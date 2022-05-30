Roblox Da Piece codes (May 2022): Free Beli, XP, and more

Roblox Da Piece is a newbie game created by Handsome Studios in February. It is a multiplayer adventure title that can be played with up to 12 members connected to a single server, where players have to sail the seas of Da Piece.
They must unravel secrets and search for treasures by sailing on the seas to get stronger than other users or friends. They can become the strongest pirate in the world by defeating enemies and solving quests. Gamers can even search for the Devil Fruits that offer unique abilities.
Individuals should gain more Beli (in-game currency) and XP to upgrade and level to become the strongest. Luckily, they can collect Beli, XP, and other requirements with the help of codes provided by the game developers for gamers’ benefit.
Roblox: Da Piece codes to redeem free rewards
New active codes
Like other Roblox codes, Da Piece codes are also case-sensitive, meaning they should be keyed in the same manner as mentioned in the list below. If the entered codes contain any error or typo, they will not function.
Therefore, players should use the more straightforward method of entering codes by copying the code from the list and pasting it on the text box available. This will prevent mistakes or wrong letters from being keyed in accidentally, as well as will avert users from wasting lots of effort and time.
These codes are also not everlasting and will expire sooner or later. Therefore, users should try and use the codes as quickly as possible and enjoy the rewards.
Here are all the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Da Piece (May 2022):
- S3A_B3ASTS – Redeem this code for 30,000 Beli (NEW)
- L3GENDARY_FRU1T – Redeem this code for a Small Exp Reward (NEW)
- BLOX_FRUITS – Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of Double XP
- P0VMAU1 – Redeem this code for 30K Beli
- C0NFUSEDLUFFY – Redeem this code for 15K Beli
- CHARM1NGSANJ1 – Redeem this code for a Free SP (Skill Points) reset
- SYRUPV1LLAG3 – Redeem this code for a 15K Beli
- L1TTL3GARD3N – Redeem this code for 50K Beli
- DRUM1SLAND – Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset
- BR00KSB0N3S – Redeem this code for a Free Double Exp
- B0SSK0BY – Redeem this code for a Free Double Exp
- J0YB0Y – Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset
- R0BLUCC1AFURRY – Redeem this code for a Free Double Exp
- 2KL1KESWOOOHOOO – Redeem this code for a Free Double Exp
- K1NG0FP1RAT3Z – Redeem this code for a Free 50,000 Beli
- B1GMERA – Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset
- YAM1YAM1 – Redeem this code for Double Exp
- NEWUPDAT30N3 – Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset
- 0N3P13C3 – Redeem this code for 10,000 Beli
- G0LDG0LDG0LD – Redeem this code for 25,000 Beli
- PH03N1X – Redeem this code for a Free Stat Reset
- NAM1SG0LD – Redeem this code for 30,000 Beli
- US0PPSN0SE – Redeem this code for Stat Reset
- EV1LMAR1NE – Redeem this code for Stat Reset
- G0LD3NP1RAT3 – Redeem this code for a Special weapon with skill
- B1GSH1P – Redeem this code for Free Skill Points Reset
- B0SSP1RATE – Redeem this code for Free Skill Points Reset
- TREASUR3 – Redeem this code for Free Skill Points Reset
- 1KL1K3SYEAH – Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash
- M0NK3YDLUFFY – Redeem this code for Free Skill Points Reset
- AC3 – Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash
- G0LDR0G3R – Redeem this code for 1,000 Exp
- K1NGTANK13 – Redeem this code for free rewards
- B1GR3S3T – Redeem this code to Reset Stats
- Launch0N3 – Redeem this code for 30,000 Beli
Note: If any of the brand new codes do not work, gamers should try to close the game and re-open it after a few seconds. Otherwise, re-check the entered code.
The above situation may arise because some servers may not be updated, and by performing the above trick, players might be transferred to an updated server where the new codes will work.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Da Piece
Redeeming a code in Da Piece is an effortless task, and players can quickly learn it by following the simple steps given below:
Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other device and launch Da Piece
Step 2: Tap on the “Menu” button available on the side of the screen
Step 3: Click on Settings in the Menu
Step 4: Enter the desired code from the list mentioned above in the text box or copy the code from above and paste it onto the text box that says “Redeem Code Here.”
Step 5: Press the “Enter” key on the keyboard to claim and enjoy the rewards!
They have to make sure to double-check the code before hitting the “Enter” key to avoid mistakes or errors.
The multiplayer game has a lot to offer to its users. Since it was recently updated, the developers have also introduced new upgrades such as a new level cap of 4000, a new move for Tori, gems, two new areas, and crew.
Readers can have fun while redeeming new codes and unraveling new secrets in Roblox Da Piece.