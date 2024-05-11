Pet Simulator 99 Update 11: Deep Backrooms, New Limited Huge Pets, and more

This week's Pet Simulator 99 update, also known as Deep Backrooms Update, marks its eleventh patch iteration. This update is focused more on Backrooms, finally bringing several changes to the endless limited edition maze. New chests, rooms, and traps have been added to the existing RNG-based Backrooms, along with the debut of the new Bejeweled Exclusive Egg, Booths, and more on the main map.
This article covers all the newly introduced changes in the Pet Simulator 99 Deep Backrooms Update.
Pet Simulator 99 Deep Backrooms Update
Featured below is the official description and patch notes of the Deep Backrooms Update:
"All new rooms to explore deep, deep underground! Remember to keep track of your steps and watch behind you! Enter the deep backrooms through the backrooms door at spawn!"
Explore Underground
- Head underground and don’t mind the noises!
- Over 70 rooms to explore and tons of puzzles!
New Eggs
- Throughout the rooms, you may find 4 new eggs!
- Chances to hatch the HUGE Night Terror Cat depending on the egg.
- Good luck finding the super rare 100x chance egg!
- Look far in the backrooms behind locked doors!
Official Pet Simulator 99 Update 11 Patch Notes:
- Added server huge hatch messages
- Fixed mail visual bug with items clipping
- Fixed boss chests not spawning in World 2
- Fixed glitching hoverboard into backrooms
- Fixed jelly pets to jiggle again
- Fixed cannon sometimes floating
- Removed Herobrine
- Hallway Rewards
- Hallway Footsteps
Huge Pets and New Items in Pet Simulator 99 Deep Backrooms Update
New Pets
- Hatch 5 pets from the backrooms eggs!
- Plus, Puurple Cat found in the backrooms pack!
Limited Huge Pets
- Huge Puurple Cat - Found in the Backrooms Pack!
- Huge Night Terror Cat - Earned from the 2024 Deep Backrooms Event!
Deep Backrooms Key
- Access locked deep backrooms for loot!
- Not tradable! Found in the deep backrooms!
Players can now use Deep Backrooms Keys to unlock doors inside Deep Backrooms. Given below is the description of the Secret Boss Fight that can be encountered inside the new maze:
"Find the secret boss… if you can handle it! It’ll take an OP pet team, and some friends, to get the loot! Chance to drop the Huge Night Terror Cat!"
New Accessories and Eggs in Deep Backrooms Update:
Exclusive Hoverboards
- Supercar - A hot red supercar! What else could you ask for? Vrooom!
- Rich Hoverboard - REAL GOLD I SWEAR!
- Mosaic Hoverboard - Shattered into pieces!
Exclusive Booths
- Pop Cat Booth - POP!
- Giraffe Booth - You're short, I'm tall!
- Dino Cat Booth - Meow.. ROOOOAR!
- Hotdog Booth - HOT DOOOOOOGS FOR SALE!
- Black Hole Booth - Deals that are out of this world!
- Cardboard Booth - Cardboard thin! A very unique booth.
Bejeweled Exclusive Egg
- So golden and so shiny! Must be the Bejeweled Egg!
- Featuring the brand new TITANIC Bejeweled Griffin!
- 2 new HUGE pets - HUGE Bejeweled Lion and HUGE Bejeweled Unicorn!
- Get them now while they are shining bright!
Backrooms Pack
- The Backrooms Pack has also been refreshed!
- Including the new Puurple Cat and HUGE Puurple Cat!
- All previous limited-time items still available!
- This is the last week to buy the pack! Get it while you can!
That covers all the new enhancements applied to Backrooms in the latest Pet Simulator 99 Update 11. For more news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Roblox section.
