Roblox Da Piece codes (May 2022): Free Beli, XP, and more

Roblox Da Piece is a newbie game created by Handsome Studios in February. It is a multiplayer adventure title that can be played with up to 12 members connected to a single server, where players have to sail the seas of Da Piece.

They must unravel secrets and search for treasures by sailing on the seas to get stronger than other users or friends. They can become the strongest pirate in the world by defeating enemies and solving quests. Gamers can even search for the Devil Fruits that offer unique abilities.

Individuals should gain more Beli (in-game currency) and XP to upgrade and level to become the strongest. Luckily, they can collect Beli, XP, and other requirements with the help of codes provided by the game developers for gamers’ benefit.

Roblox: Da Piece codes to redeem free rewards

New active codes

Like other Roblox codes, Da Piece codes are also case-sensitive, meaning they should be keyed in the same manner as mentioned in the list below. If the entered codes contain any error or typo, they will not function.

Therefore, players should use the more straightforward method of entering codes by copying the code from the list and pasting it on the text box available. This will prevent mistakes or wrong letters from being keyed in accidentally, as well as will avert users from wasting lots of effort and time.

These codes are also not everlasting and will expire sooner or later. Therefore, users should try and use the codes as quickly as possible and enjoy the rewards.

Here are all the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Da Piece (May 2022):

S3A_B3ASTS – Redeem this code for 30,000 Beli (NEW)

– Redeem this code for 30,000 Beli (NEW) L3GENDARY_FRU1T – Redeem this code for a Small Exp Reward (NEW)

– Redeem this code for a Small Exp Reward (NEW) BLOX_FRUITS – Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of Double XP

– Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of Double XP P0VMAU1 – Redeem this code for 30K Beli

– Redeem this code for 30K Beli C0NFUSEDLUFFY – Redeem this code for 15K Beli

– Redeem this code for 15K Beli CHARM1NGSANJ1 – Redeem this code for a Free SP (Skill Points) reset

– Redeem this code for a Free SP (Skill Points) reset SYRUPV1LLAG3 – Redeem this code for a 15K Beli

– Redeem this code for a 15K Beli L1TTL3GARD3N – Redeem this code for 50K Beli

– Redeem this code for 50K Beli DRUM1SLAND – Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset

– Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset BR00KSB0N3S – Redeem this code for a Free Double Exp

– Redeem this code for a Free Double Exp B0SSK0BY – Redeem this code for a Free Double Exp

– Redeem this code for a Free Double Exp J0YB0Y – Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset

– Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset R0BLUCC1AFURRY – Redeem this code for a Free Double Exp

– Redeem this code for a Free Double Exp 2KL1KESWOOOHOOO – Redeem this code for a Free Double Exp

– Redeem this code for a Free Double Exp K1NG0FP1RAT3Z – Redeem this code for a Free 50,000 Beli

– Redeem this code for a Free 50,000 Beli B1GMERA – Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset

– Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset YAM1YAM1 – Redeem this code for Double Exp

– Redeem this code for Double Exp NEWUPDAT30N3 – Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset

– Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset 0N3P13C3 – Redeem this code for 10,000 Beli

– Redeem this code for 10,000 Beli G0LDG0LDG0LD – Redeem this code for 25,000 Beli

– Redeem this code for 25,000 Beli PH03N1X – Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset

– Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset NAM1SG0LD – Redeem this code for 30,000 Beli

– Redeem this code for 30,000 Beli US0PPSN0SE – Redeem this code for Stat Reset

– Redeem this code for Stat Reset EV1LMAR1NE – Redeem this code for Stat Reset

– Redeem this code for Stat Reset G0LD3NP1RAT3 – Redeem this code for a Special weapon with skill

– Redeem this code for a Special weapon with skill B1GSH1P – Redeem this code for Free Skill Points Reset

– Redeem this code for Free Skill Points Reset B0SSP1RATE – Redeem this code for Free Skill Points Reset

– Redeem this code for Free Skill Points Reset TREASUR3 – Redeem this code for Free Skill Points Reset

– Redeem this code for Free Skill Points Reset 1KL1K3SYEAH – Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash

– Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash M0NK3YDLUFFY – Redeem this code for Free Skill Points Reset

– Redeem this code for Free Skill Points Reset AC3 – Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

– Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash G0LDR0G3R – Redeem this code for 1,000 Exp

– Redeem this code for 1,000 Exp K1NGTANK13 – Redeem this code for free rewards

– Redeem this code for free rewards B1GR3S3T – Redeem this code to Reset Stats

– Redeem this code to Reset Stats Launch0N3 – Redeem this code for 30,000 Beli

Note: If any of the brand new codes do not work, gamers should try to close the game and re-open it after a few seconds. Otherwise, re-check the entered code.

The above situation may arise because some servers may not be updated, and by performing the above trick, players might be transferred to an updated server where the new codes will work.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Da Piece

Redeeming a code in Da Piece is an effortless task, and players can quickly learn it by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other device and launch Da Piece

Step 2: Tap on the “Menu” button available on the side of the screen

Step 3: Click on Settings in the Menu

Step 4: Enter the desired code from the list mentioned above in the text box or copy the code from above and paste it onto the text box that says “Redeem Code Here.”

Step 5: Press the “Enter” key on the keyboard to claim and enjoy the rewards!

They have to make sure to double-check the code before hitting the “Enter” key to avoid mistakes or errors.

The multiplayer game has a lot to offer to its users. Since it was recently updated, the developers have also introduced new upgrades such as a new level cap of 4000, a new move for Tori, gems, two new areas, and crew.

Readers can have fun while redeeming new codes and unraveling new secrets in Roblox Da Piece.

