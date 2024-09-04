After the debut of Kawaii World, Pet Simulator 99 introduced a brand new event dubbed Color War Event in their brand-new Update 27. Just like the RNG and Backrooms events, you can participate in the Color War Event from the spawn point. As per the norm, new pets, special event zones, and eggs have been added to the latest Color War World. You can also compete in the Color Battle in the final zone to earn Points for your assigned team and to claim free rewards.

In this article, we've covered all the official descriptions, changes, and other new content launched in the Pet Simulator 99 Color War Event.

Pet Simulator 99 Color War Event Update

The following is the official description of the Pet Simulator 99 Color War Event:

"Battle of the colors! Hatch CHROMA pets with your team's color! Lots of huges to hatch and gifts given out hourly! Enter the world through the Color War door at any spawn!"

Color World

The official description of the Color World - The world is a blank canvas!

Get to the end to spin for your team color .

. Compete against the other teams to win!

against the other teams to win! Plus, leaderboards with your own rewards!

Changes

Fixed mini chests and superior chests not spawning in kawaii world

not spawning in kawaii world Fixed not being able to craft with multiple potions mastery

Fixed booths teleporting everyone on the trading plaza

Unlock Zones

Paint your way through all the new zones !

! Complete quests to unlock all the zones.

to unlock all the zones. Spin for your team color in the last zone!

Hatch Eggs

The final egg has CHROMA pets in it!

has pets in it! Chroma pets hatch with your team color.

Chroma Pets

Hatch 9 pets from the new areas!

from the new areas! The CHROMA pets are unique for each team.

pets are for each team. Look for the Huge Chroma Tiger and the best pet - Chroma Tiger.

Limited Chroma Huge Pets

New chroma HUGE pets to hatch! All found in the new color event!

All found in the new color event! Huge Chroma Butterfly - Earned from Color Gifts!

- Earned from Color Gifts! Huge Chroma Swan - Earned from Color War Event's leaderboard contest!

- Earned from Color War Event's leaderboard contest! Huge Chroma Tiger - Earned from the Color War World's final egg!

Pet Simulator 99 Color War Event Hatching Contest, Color War, and more

Color War

It's a color war! Hatch the egg in the final zone to help your color win !

Hatch the egg in the to ! View the leaderboard in the world to see your team's place.

in the world to see your team's place. Every hour, the current winning team gets 5x Bucket o' Paint !

gets ! While the current losing team only gets 1x Bucket o' Paint .

only gets . Everyone is assigned to a new team every day, and the war points reset!

Hatching Contest

An individual contest for who can hatch the best pets !

for who can ! Each pet is worth different points! The more rare , the more points .

, the . Next Friday , rewards will be given to the top players !

, rewards will be given to the ! Top 500 - Rainbow Huge Chroma Swan, Top 5,000 - Regular Huge Chroma Swan

Clan Battle changes

Introducing the Rave Crab Clan Battle !

! Earn points with the Color Machine.

Clan Battle rewards

Rewards are given to all members of the clan.

#1 Place:

Gold clan medal

Huge Rainbow Rave Crab

#2-3 Place:

Huge Golden Rave Crab

#4-10 Place:

Huge Rave Crab

Top 10:

Silver clan medal

Rave Crab Hoverboard, Rave Crab Booth, and Clan Gift

Top 50:

Bronze clan medal

Rave Crab Booth and Clan Gift

Top 500:

Clan Gift

Color Gift

The BEST gift in the whole game!

gift in the whole game! Chance for limited-time items, and high tier potions and enchants.

items, and potions and enchants. Huge Chroma Butterfly , Art Booth , and Art Hoverboard

, , and Made with the Color Machine!

Color Machine

This Color Machine can do a lot with Bucket o' Paint !

can do a lot with ! Combine them into gifts , convert to clan points , or stay on your team!

, convert to , or on your team! Located in the Color War World!

Bucket o' Paint

Earn Bucket o' Paint from the hourly color war rewards!

from the color war rewards! These are untradable , so good luck collecting!

, so good luck collecting! Used in the Color Machine!

Art Pack (Shop)

The official description - Feeling like an artist?

New limited-time pets & items!

Chance for the new Huge Chroma Unicorn only in this pack!

only in this pack! Plus, Titanic & Huge Kitsune, Art Hoverboard & Booth, and more!

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99

When will the Color War Event end in Pet Simulator 99?

The Color War Event will most likely conclude before the next weekly update.

How to obtain the Huge Chroma Unicorn in Pet Simulator 99?

As of now, the Huge Chroma Unicorn is only available through the Art Pack.

Can you use Hoverboards inside the Color World?

Yes, you can use Hoverboards, Flags, Potions, and other enhancement tools within the Color World zones.

