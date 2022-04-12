Funky Friday codes in Roblox: Free Animation, Microphone, Points and more (April 2022)

Roblox’s Funky Friday, which was released on February 26, 2021, is a combat rhythm game in which two players compete on stage in the style of Dance Dance Revolution. This Roblox game is set up like a rap battle, with each participant having to synchronize their directional arrows to the music, resulting in some frantic and precise matches.

The round is won by whoever has the highest score. Lyte Interactive came up with the idea for Funky Friday, influenced by Friday Night Funkin’.

Konami's Dance Dance Revolution is a music video game franchise, which pioneered the rhythm and dance genre in video games. First released in Japan in 1998 as part of the Bemani series, it was later released in North America and Europe in 1999.

In the game, players are given a set number of points, up to 50, based on how well they perform after completing a song (the number of notes hit and when they were hit). They are awarded points even if they withdraw.

These points can be redeemed at Bom's shop for animations. (Whitty" is a reference to Friday Night Funkin's modified character). Players can buy animations, emotes, tags, and points (all in robux).

Here's a list of codes for some free Animation, Microphone, Points and more

Active codes

It is highly recommended that players use these codes as soon as possible, as they may be removed anytime. Also, please enter the code as it appears. Any changes may lead to the code not working as they are case sensitive.

The codes are as follows:

1YEARSCOOP—Redeem for the One Year Scoop Microphone

1YEARFUNKY—Redeem for 1k Points

2v2!!—Redeem for Sakuroma Microphone

CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU—Redeem for Cheese Microphone

1BILCHEESE—Redeem for Funky Cheese Animation

9keyishere—Redeem for 500 Points

MILLIONLIKES—Redeem for Radio Emote

100kactive—Redeem for 250 Points

Halfbillion—Redeem for 500 Points

smashthatlikebutton—Redeem for 300 Points

250M—Redeem for 250 Points

1MILFAVS—Redeem for the Boombox Animation

100M—Redeem code for 500 Points

19DOLLAR—Redeem code for the RickRoll animation

XMAS2021—Redeem for Candy Cane Animation

Expired Funky Friday codes

XMAS21 – candy cane animation

9keyishere – 500 Points

Steps to redeem the code

Claiming any of the above codes on Roblox's Funky Friday couldn't be easier. Here are the steps to claim the special in-game freebies:

Open Funky Friday In the top-right corner of the screen, click the Twitter logo. A new window will open, and players can type the code into the text box provided. Redeem the points and enjoy the prize!

Game Overview

The Roblox game is identical to Friday Night Funkin', except that instead of competing against the computer, players compete against each other. There is also a Solo option, however, it gives players fewer points and no victories (or winning streak).

If the player accurately hits the notes on time, they are awarded a particular number of points based on their accuracy, with "SICK!!" being the best and "BAD" being the worst.

Many songs are featured in the game, including the original Friday Night Funkin' tunes and ones from various mods. The B-Side Mod, VS Whitty, The Tricky Mod, and Mid-Fight Masses are just a few examples. Other songs, such as Touhou themes, come from outside the community.

The game is updated regularly as new Friday Night Funkin' mods are built and new songs, animations, and emotes are introduced.

Funkin News 🎤 @News_Funkin



A new update has arrived for Funky Friday! This update adds to the game:



- 8 New mods

- 2 Updated mods

- 3 New animations

- 2 New maps

- 1 New microphone

- 3 New settings

- Added Hex modchart (Detected)

- 1 New limited boss battle (Cactus Boss)

Players can purchase animations and emotes based on character animations from Friday Night Funkin' and other references using the points they earn from playing songs. Emotes are animations for the player to sit on the speaker, which can be accessed by leaping onto any speaker on the map.

Animations and emotes are simply decorative and have no bearing on the gameplay experience.

