Pets Go Pharaoh Expansion (Update 26): Anubis Shrine, Titanic Dark Lord, and more

The new Pets Go Pharaoh Expansion update expands the Sphinx Board Game event. Players must progress on the board and collect Anubis Pieces to build the Anubis Shrine, which will appear in the middle of the map. This patch also introduces the new Titanic Dark Lord, which can be acquired from the Anubis Chest. Additionally, new tiles were added to the Sphinx-themed board game in the Pets Go event.

This article lists all the official Pets Go Pharaoh Expansion changes and patch notes.

All Pets Go Pharaoh Expansion - Update 26 changes

Anubis Shrine

The sands have shifted…there’s a mysterious HUGE Anubis in the center of the map!

in the center of the map! Will you collect all the Anubis Pieces to build a HUGE!

to Once you build it, it’s yours!

TITANIC Dark Lord!

TITANIC Dark Lord has arrived! has arrived!

has arrived! has arrived! You can only find this shadowy pet inside of the new Anubis Chest!

Huge Pets

Hatch the HUGE Anubis and HUGE Evil Deer!

and Anubis from the Anubis Shrine and Deer from the Anubis Chest!

New Pets

Uncover the new mystical pets!

Collect our favorites - Phantom Wolf and Evil Ram!

and Hatch all the new pets from the Sphinx Egg!

Anubis Shrine

It’s not hatched, it’s BUILT . Piece by piece.

. Piece by piece. Roll across the map, land on Anubis Tiles , and gather Anubis Pieces.

, and gather Anubis Pieces. Each piece brings you closer to something legendary.

Dark Pillar

Land on the dark pillar tile and get an Anubis Chest in the Pharaoh’s Tomb.

in the All you have to do is walk through that portal…

BEST chance for new TITANIC Dark Lord and HUGE Evil Deer!

Anubis Chest

The official description of the Anubis Chest reads:

"A chest unlike any other…"

Sealed away in the Pharaoh’s Tomb.

Spawned it by landing on the Dark Pillar Tile.

Gives the best chance for new HUGE and TITANIC!

New Tiles

New tiles have landed on the board!

have landed on the board! Land on Event Items, roll a Sphinx God Potion, collect Anubis Pieces, or stumble upon the mysterious Dark Pillar!

Pets Go Pharaoh Expansion - Update 26: Event Boosts, Anubis Potion, and more

Collect Anubis Pieces to enter the Anubis Leaderboard (Image via Roblox)

Event Boosts

Game Speed Potion Tier II - Roll faster for even more rapid plays!

- Roll faster for even more rapid plays! Game Speed Potion Tier III - Our fastest potion yet! Zoom across the board like never before!

Anubis Potion

A powerful new potion has appeared!

Instantly teleports you to the Inner Board on your next roll!

Massively increases your chances of getting Anubis Pieces.

Anubis Leaderboard

For this week only, compete for INSANE rewards !

Most Anubis Pieces Collected wins!

Crazy rewards for the top collector!

Top 25: Earn the TITANIC Kaiju King

Top 500: Earn the HUGE Devil Dominus

Top 1,000: Hatch a HUGE Egg for a chance at something HUGE!

Top 15,000: Score 3 powerful God Potions to boost your rolls!

More Board Game Upgrades

Tons of upgrades to improve the Board Game even more:

even more: Upgrade your tile luck for more diamonds, better rolls, better chance for Anubis pieces and more!

Forever Pack

New Anubis Potion, Event Boosts , and more!

, and more! Plus, all new exclusive Forever Pack Pets!

Chance for the HUGE Hacked Skeleton and the TITANIC Quantum Agony !

and the ! Limited-time! Once it's gone, it's gone forever!

FAQs on Pets Go Pharaoh Expansion - Update 26

Is it possible to get Anubis Pieces from any Pets Go Sphinx Board Game tile?

Anubis Pieces are only obtainable from selective tiles on the Sphinx Board Game.

What are the benefits of the Game Speed Potion Tier II and Tier III in Pets Go?

You can roll the Sphinx Board Game die faster with the Tier II and Tier III potions.

What are the best pets to claim from the Forever Pack?

Titanic Quantum Agony and Huge Hacked Skeleton are the most valuable Forever Pack pets.

