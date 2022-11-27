Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes (November 2022): Free PC parts and more

Roblox Custom PC Tycoon was recently updated on November 26, 2022, with the developers, Fallen Worlds, adding many features and releasing brand new codes for players to redeem.

This multiplayer Roblox gaming experience was introduced in 2021 and can be played with up to six members connected to a single server. With more than 35 million visits in the past year, this is an interesting title to play.

The game involves players building a personal computer and then selling it in exchange for cash (in-game money). Later, they can utilize that money to buy better PC parts to create an even more powerful computer.

The developer's free codes provide exciting rewards to players that benefit them greatly. With free computer parts in-game, fans are sure to have a better gameplay experience. Since there are no expired codes for Custom PC Tycoon, this article focuses on the freshly released active codes for the month of November 2022.

Receive free computer parts using these Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes in November 2022

New active codes

Codes in Roblox are case-sensitive, which means they need to be carefully typed in. If any of them are entered with errors or mistakes, that particular code will not work.

Instead of manually typing the entire code, players can simply copy it from the list given below and paste it into the required location to make the process easier. Since Roblox codes do expire, players are advised to claim them as soon as possible.

Here are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Custom PC Tycoon (November 2022):

70K Likes – Use this code in the game to receive free PC Parts (NEW)

– Use this code in the game to receive free PC Parts (NEW) GamingDan – Use this code in the game to receive free PC Parts

– Use this code in the game to receive free PC Parts April Fools – Use this code in the game to receive free PC Parts

– Use this code in the game to receive free PC Parts Lunar – Use this code in the game to receive a 3000W Tiger PSU

– Use this code in the game to receive a 3000W Tiger PSU 7M Visits – Use this code in the game to receive SP 5CE Motherboard

– Use this code in the game to receive SP 5CE Motherboard 30K Likes – Use this code in the game to receive 6Bit V0 CPU

– Use this code in the game to receive 6Bit V0 CPU NewUpdate – Use this code in the game to receive 1,500 Cash

– Use this code in the game to receive 1,500 Cash 5M visits – Use this code in the game to receive a Fusion cooler

– Use this code in the game to receive a Fusion cooler Merry Christmas – Use this code in the game to receive free Fans

– Use this code in the game to receive free Fans Supportive – Use this code in the game to receive the Nightcore Case

– Use this code in the game to receive the Nightcore Case FirstMilestone – Use this code in the game to receive a free PC part

– Use this code in the game to receive a free PC part LikePower – Use this code in the game to receive a free PC part

– Use this code in the game to receive a free PC part 7k Likes – Use this code in the game to receive free Ram

– Use this code in the game to receive free Ram 3k likes – Use this code in the game to receive free Memory

– Use this code in the game to receive free Memory 400k visits! – Use this code in the game to receive free Ram

– Use this code in the game to receive free Ram Fan Power – Use this code in the game to receive free Whoosh Cooling

How to redeem a code in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon

Redeeming codes in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon is a simple task and players simply have to follow the basic steps given below:

Step 1: Launch Roblox Custom PC Tycoon on any supported device like mobile, PC, etc.

Step 2: Click on the “Settings” button which may be available on the side of the screen.

Step 3: Enter or copy the desired code from the list of active codes provided above.

Step 4: Paste it into the text box that says “Type Code Here" and hit the 'Redeem' button to claim the rewards.

Gamers should always keep in mind to double-check the entered code before hitting the 'Redeem' button.

How to get more codes in the game

Players can find more codes for Custom PC Tycoon by joining the official Discord server to be aware of the latest news and updates about the game and its features. Fans can also interact with the game's developers and other players to discuss strategies and gameplay features after joining this server.

