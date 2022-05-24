Roblox Project Hero codes (May 2022): Free spins, XP and more

Roblox Project Hero is an anime game inspired by a very popular Japanese superhero manga series released in 2016, My Hero Academia, written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi.

Roblox Project Hero was released in 2020 by Midnight Studios with a superhero environment. In the Project Hero universe, almost 80% of the people possess an uncanny ability. Players will be portraying Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of the series.

Like Midoriya, players will also be possessing immense powers to defeat the enemies that come around in the game. They will grow stronger as they’ll move ahead while defeating their enemies and leveling up.

Players have to move forward until they reach the top and become the best in the game. They will need spins, resets, reps, and XP to defeat their enemies.

However, the single-player game was recently updated and the developers have dropped some new codes for players to receive free rewards such as spins, resets, and more. This article further showcases new active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Project Hero (May 2022), and ways to redeem them.

Roblox: Codes to redeem free rewards in Project Hero

New Active Codes

Roblox Project Hero codes are case-sensitive and therefore need to be keyed in the same manner as mentioned in the list below. Otherwise, the code will not function if entered with typos and errors.

This is why players should try and copy the code from the list given below and paste it into the required location. This will not only prevent input errors but also avoid wasting time and effort.

These codes do not last forever, so individuals should try and use them as soon as possible to receive free rewards. However, entering expired codes will not affect any progress in the game or the saved file.

Here are the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Project Hero (May 2022):

VERISONV42NEW – Redeem code for Quirk Spins (NEW)

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins (NEW) THANKSFORNEWCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins (NEW)

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins (NEW) ROBLOXDOWNSTATRESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset SHYUTDOWNCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins NEWVERISON42 – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins NEWESTSTATRESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset THANKSMRUNRIO – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins FINALLYSTATRESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset 20SPINCODEYES – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins BIGBUGPATCH – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins UPDATE4SPINS – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins UPDATE4DOUBLESPINS – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins UPDATE4EXP – Redeem code for XP

– Redeem code for XP UPDATE4LITEXPEXP – Redeem code for XP

– Redeem code for XP DOUBLEREP4 – Redeem code for Hero Rep

– Redeem code for Hero Rep VILLAIN4REPUPDATE – Redeem code for Villain Rep

– Redeem code for Villain Rep STATRESETUPDATE4 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset NEWESTCODE – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset NEWESTSPINS – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins ShutdownCode1 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset (Case-sensitive)

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset (Case-sensitive) Shutdowncode1 – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins (Case-sensitive)

– Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins (Case-sensitive) SORRYFORBUG – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins RESETMEASAP – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset PATCH1CODE – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins PATCH2CODE – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins PATCHINGCODE – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins EVERYTHINGPATCHED – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins THANKSFORPATCH – Redeem code for Quirk Spin

– Redeem code for Quirk Spin EXPCODE1 – Redeem code for XP

– Redeem code for XP EXPCODE2 – Redeem code for XP

– Redeem code for XP VILLAINREP – Redeem code for Villain Rep

– Redeem code for Villain Rep HEROREP – Redeem code for Hero Rep

– Redeem code for Hero Rep STATRESET35 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset NEWSPINS35 – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins CODEGOTDROPED – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins LETSGOCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins STATRESETFI – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset CODEDROPPED – Redeem code for Quirk Spins & Rep

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins & Rep ALLMIGHTISHERE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins NEWCODEEE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins 4MVISITS – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset 80KLIKES – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins LASTSHUTDOWN – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins BUGFIXES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins MOBILEISLIVE – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins CODEENJOY – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins UPDATEISOUT – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset NEWUPDATE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins COOLCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins RESETSTATS – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset EPICCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins NEWCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Quirk Spins UPDATE – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins CHRISTMAS – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset 75KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins CHRISTMASEVE – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset CODEY – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins 70KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins 3MVISITS – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins CHRISTMAS! – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset

– Redeem code for Stat Point Reset UPDATE1 – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins NasuuYT – Redeem code for 3 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 3 Quirk Spins SPINSYES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins 60KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins WISEHI – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset

– Redeem code for Stat Point Reset 55KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins 2MVISITS – Redeem code for 8 Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 8 Free Quirk Spins 50KLIKES – Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins 45KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins 1MVISITS – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset

– Redeem code for Stat Point Reset 40KLIKES – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins 35KLIKES – Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins MORESET2 – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset

– Redeem code for Stat Point Reset 25KLIKES – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins 20KLIKES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins 500KVISITS – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins 15KLIKES – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins UNRIOCLUTCH – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins & XP

– Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins & XP 10KLIKES – Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins 5KLIKES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins MOGIFT – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins, Rep, Cash, & XP

– Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins, Rep, Cash, & XP RELEASE – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins

How to redeem a code in Roblox Project Hero?

Redeeming the code in Roblox Project Hero is a simple task, players simply have to open Roblox Project Hero on their mobile, PC, or any other device. Next, click on the “Codes” button available at the bottom of the screen, and enter the code from the list above.

Players can also copy and paste the code from the list above to avoid any errors. Lastly, after entering the codes in the “Enter Code” text box, hit the “Confirm” button to claim the rewards.

