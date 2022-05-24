Roblox Project Hero codes (May 2022): Free spins, XP and more

Roblox Project Hero is an anime game inspired by a very popular Japanese superhero manga series released in 2016, My Hero Academia, written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi.
Roblox Project Hero was released in 2020 by Midnight Studios with a superhero environment. In the Project Hero universe, almost 80% of the people possess an uncanny ability. Players will be portraying Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of the series.
Like Midoriya, players will also be possessing immense powers to defeat the enemies that come around in the game. They will grow stronger as they’ll move ahead while defeating their enemies and leveling up.
Players have to move forward until they reach the top and become the best in the game. They will need spins, resets, reps, and XP to defeat their enemies.
However, the single-player game was recently updated and the developers have dropped some new codes for players to receive free rewards such as spins, resets, and more. This article further showcases new active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Project Hero (May 2022), and ways to redeem them.
Roblox: Codes to redeem free rewards in Project Hero
New Active Codes
Roblox Project Hero codes are case-sensitive and therefore need to be keyed in the same manner as mentioned in the list below. Otherwise, the code will not function if entered with typos and errors.
This is why players should try and copy the code from the list given below and paste it into the required location. This will not only prevent input errors but also avoid wasting time and effort.
These codes do not last forever, so individuals should try and use them as soon as possible to receive free rewards. However, entering expired codes will not affect any progress in the game or the saved file.
Here are the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Project Hero (May 2022):
- VERISONV42NEW – Redeem code for Quirk Spins (NEW)
- THANKSFORNEWCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins (NEW)
- ROBLOXDOWNSTATRESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- SHYUTDOWNCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- NEWVERISON42 – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins
- NEWESTSTATRESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- THANKSMRUNRIO – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- FINALLYSTATRESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- 20SPINCODEYES – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- BIGBUGPATCH – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins
- UPDATE4SPINS – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- UPDATE4DOUBLESPINS – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- UPDATE4EXP – Redeem code for XP
- UPDATE4LITEXPEXP – Redeem code for XP
- DOUBLEREP4 – Redeem code for Hero Rep
- VILLAIN4REPUPDATE – Redeem code for Villain Rep
- STATRESETUPDATE4 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- NEWESTCODE – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- NEWESTSPINS – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins
- ShutdownCode1 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset (Case-sensitive)
- Shutdowncode1 – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins (Case-sensitive)
- SORRYFORBUG – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins
- RESETMEASAP – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- PATCH1CODE – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- PATCH2CODE – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- PATCHINGCODE – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- EVERYTHINGPATCHED – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- THANKSFORPATCH – Redeem code for Quirk Spin
- EXPCODE1 – Redeem code for XP
- EXPCODE2 – Redeem code for XP
- VILLAINREP – Redeem code for Villain Rep
- HEROREP – Redeem code for Hero Rep
- STATRESET35 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- NEWSPINS35 – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- CODEGOTDROPED – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- LETSGOCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- STATRESETFI – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset
- CODEDROPPED – Redeem code for Quirk Spins & Rep
- ALLMIGHTISHERE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- NEWCODEEE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- 4MVISITS – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset
- 80KLIKES – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- LASTSHUTDOWN – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins
- BUGFIXES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins
- MOBILEISLIVE – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins
- CODEENJOY – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins
- UPDATEISOUT – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset
- NEWUPDATE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- COOLCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- RESETSTATS – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset
- EPICCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- NEWCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- UPDATE – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins
- CHRISTMAS – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset
- 75KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- CHRISTMASEVE – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset
- CODEY – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- 70KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- 3MVISITS – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins
- CHRISTMAS! – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset
- UPDATE1 – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins
- NasuuYT – Redeem code for 3 Quirk Spins
- SPINSYES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins
- 60KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- WISEHI – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset
- 55KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- 2MVISITS – Redeem code for 8 Free Quirk Spins
- 50KLIKES – Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins
- 45KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- 1MVISITS – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset
- 40KLIKES – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins
- 35KLIKES – Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins
- MORESET2 – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset
- 25KLIKES – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins
- 20KLIKES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins
- 500KVISITS – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins
- 15KLIKES – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins
- UNRIOCLUTCH – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins & XP
- 10KLIKES – Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins
- 5KLIKES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins
- MOGIFT – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins, Rep, Cash, & XP
- RELEASE – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins
How to redeem a code in Roblox Project Hero?
Redeeming the code in Roblox Project Hero is a simple task, players simply have to open Roblox Project Hero on their mobile, PC, or any other device. Next, click on the “Codes” button available at the bottom of the screen, and enter the code from the list above.
Players can also copy and paste the code from the list above to avoid any errors. Lastly, after entering the codes in the “Enter Code” text box, hit the “Confirm” button to claim the rewards.