflated - deletions weren't tracked at all (except exclusive eggs, which are correct!)

Slime Factory

Too overwhelmed with slime! It's time to start fresh !

with slime! It's time to start ! Run your expanded factory with more conveyors and worker pets !

with more and worker ! Capture slime in the Slime Tank and convert it to EXCLUSIVE pets!

and convert it to pets! Let pets grind slime for constant rewards like tokens, coins, and diamonds!

like tokens, coins, and diamonds! Dominate the leaderboards for the brand-new TITANIC pets!

Ad

Limited Titanic Pets

You know it's gonna be a good week when there are 3 TITANIC pets added!

added! Titanic Ooze Cat - Found in the Slime Factory's Slime Tank!

- Found in the Slime Factory's Slime Tank! Titanic Jelly Kitsune - Found in the Slime Factory's TITANIC Chest!

- Found in the Slime Factory's TITANIC Chest! Titanic Nightmare Sludge - Found in the Slime Factory's TITANIC Race!

- Found in the Slime Factory's TITANIC Race! Available only for a limited-time during the event!

Limited Huge Pets

Huge Ooze Cat - Found in the Slime Factory's Slime Tank!

- Found in the Slime Factory's Slime Tank! Huge Spotted Elephant - Found in the Slime Factory's Slime Gift!

- Found in the Slime Factory's Slime Gift! Huge Nightmare Sludge - Found in the Slime Factory's HUGE Race!

- Found in the Slime Factory's HUGE Race! Huge Slimezilla - Found in the Slime Factory's FRIEND Chest!

- Found in the Slime Factory's FRIEND Chest! Huge Jelly Kitsune - Found in the Slime Factory's HUGE Chest!

- Found in the Slime Factory's HUGE Chest! Huge Sticky Lamb - Found in the Slime Factory's breakable drops!

- Found in the Slime Factory's breakable drops! Huge Rave Slime - Found in the Slime Factory's final egg!

Ad

New Pets

Hatch 7 new pets in the event world!

in the event world! Chance for the Huge Sticky Lamb from the drops!

from the drops! Featuring our favorites: Nightmare Sludge and Jelly Kitsune

and Plus, the newest best pet, the Slimezilla !

! Pets are still untradable for the event duration!

New Eggs

Hatch through 7 eggs to collect all the pets!

to collect all the pets! Unlock better eggs as your factory makes more coins per second .

as your factory makes . The final egg contains the new HUGE Rave Slime!

Slime Tank

Ad

Break slime to fill the Slime Tank !

! The more slime collected, the better loot.

slime collected, the loot. Score the TITANIC and HUGE Ooze Cat !

and ! Plus, Slime Tokens, Slime Gifts, and rare rewards.

Also Check: Pets Go Pharaoh's Expansion Patch Notes

Pet Simulator 99 Slime Tank - Update 55: Slime Juicer, Slime Token, and more

Fill the Slime Machine to get free pets in Pet Simulator 99 (Image via Roblox)

Slime Juicer

Ad

Add Slime Tokens to boost your Slime Tank time and multiplier!

to boost your time and multiplier! Increases your chances at the Huge and Titanic Ooze Cat !

and ! The juicer drains fast, so keep an eye on it!

Slime Gift

Open for a chance at the Huge Spotted Elephant !

! A slimy surprise you won't want to miss!

Auto Slime

Let the machine do the work!

do the work! Automatically claims your Slime Tank loot once it hits 100%.

loot once it hits 100%. Perfect for AFK slime grinding!

Ad

Leaderboard Race

Another Factory Leaderboard Race is live!

is live! Earn Factory Points by breaking slime breakables!

by breaking slime breakables! The tougher the breakable, the more points you get.

the breakable, the points you get. The top players will earn a reward!

will earn a reward! Titanic Nightmare Sludge and Huge Nightmare Sludge

New Chest Exclusives

All new limited-time pets in the HUGE and TITANIC Chests !

and ! Titanic Chest - Chance at the Titanic Jelly Kitsune

- Chance at the Titanic Jelly Kitsune Huge Chest - Chance at the Huge Jelly Kitsune

- Chance at the Huge Jelly Kitsune Bring your friends and boost your HUGE chances!

chances! When a friend is online, the Huge Slimezilla is added to your Huge Chest!

Ad

More Pet Upgrades

Upgrade +10 more pets across +2 more slime conveyors !

across ! Pets now evolve every 5 levels , all the way to level 200 .

, all the way to . Build the ultimate team and max out your factory's slime output!

More Factory Upgrades

Even more ways to boost your slime factory!

your slime factory! New upgrades for the Upgrade Machine, Slime Tokens, and Gift Bag drops.

Gooey Pack

Sticky exclusive pets and boosts in the Gooey Pack !

! Featuring the TITANIC Hydra Axolotl and HUGE Hydra Axolotl !

and ! Includes the HUGE Bubble Hydra , Factory Boosts , and more !

, , and ! Limited-time! Scoop it up before it slips away!

Ad

Also Check: Roblox Music Codes - Best Song IDs

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Slime Tank - Update 55

What are the best pets you get from breaking the Slime Tank in Pet Simulator 99?

Titanic and Huge Ooze Cat are the best pets that can be obtained from breaking the Slime Tank.

Are Slime Tokens useful in Pet Simulator 99?

Yes, Slime Tokens are very beneficial in PS99 as you can increase your chances of acquiring the Titanic and Huge Ooze Cat.

Ad

How many Titanic Pets debuted in Pet Simulator 99's Slime Tank update?

Three Titanic Pets, Titanic Ooze Cat, Titanic Jelly Kitsune, and Titanic Nightmare Sludge made their debut in Pet Simulator 99's Slime Tank update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mari "Mak" Kumaran With a B.Sc in Game Design, Mari “Mak” Kumaran was fully poised to enter the gaming industry when he landed the role of a writer and content specialist at Sportskeeda almost 2 years ago. With Roblox and Dota 2 being his primary areas of interest, he offers news coverage, creates guides, curates listicles, and more.



Mak delivers insightful and accurate content based on his gameplay experiences, and his 850+ stories have amassed 4.5+ million reads on the website. He has interviewed ItsMuneeb, the developer of Catalog Avatar Creator in his career so far.



Mak has harbored a strong passion for gaming since childhood, which served as the catalyst for his writing journey. Playing the Total War series, Civilization, and Dota 2 opened his eyes to the potential of video games. Mak also has a particular affection for The Mario franchise, which he believes can provide enjoyment to the harshest skeptics. Outside of gaming, Mak finds solace in reading, listening to music, and watching Liverpool FC play. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024