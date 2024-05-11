Pet Simulator 99 Update 11: Deep Backrooms, New Limited Huge Pets, and more

This week's Pet Simulator 99 update, also known as Deep Backrooms Update, marks its eleventh patch iteration. This update is focused more on Backrooms, finally bringing several changes to the endless limited edition maze. New chests, rooms, and traps have been added to the existing RNG-based Backrooms, along with the debut of the new Bejeweled Exclusive Egg, Booths, and more on the main map.

This article covers all the newly introduced changes in the Pet Simulator 99 Deep Backrooms Update.

Pet Simulator 99 Deep Backrooms Update

Featured below is the official description and patch notes of the Deep Backrooms Update:

"All new rooms to explore deep, deep underground! Remember to keep track of your steps and watch behind you! Enter the deep backrooms through the backrooms door at spawn!"

Explore Underground

Head underground and don’t mind the noises!

Over 70 rooms to explore and tons of puzzles!

New Eggs

Throughout the rooms, you may find 4 new eggs !

! Chances to hatch the HUGE Night Terror Cat depending on the egg.

depending on the egg. Good luck finding the super rare 100x chance egg !

! Look far in the backrooms behind locked doors!

Official Pet Simulator 99 Update 11 Patch Notes:

Added server huge hatch messages

Fixed mail visual bug with items clipping

with items clipping Fixed boss chests not spawning in World 2

in World 2 Fixed glitching hoverboard into backrooms

into backrooms Fixed jelly pets to jiggle again

again Fixed cannon sometimes floating

sometimes Removed Herobrine

Hallway Rewards

Hallway Footsteps

Huge Pets and New Items in Pet Simulator 99 Deep Backrooms Update

Deep Backrooms Update features new areas, eggs, and more (Image via Roblox)

New Pets

Hatch 5 pets from the backrooms eggs!

from the backrooms eggs! Plus, Puurple Cat found in the backrooms pack!

Limited Huge Pets

Huge Puurple Cat - Found in the Backrooms Pack!

- Found in the Backrooms Pack! Huge Night Terror Cat - Earned from the 2024 Deep Backrooms Event!

Deep Backrooms Key

Access locked deep backrooms for loot!

for loot! Not tradable! Found in the deep backrooms!

Players can now use Deep Backrooms Keys to unlock doors inside Deep Backrooms. Given below is the description of the Secret Boss Fight that can be encountered inside the new maze:

"Find the secret boss… if you can handle it! It’ll take an OP pet team, and some friends, to get the loot! Chance to drop the Huge Night Terror Cat!"

New Accessories and Eggs in Deep Backrooms Update:

Exclusive Hoverboards

Supercar - A hot red supercar! What else could you ask for? Vrooom!

- A hot red supercar! What else could you ask for? Vrooom! Rich Hoverboard - REAL GOLD I SWEAR!

- REAL GOLD I SWEAR! Mosaic Hoverboard - Shattered into pieces!

Exclusive Booths

Pop Cat Booth - POP!

- POP! Giraffe Booth - You're short, I'm tall!

- You're short, I'm tall! Dino Cat Booth - Meow.. ROOOOAR!

- Meow.. ROOOOAR! Hotdog Booth - HOT DOOOOOOGS FOR SALE!

- HOT DOOOOOOGS FOR SALE! Black Hole Booth - Deals that are out of this world!

- Deals that are out of this world! Cardboard Booth - Cardboard thin! A very unique booth.

Bejeweled Exclusive Egg

So golden and so shiny! Must be the Bejeweled Egg !

! Featuring the brand new TITANIC Bejeweled Griffin !

! 2 new HUGE pets - HUGE Bejeweled Lion and HUGE Bejeweled Unicorn !

and ! Get them now while they are shining bright!

Backrooms Pack

The Backrooms Pack has also been refreshed!

Including the new Puurple Cat and HUGE Puurple Cat !

and ! All previous limited-time items still available!

items still available! This is the last week to buy the pack! Get it while you can!

That covers all the new enhancements applied to Backrooms in the latest Pet Simulator 99 Update 11. For more news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Roblox section.

