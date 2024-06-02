Pet Simulator 99 Update 13: Summer Obby World, New Eggs, and more

Pet Simulator 99 Update 13 also known as Summer Obby World is the successor to Police HQ (Area 204). As the name hints, a new map extension, now part of the PS99 universe, brings forth unique eggs ranging from 217-221, 12 new pets (including two Huge ones), minigames, and more. Furthermore, this new world cannot be accessed from Prison World but rather from the Void Hub.
This article covers all the changes, official patch notes, and other newly introduced content in Pet Simulator Update 13.
Pet Simulator 99 Summer Obby World Update
The official description of Summer Obby World is as follows:
"Jump into the fun under the sun in Obby World! Complete quests to unlock all of the 5 summer islands. Discover mini islands scattered throughout the world! Find upgrades, relics, rewards, and even eggs with increased HUGE chances."
Featured below are the patch notes for PS 99 Update 13:
- Changed diamond party to 20m diamonds
- Changed prison keys to be tradeable
- Changed the drop rate of prison keys to be less
- Changed transfers to end in an extra month on July 1st
- Fixed auctions getting stuck at 10-15 seconds
- Fixed lucky blocks blocking other area events from spawning
- Fixed the shiny charm in the floor in void world
- Fixed the void chest floating again
- Improved some lag and memory
- Added a new player tutorial and quality of life
- Added automatic relog support for fishing and digsite
- Added police hoverboard sounds
- Added a new rank 30
- Added a water blaster item
- Added ability for clans to change description and icon
- Added summer decorations to the trading plaza
Summer Obby World Pets
- Hatch 12 pets from the new areas! Plus, 2 new HUGE pets!
- Huge Pineapple Monkey - Found in Obby World eggs & minigames, Summer Gifts, and Summer Pack!
- Huge Sun Agony - Found in the Summer Pack!
Summer Obby Eggs (217 - 221)
- Hatch your way through 5 new eggs!
- Discover mini islands in the world, offering up 10x increased HUGE chances!
Minigames
Tiki Egg Hunt
- There’s eggs waiting to be found!
- The egg hunt starts in Area 207 every 4 hours (first at 12pm CDT).
- Find eggs with different rarity with up 100x increased chances!
- See if you can hatch the Huge Pineapple Monkey!
Jungle Boss Fight
- Get ready for an epic jungle showdown!
- The boss fight starts in Area 208 every 4 hours (first at 2pm CDT).
- Another opportunity to get the Huge Pineapple Monkey!
Pet Simulator 99 Summer Event
Global Event
- Collect seashells to unlock rewards!
- Each quest completed grants another reward.
- Global Event Bags are rewarded every 25 levels!
- Collect quickly as this event ends in 2 weeks.
Summer Gift
- Made from 500 Seashells from random drops!
- Contains one of the 4 limited-time items!
- Chance for Huge Pineapple Monkey, Water Blaster, Surfboard, Summer Booth, and more!
Seashell Machine
- This Seashell Machine can combine Seashells into gifts!
- Each Summer Gift costs 500 points to make.
- Located at Spawn and Obby World!
Summer Pack
- SUMMER PARTY PACK! New limited-time summer items!
- Chance for the Huge Sun Agony only in this pack!
- Plus, the Huge Pineapple Monkey, Summer Gift, Seashells, Surfboard, Summer Booth, Water Blaster!
FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Summer Obby World
How to enter Summer Obby World in Pet Simulator 99?
Use the Obby World cannon titled Area 205 in the Void Hub to teleport to PS 99.
What are the two new Huge Pets?
Huge Pineapple Monkey and Huge Sun Agony are the latest Huge Pets in PS 99.
What is the worth of the Surfboard Hoverboard?
As of this writing, Surfboard is worth 5.5 million Diamonds.
