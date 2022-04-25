King Legacy codes in Roblox: Free Gems and Beli (April 2022)

Roblox King Legacy codes will aid players in their quest to become the greatest pirate on the high seas. They will help players advance in the game more quickly by giving them Beli, Gems, and Stat Resets.

If players are looking for King Piece codes, they should know that King Legacy is the same game as King Piece. The update was made to prevent copyright issues with characters from the anime and manga series One Piece that the game "borrows."

King Legacy is a famous Roblox adventure RPG game in which players may play as a pirate and choose their own characters. As they go through the game, they will encounter many foes whom they must defeat with weapons such as swords and various fighting methods.

Roblox: King Legacy codes for free Gems and Beli

Active codes

Roblox King Legacy codes are largely distributed through social media, and most of them are only good for a limited time, so redeem them as quickly as possible. Here's a list of all the codes that are currently accessible.

1MFAV - redeem to get 5 Gems

550KLIKES - redeem to get Stat Reset

DINOXLIVE - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

PEODIZ - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

THXFOR1BVISIT - redeem to get 3 Gems

Update3_17 - redeem to get 3 Gems

Expired codes

This is a record of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox King Legacy, so if players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so on the list below. If these codes were used by players before they were deactivated (Expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.

100KFAV - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

100KLIKES - redeem to get Stat reset

150KLIKES - redeem to get Stat reset

200KFAV - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

200MVISITS - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

300KFAV - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

300KLIKES - redeem to get Stat Reset

35MVisit - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

400KLIKES - redeem to get Stat Reset

45KLIKES - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

45MVISIT - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

500KLIKES - redeem to get Stat Reset

50KLIKES - redeem to get Stat reset

600KFAV - redeem to get 1 Gem

60MVISITS - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

700KFAV - redeem to get 1 Gem

800KFAV - redeem to get 1 Gem

80MVISITS - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

900KFAV - redeem to get 1 Gem

Dough - redeem to get 2 Gems

DragonIsStrong - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

Merry Christmas - redeem to get 3 Gems

MIUMA - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

NewDragon - redeem to get 1 Gem

OpOp - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

Samurai - redeem to get 3 Gems

Shadow - redeem to get 1 Gem

Snow - redeem to get 1 Gem

Spino - redeem to get 2 Gems

String - redeem to get 1 Gem

TanTaiGaming - redeem to get 100,000 Beli

Update2_16 - redeem to get 5 Gems

Update2_17 - redeem to get 3 Gems

Update2_5 - redeem to get 3 Gems

Update3 - redeem to get 3 Gems

How to redeem the codes

If someone is new to the game, they can redeem Roblox King Legacy codes by following the steps below:

Start King Legacy by opening Roblox on a smartphone or PC.

Next to the Health bar in the game, click the Settings option.

Copy and paste a code from the list above into the "ENTER CODE" field.

To claim the rewards, simply press enter.

How to get more King Legacy codes?

We all need the King piece codes to be updated as soon as possible before someone else does, and we require more. In such circumstances, players can concentrate on the developers' major social media sites, such as their Twitter profiles or Discord servers.

Most of the time, when the developers of King Piece codes reach their desired milestone or success to honor players, they release a set of codes for King Legacy. The protocols of King Legacy, like those of others, do not last indefinitely. They both have user restrictions and expiration dates.

Edited by Shaheen Banu