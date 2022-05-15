Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls Codes (May 2022): Free spins

Developers of a multiplayer Roblox game called Fairy Tail: Lost Souls have a lot of exciting freebies for players to make their gaming sessions more fun. Roblox codes, also known as freebies, help players receive free rewards such as free spins.

Created in 2019 by @Fairy Tail: Lost Souls, the game is played by several players out there. And with over five million gamers visiting the game regularly, the game has made its place in the available game Roblox.

The multiplayer game requires 15 members to join a single server to become part of the Wizard Saints and win battles. To win those battles, players need free spins, which they can get from the game or by entering the codes.

These codes help players in one way or another. While they receive the spins more quickly for free, they also have fun while playing the game and make the game more interesting. This article provides the reader with the codes in Fairy Tail: Lost Souls (May 2022) and ways to redeem those codes to receive gifts.

Roblox: Codes for Fairy Tail: Lost Souls to receive free spins

Active Codes

These Roblox codes are case-sensitive and therefore need to be typed out very carefully to make the code work properly. It would be easier for players to copy the desired code from the list below and paste it into the required space. Doing so will save time and effort and avoid typos and errors made mistakenly by the players.

These codes do not last forever, so players should try using them at their earliest. Once the code expires, there’s no fun in the game anymore. Using codes enhances gamers’ performance while playing the game and makes an impression on other players and opponents.

Here is a list of all the working and valid codes for Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls (May 2022):

!code touchgrass – Redeem code for free spins (NEW)

– Redeem code for free spins (NEW) !code spooky – Redeem code for free spins

– Redeem code for free spins !code betterrates – Redeem code for free spins

– Redeem code for free spins !code lightning – Redeem code for free spins

– Redeem code for free spins !code srry4shutdowns – Redeem code for free spins

New Code: !code touchgrass is the new code used to redeem free spins.

Expired codes

As these codes don’t last long and can get expired at any time, players are always welcome to take a look at them to avoid wasting their time. Players should know that entering an expired code will not delete or affect any game progress, as the code will not work.

!code wryCopy – Redeem for 5,000 Spins

– Redeem for 5,000 Spins !code godslayingtimeCopy – Redeem for 200 Spins

– Redeem for 200 Spins !code dangernoodleCopy – Redeem for 200 Spins

– Redeem for 200 Spins !code iamspeedCopy – Redeem for 350 Spins

How to redeem a code in Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls?

Redeeming the code in Fairy Tail: Lost Souls is an easy task for players who don’t know how to do so, no worries. Follow the simple steps below to learn how to redeem a code in Fairy Tail: Lost Souls.

Here are the steps are given below to learn how to redeem a code in Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls:

Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other device

Step 2: Launch Fairy Tail: Lost Souls

Step 3: Open the chat window by pressing the “/” key on the keyboard

Step 4: Enter the desired code from the list above

Step 5: Or instead, copy the code from above and paste it into the chat window

Step 6: Send a message after entering the code, and claim the rewards

Note: If the entered code does not work, try restarting the game or recheck the entered check if appropriately written.

Edited by Srijan Sen