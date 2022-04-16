Ro Ghoul codes in Roblox: How players can get free mask and yen

Ro-Ghoul is a riveting Roblox game inspired by the Japanese Dark Fantasy genre. It has two player bases, the Player versus Player Side and the Roleplay Side. The game is specifically inspired by the popular manga Tokyo Ghoul and created by SushiWalrus.

To make the character unique to Ro Ghoul, players need to use Yen to buy numerous different masks. They can use the codes below to get free mask and yen.

Killing NPCs or paying out with reputation are both ways to earn yen. If a player purchases the "2x Yen" Gamepass in the official game, their yen revenue can be doubled. In Ro-Ghoul, yen can be spent to purchase new Kagunes, Quinques, and Masks.

Roblox: Ro Ghoul codes for free yen

Active codes

Players can find the active codes below:

!Code 1M FAVS – 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 yen

!Code 500MV – 500,000 RC & 500,000 yen

!Code ANNIVERSARY-2 – 2,020,000 RC & 2,020,000 yen

!Code HNY2020 – 500,000 RC & 500,000 yen

!Code Sub22KMz – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2Axiore – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2EDITTY – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2GoldenOwl – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2ibemaine – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2Praveen – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2Roball – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2Sagee4 – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2Sky1Ms – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2xAomSakarin – 50,000 yen

!ibemask – mask

!RoballMask – mask

!TrafMask – one traf mask (new!)

Expired Codes

Players can find th expired codes below:

!Code Sub2КоПанда

!Code Traftheopest

!Code Sub2NaiMark

!Code Sub2KeizoHaHa

!Code Sub2Tokiitou

!Code Sub2Sky1Ms

!Code Sub2RedDeMon

!Code 300MV

!Code FollowGODisPP

!Code Sub2ItsBear

!Code Sub2MIANNN

!Code Sub2MaTunMCS

!Code Sub2Telanthric

!Code Sub2NanoProdigy

!Roziku

Steps to redeem the codes

Please follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Players can redeem Ro-Ghoul codes from within the game.

Press the ‘/’ button on the keyboard to open the in-game chat. Type in the code.

Press enter.

If successful, a speech bubble will appear above the character to confirm the rewards. Enjoy the rewards.

Code release information

Roblox's Ro-Ghoul occasionally contains active codes that can be redeemed as one-time rewards. Codes are frequently given out when the game reaches particular milestones.

They're usually exclusively issued by the developer and can be discovered in the official Ro-Ghoul discord. They usually give out Yen or RC Cells, but there are certain rare codes that can get players masks or other cool stuff.

The code release time changes all the time. There is no established schedule for when they are released, and there is no standard means of defining a milestone because codes aren't created very often, so it is advised to use them wisely. There is no established schedule for when codes expire, so don't put them off for too long.

Game synopsis

Ro-Ghoul has many different artifacts and environments for players to uncover. One can choose between playing as a Ghoul or a member of the CCG. The game's goal is determined by the player's faction.

Players must develop power and perform objectives to boost their Reputation, regardless of whatever in-game faction they belong to. The playerbase creates community-based factions, and anyone can start their own. Faction guidelines must be followed by the members.

For each point of reputation, currency is earned, which may be used to purchase cosmetic goods (such as Masks). To acquire even more experience, Roblox players can fight one another, hang out with friends, arrange competitions, or face bosses.

Ghouls

Players in this Roblox game can choose to live peacefully or commit genocide as a Ghoul. They are, however, constantly afraid of being tracked down and killed by other ghouls or humans who have been taught to kill them. Ghouls battle and defend themselves with their Kagunes.

Ghouls also have the ability to use Specials, which can help them win in combat. They can earn a reputation and be classed as a higher threat by the CCG.

CCG

Roblox players risk their lives as members of the CCG to protect humans from monsters that consume human flesh. Daring investigators may be implanted with a Quinx to aid them in their fight against the Ghouls. Investigators can build a reputation and progress through the ranks of the CCG to become top investigators.

