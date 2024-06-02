Pet Simulator 99 Update 13: Summer Obby World, New Eggs, and more

Pet Simulator 99 Update 13 also known as Summer Obby World is the successor to Police HQ (Area 204). As the name hints, a new map extension, now part of the PS99 universe, brings forth unique eggs ranging from 217-221, 12 new pets (including two Huge ones), minigames, and more. Furthermore, this new world cannot be accessed from Prison World but rather from the Void Hub.

This article covers all the changes, official patch notes, and other newly introduced content in Pet Simulator Update 13.

Pet Simulator 99 Summer Obby World Update

The official description of Summer Obby World is as follows:

"Jump into the fun under the sun in Obby World! Complete quests to unlock all of the 5 summer islands. Discover mini islands scattered throughout the world! Find upgrades, relics, rewards, and even eggs with increased HUGE chances."

Featured below are the patch notes for PS 99 Update 13:

Changed diamond party to 20m diamonds

Changed prison keys to be tradeable

Changed the drop rate of prison keys to be less

of prison keys to be less Changed transfers to end in an extra month on July 1st

to end in an extra month on July 1st Fixed auctions getting stuck at 10-15 seconds

getting stuck at 10-15 seconds Fixed lucky blocks blocking other area events from spawning

blocking other area events from spawning Fixed the shiny charm in the floor in void world

in the floor in void world Fixed the void chest floating again

again Improved some lag and memory

and Added a new player tutorial and quality of life

and quality of life Added automatic relog support for fishing and digsite

for fishing and digsite Added police hoverboard sounds

sounds Added a new rank 30

Added a water blaster item

item Added ability for clans to change description and icon

and Added summer decorations to the trading plaza

Summer Obby World Pets

Hatch 12 pets from the new areas! Plus, 2 new HUGE pets!

from the new areas! Plus, 2 new pets! Huge Pineapple Monkey - Found in Obby World eggs & minigames, Summer Gifts, and Summer Pack!

- Found in Obby World eggs & minigames, Summer Gifts, and Summer Pack! Huge Sun Agony - Found in the Summer Pack!

Summer Obby Eggs (217 - 221)

Hatch your way through 5 new eggs !

! Discover mini islands in the world, offering up 10x increased HUGE chances!

Minigames

Tiki Egg Hunt

There’s eggs waiting to be found!

The egg hunt starts in Area 207 every 4 hours (first at 12pm CDT).

every (first at 12pm CDT). Find eggs with different rarity with up 100x increased chances !

! See if you can hatch the Huge Pineapple Monkey!

Jungle Boss Fight

Get ready for an epic jungle showdown!

The boss fight starts in Area 208 every 4 hours (first at 2pm CDT).

every (first at 2pm CDT). Another opportunity to get the Huge Pineapple Monkey!

Also Check: Pet Simulator 99 Prison HQ Guide

Pet Simulator 99 Summer Event

Summer Event ends after 2 weeks (Image via Roblox)

Global Event

Collect seashells to unlock rewards!

to unlock rewards! Each quest completed grants another reward.

Global Event Bags are rewarded every 25 levels!

are rewarded every 25 levels! Collect quickly as this event ends in 2 weeks.

Summer Gift

Made from 500 Seashells from random drops!

from random drops! Contains one of the 4 limited-time items !

! Chance for Huge Pineapple Monkey, Water Blaster, Surfboard, Summer Booth, and more!

Seashell Machine

This Seashell Machine can combine Seashells into gifts!

can combine into gifts! Each Summer Gift costs 500 points to make.

costs 500 points to make. Located at Spawn and Obby World!

Summer Pack

SUMMER PARTY PACK! New limited-time summer items!

New limited-time summer items! Chance for the Huge Sun Agony only in this pack!

only in this pack! Plus, the Huge Pineapple Monkey, Summer Gift, Seashells, Surfboard, Summer Booth, Water Blaster!

Also Check: Pet Simulator 99 Prison World Guide

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Summer Obby World

How to enter Summer Obby World in Pet Simulator 99?

Use the Obby World cannon titled Area 205 in the Void Hub to teleport to PS 99.

What are the two new Huge Pets?

Huge Pineapple Monkey and Huge Sun Agony are the latest Huge Pets in PS 99.

What is the worth of the Surfboard Hoverboard?

As of this writing, Surfboard is worth 5.5 million Diamonds.

