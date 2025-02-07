Pets Go Cupid's Board Game (Update 17): Valentine's Pets, Valentine's Dice, and more

With Valentine's Day around the corner, Pets Go got into the mix with its latest Cupid's Board Game update. As the name hints, the 17th patch iteration of the RNG experience is themed around the love season. Players must roll the Valentine's Dice to progress on the Cupid's Board Game Tiles. Each Tile offers different rewards and can be upgraded using Valentine's Bucks. Notably, special Valentine's Pets including some Huge ones have made their debut in the update.

This article lists all the Pets Go Update 17 changes with their official descriptions.

All Pets Go Cupid's Board Game - Update 17 changes

Cupid's Board Game

Here are the official descriptions for Cupid's Board Game (Update 17) as presented by the developer:

"Are you ready to master the board and claim HUGE Valentine's prizes?"

Roll the Valentine's dice and race around the board game !

and race around the ! Land on exciting reward tiles like HUGE Chance , Chest , Bucks , Cupid's Egg , and DIAMONDS !

, , , , and ! Upgrade your tiles as you progress - unlock better rewards and crazier events !

as you progress - unlock and ! The more you invest in a tile, the better the prizes become.

Huge Pets

Hatch the powerful new HUGE Valentine's Unicorn and HUGE Valentine's Bear !

and ! The Unicorn is easier to hatch, while the Bear is more rare .

is to hatch, while the is more . Upgrade your tiles to hopefully land on these HUGE pets!

Valentine's Pets

Collect all 11 of the new Valentine's Pets .

of the new . Found while playing the board game!

Valentine's Dice

Roll the Valentine's dice and move across the board !

and move ! Every roll brings you more Valentine's Bucks to spend on Upgrades!

Tile Upgrades

Every tile you land on activates and rewards you!

you land on and you! While on the tile, you can upgrade it for better rewards .

for . The more you upgrade, the bigger the prizes.

you upgrade, the the prizes. Watch your tiles fill with hearts as they power up!

Special Tiles

Land on special tiles for HUGE rewards !

for ! Each one offers unique bonuses and special rewards .

and . HUGE Chance , Chest , Money , Cupid's Egg , and even DIAMONDS !

, , , , and even ! Every roll could lead to epic loot - where will you land next?

Upgrade Tree

Power up your board game with upgrades !

your with ! Roll faster , earn more coins , and boost tile rewards .

, , and . Unlock Loaded Dice upgrades for smarter rolls and maximize your Valentine's rewards !

upgrades for and maximize your ! Every upgrade makes the board even more rewarding!

Pets Go Cupid's Board Game - Update 17: Game Potions, Game Dices, and more

Game Potions

Power up your board game with Boosters and Potions !

your with and ! Valentine's God Potion – GOD TIER luck for Valentine's pets when rolling!

– GOD TIER luck for Valentine's pets when rolling! Game Speed Potion – Roll faster for even more rapid plays!

– Roll faster for even more rapid plays! Make tile landings even more rewarding!

Game Dices

Supercharge your dice to stack up the rewards !

your dice to the ! Golden Game Dice – Receive +3 items from the next tile you land on!

– Receive +3 items from the next tile you land on! Rainbow Game Dice – Receive +9 items from the next tile you land on!

Valentines Present

The official description of Valentine's Present in Pets Go:

"A sweet surprise packed with love! The best gifts come from the heart!"

Here are the changes for Valentine's Present, as presented by the developers:

Open for a chance at a HUGE Valentine's Dominus and Titanic Valentine's Angelus!

Cupid's Forever Pack

Includes the Valentine's Present and powerful boosts !

and ! Plus, chance to hatch the TITANIC pet!

The Love Pack

Featuring exclusive items and boosts.

FAQs on Pets Go Cupid's Board Game - Update 17

When will the Cupid's Board Game end in Pets Go?

You can expect the board to stay on the RNG map for two weeks.

What is the price of The Love Pack?

You can purchase the limited-timed The Love pack for 1200 Robux.

How many Tile Upgrades are there on the Cupid's Board Game?

A total of 21 Upgrades can be purchased to obtain the best rewards from the Cupid's Board Game.

