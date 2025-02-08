Pets Go Cupid's Board Game guide

The Pets Go Cupid's Board Game is part of its Valentine's Day event that features various rewards, including limited-edition Valentine Pets. Players must first purchase Valentine's Event Upgrade from the Upgrades tab to access Cupid's Board Game. The board game's rules depend on Tile Upgrades, Valentine's Dice, and the event currency, Valentine Bucks. All the Tile and Valentine Event Upgrades cost Valentine Bucks.

This guide provides all the ins and outs of the Cupid's Board Game that will lead you to the best limited-time Pets Go rewards.

Everything you should know about Pets Go Cupid's Board Game

Just walk into the blip in the middle of the Tiles to start Cupid's Board Game (Image via BigGames)

Getting started in Cupid's Board Game

Trending

Cupid's Board Game is on the main map.

To enter the game, walk into the Cupid's Board Game blip located in the middle of the Tiles.

You must purchase the Valentine's Event Upgrade with 10k Coins inside the Upgrades menu before walking into the blip.

After entering the blip, you'll be teleported to the board game's starting Tile.

Each Valentine Dice Roll grants you Valentine Bucks.

Look in the middle to view your Roll number.

After each Roll, the number will appear above the "Roll" button, and your avatar will progress to the Tile accordingly.

Locked Tiles will be unlocked once you Roll to it.

Three Upgrades per Tile (price differs according to the Tile's usage).

Walk out of the Tile to exit the Cupid's Board Game.

Also Check: Pets Go Cupid's Board Game Update Patch Notes

Tiles

Pass Go Tile can be upgraded to earn free Valentine Bucks (Image via Roblox)

The following are all the Tiles that can be unlocked on the Cupid's Board Game in Pets Go:

Pass Go

Diamonds

Valentine's Pets

Bundle O' Boosts

Valentine Bucks

Buncle O' Scrolls

10x Luck

Chest (Boosted Loot)

100x Luck

Free Money

1000x Luck

Hatchable Egg

Huge Pet

Chest

1000000x Luck

Upgrades

The Valentine's Event Upgrades tree in Pets Go (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the Pets Go Valentine's Event Upgrades with their prices:

Valentine's Event - 10k Coins

Board More Money I - 100 Valentine Bucks

Board More Money II - 1k Valentine Bucks

Board Better Items I - 500 Valentine Bucks

Board Faster Rolling I - 50 Valentine Bucks

Board Faster Rolling II - 500 Valentine Bucks

Valentine Auto Roll - 250 Valentine Bucks

Board Faster Rolling III - 25k Valentine Bucks

Loaded Dice I - 10k Valentine Bucks

Loaded Dice II - 50k Valentine Bucks

Loaded Dice III - 10m Valentine Bucks

Board Diamonds Boost I - 100k Valentine Bucks

Board Diamond Boost II - 500k Valentine Bucks

Board Diamond Boost III - 1m Valentine Bucks

Board Better Items II - 5k Valentine Bucks

Valentine's Chest Quality I - 10k Valentine Bucks

Board Better Items III - 50k Valentine Bucks

Board More Money III - 10k Valentine Bucks

Valentine's Chest Quantity I - 1m Valentine Bucks

Valentine's Chest Quality II - 500k Valentine Bucks

Valentine's Chest Quantity II - 2m Valentine Bucks

Important Cupid's Board Game tips and tricks

Remember these tips and tricks when playing Cupid's Board Game:

Do not waste Valentine Bucks on Bundle O' Boosts and Buncle O' Scrolls Tiles.

Focus on upgrading 1000000x Luck, 100x Luck, and other pet-based Tiles.

You will not earn extra Valentine Bucks when hatching Valentine Pets.

One of your early Upgrades must be the Auto-Roll Upgrade, as you can go AFK and unlock most Tiles within a couple of hours.

Diamond Tiles are beneficial for those who purchase Pets and other equipment from the Trading Plaza.

Other than investing in pet Tiles, consider upgrading Valentine Bucks' Tiles. This way, each Roll will help you earn more event currency.

Hatchable Eggs will be added to your inventory, you must manually hatch them to get pets.

Max all the Egg Tiles to hatch multiple Eggs at a single Roll.

Also Check: Latest SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes

FAQs on Pets Go Cupid's Board Game

When will the Cupid's Board Game disappear from the Pets Go world?

You can expect the Valentine's Event to span over two weeks.

How to hatch Huge Pets in the Cupid's Board Game

You can obtain Huge Pets from the Luck Tiles or by stepping on the Huge Pet Tile on the Cupid's Board Game.

How to increase the Cupid's Board Game's Roll Luck

Just equip Valentine Pets and max Luck Tiles to have a luck surge on the Cupid's Board Game in Pets Go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024