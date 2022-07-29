Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes (July 2022): Free Coins, Diamonds, and more 

The Roblox community is well aware of the world-renowned anime Naruto. Over time, several games based on this anime have been released on the metaverse.

In Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon, players begin as underdogs, build a humble ninja village, and eventually transform it into a formidable citadel. Although novices may struggle to guard the city and plan attacks on other villages and areas, they may use the free rewards from the codes to gain a little edge.

When players redeem codes, their gameplay will be enhanced. They may use these such freebies to obtain the best bonuses and use them in their quest to become the best player on the server.

Build the greatest city in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon with these codes

Active codes

SHINDO15 : Redeem this code for Susano armor ( New )

: Redeem this code for Susano armor ( ) SHINDO14 : Redeem this code for 2000 Diamonds ( New )

: Redeem this code for 2000 Diamonds ( ) SHINDO13 : Redeem this code for 300,000 Coins ( New )

: Redeem this code for 300,000 Coins ( ) SHINDO10 : Redeem this code for Diamonds

: Redeem this code for Diamonds SHINDO11 : Redeem this code for Diamonds

: Redeem this code for Diamonds SHINDO12 : Redeem this code for Coins

: Redeem this code for Coins SHINDO7 : Redeem this code for 300,000 Coins

: Redeem this code for 300,000 Coins SHINDO8 : Redeem this code for 30 minutes of x2 money

: Redeem this code for 30 minutes of x2 money SHINDO9 : Redeem this code for 2,000 Diamonds

: Redeem this code for 2,000 Diamonds ANNUAL: Redeem this code for Ninja Zakashi

Players should act with haste and redeem the codes as they might expire soon. Since there is no official date or time given for their expiration, it is best to use them up as soon as possible.

Inactive codes

GLOBAL – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds RANKED – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds VICTORY – Redeem code for 1,000 Qualifying Points

– Redeem code for 1,000 Qualifying Points LIKE – Redeem code for a Ninja Isobu

– Redeem code for a Ninja Isobu JIRAIYA – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds KONAN – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds TONERI – Redeem code for Ninja Tonery

– Redeem code for Ninja Tonery HAMURA – Redeem code for 3x Summon Reels

– Redeem code for 3x Summon Reels KAGUYA – Redeem code for 300 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 300 Diamonds HAGOROMO – Redeem code for 500 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 500 Diamonds Christmas – Redeem code for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, & 100 Snowmen

– Redeem code for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, & 100 Snowmen gift – Redeem code for 2x Chi Boost & 10,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 2x Chi Boost & 10,000 Chi snowman – Redeem code for 100 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 100 Diamonds NINJA5 – Redeem code for 3 Summon Scrolls

– Redeem code for 3 Summon Scrolls NINJA4 – Redeem code for a 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes

– Redeem code for a 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes NINJA3 – Redeem code for a 2x Gold and Chi Boost for 10 Minutes

– Redeem code for a 2x Gold and Chi Boost for 10 Minutes CANDY1 – Redeem code for 50 Candies

– Redeem code for 50 Candies CANDY2 – Redeem code for 50 Candies

– Redeem code for 50 Candies NINJA2 – Redeem for Chi and Money

– Redeem for Chi and Money NINJA1 – Redeem for Chi and Money

– Redeem for Chi and Money NINJA – Redeem code for 3x Summon Reel

– Redeem code for 3x Summon Reel kurama – Redeem for a Kurama Pet

– Redeem for a Kurama Pet HINATA – Redeem code for Summon Reel

– Redeem code for Summon Reel KAKASHI – Redeem code for Ninja Dog

– Redeem code for Ninja Dog Madara – Redeem code for 5,000 Money & 5,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 5,000 Money & 5,000 Chi Hashirama – Redeem code for Money & Chi Boost

– Redeem code for Money & Chi Boost CHAKRA2 – Redeem code for 2,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 2,000 Chi CHAKRA – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward Naruto – Redeem code for 500 Money

– Redeem code for 500 Money Sasuke – Redeem code for 2,000 Money

Sadly, the expired codes list is rich at the moment. Players will receive codes on a regular basis, and they can also expect pet codes in the future.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon

Players must follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the codes.

Launch the game and get onto a server.

Hit the white-colored settings icon on the right side of the screen; a new UI will open.

Enter the required code in the code box that says "Enter Code" under feedback menu.

Make sure to hit the "Enter" button to claim the freebies.

Players will receive the claimed rewards almost instantly. Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Players must copy and paste the codes instead of typing them throughout the redemption process to avoid typos and other errors.

While redeeming, gamers may get an error message, which might be due to a server issue. In such cases,they must restart the game and try redeeming the same code again. Restarting will transfer them to a different server, where things may run more smoothly.

If the code still doesn't work after restarting, it will be safe to conclude that the code has expired.

Where to find new codes for Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon?

Players must follow the developer's official Twitter account to stay in touch with the game's media presence. They can find new codes along with exclusive content on Twitter.

They can also consider joining the game's dedicated Discord channel as new codes will be posted there as well. Players can participate in community tasks and post artwork related to the game on the server.

New codes will also be posted on the game's official Roblox page. Players can bookmark it and check for fresh codes during update releases and special in-game events.

New players can gather knowledge about the game by interacting with veterans. Newbies can easily pick up a trick or two and have a fun experience in this Roblox title.

