Pet Swarm Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Food and Coin Boosts (April 2022)

Roblox's Pet Swarm Simulator was developed by GameLegion Shamrock in 2021 and the game involves players defeating enemies to unlock eggs.

Pet Swarm Simulator is a game for those who are competitive and care about animals. This game lets players travel the world in search of the Evil Dark Wizard who has cursed the innocent pets of Pet Swarmia.

This game will have them searching and destroying their enemies and hatching new eggs to unlock some cool pets for themselves. Pet Swarm Simulator is definitely one of Roblox players' favorites.

Pet Swarm Simulator Codes on Roblox for free food, coin boosts and more

Active codes

It is highly recommended that players use these codes as they are, due to their property of being case sensitive. It is also advised that players use these codes as soon as possible as they might expire.

The codes are as follows:

(These codes are reliable and are currently working.)

Russo - Redeem for a reward

- Redeem for a reward 3kfollowers - Redeem code for 2x Coins boost and 2x Food boost

- Redeem code for 2x Coins boost and 2x Food boost ItzVortex - Redeem code for 3,500 Coins

- Redeem code for 3,500 Coins 45klikes - Redeem code for 10x Food boost

- Redeem code for 10x Food boost 35klikes - Redeem code for 3x Rares for 15 Minutes

- Redeem code for 3x Rares for 15 Minutes XBOX - Redeem code for an Xbox Controller

- Redeem code for an Xbox Controller MEGAUPDATE - Redeem code for 2x Coins boost and 2x Food boost

- Redeem code for 2x Coins boost and 2x Food boost 25klikes - Redeem code for 2x Food boost

- Redeem code for 2x Food boost HUGEUPDATE - Redeem code for 2x Food boost and 2x Coins boost

- Redeem code for 2x Food boost and 2x Coins boost 15KLIKES - Redeem code for 2x Food for 15 Minutes

- Redeem code for 2x Food for 15 Minutes 10KTHANKS - Redeem code for 2x Coins boost and 5x Mythicals boost

- Redeem code for 2x Coins boost and 5x Mythicals boost sorryaboutthat – 2x Coins for a period of 15 minutes.

Pet Swarm Simulator's expired codes

Despite other sources claiming as such, the following codes do not work anymore. As a result, players shouldn't waste their time on trying these out.

3klikes - Redeem code for 2x coins for 15 minutes

- Redeem code for 2x coins for 15 minutes discordmember - Redeem code for a reward usually reserved for Discord members

- Redeem code for a reward usually reserved for Discord members gcntv - 2x coins for a period of 30 minutes

How to redeem the codes in Roblox's Pet Swarm Simulator

Redeeming codes in this game is not complicated. Here are a few easy steps on how to redeem the above listed codes:

Start the game. Look at the bottom-right corner of the screen and tap on the 'Codes' button. Type all the codes that are yet to be used in the appeared text box. Claim the rewards by pressing 'Enter.'

Developer GameLegion Shamrock of Pet Swarm Simulator has definitely given one of the most competitive and caring games on Roblox to its players. This space will keep coming around with more active codes to help fellow players get the best outcome in their Roblox Journey.

More about Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator

The plot of this game is very simple. Players need to fight enemies to unlock eggs. Going ahead, they need to plant those eggs in a nest or arena. After this step, they need to collect food for the eggs and hatch them to get awesome and stronger pets. Since its a well-developed Roblox game, it will have the player exploring the vast map and finding other enemies as well.

The only obstacle is that training those pets and acquiring new ones can be a bit of a hassle, which is exactly where codes come into place. The article goes over some codes that can aid players in becoming a pro at this.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan