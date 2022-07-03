Roblox Ro Ghoul codes (July 2022): Free rewards

One of the most well-known Roblox anime experiences called Ro Ghoul was made by SushiWalrus in 2017. Tokyo Ghoul, a renowned anime and manga series, served as inspiration for the title.

This article focuses on the free codes that the game's creators offer players so they can have more fun and get rewards like RC, masks, hair colors, and many other fascinating in-game items.

Codes to redeem free codes in Roblox Ro Ghoul

New active codes

Roblox codes must be entered carefully and properly since they are case-sensitive. If any code is entered incorrectly, it will not function. Therefore, users may copy the code from the list and paste it onto the required text box or area to save time and effort.

Additionally, Roblox codes are not permanent, so they will be eliminated from the title after a specific period. This is why gamers are always recommended to use them as soon as possible.

Here are all the active codes for Roblox Ro Ghoul (July 2022):

!Code ANNIVERSARY-4: Redeem this code in the game to receive 4,000,000 RC and more

Redeem this code in the game to receive 4,000,000 RC and more !Code 500MV. : Redeem this code in the game to receive 500,000 RC and also 500,000 Yen

: Redeem this code in the game to receive 500,000 RC and also 500,000 Yen !Code HNY2020: Redeem this code in the game to receive 500,000 RC and also 500,000 Yen

RC & Yen codes

!TrafMask : Redeem this code in the game to receive the Traf Mask

: Redeem this code in the game to receive the Traf Mask !Code 1M FAVS.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000,000 RC and also 1,000,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000,000 RC and also 1,000,000 Yen !Code ANNIVERSARY-2.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 2,020,000 RC and also 2,020,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 2,020,000 RC and also 2,020,000 Yen !Code Sub2Tokiitou: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code 500MV.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 500,000 RC and also 500,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 500,000 RC and also 500,000 Yen !Code HNY2020: Redeem this code in the game to receive 500,000 RC and also 500,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 500,000 RC and also 500,000 Yen !Code 300MV.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 300,000 RC and also 300,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 300,000 RC and also 300,000 Yen !Code Sub2Tokiitou: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Axiore : Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2EDITTY : Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2GoldenOwl.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub22KMz : Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2ibemaine.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Praveen : Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Roball. : Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Sagee4.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2xAomSakarin.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

Skin & mask codes

!TrafMask : Redeem this code in the game to receive Traf Mask

: Redeem this code in the game to receive Traf Mask !Roziku : Redeem this code in the game to change hair color to green

: Redeem this code in the game to change hair color to green !RoballMask : Redeem this code in the game to receive a mask

: Redeem this code in the game to receive a mask !ibeMask: Redeem this code in the game to receive a mask, but have to type it again for another mask

Note: If readers have trouble redeeming a code in the game, they can try turning the game off and retrieving it again later. They might then be transferred to a new updated server, where the codes can be easily redeemed.

Expired codes

Since Roblox codes do not last forever, they will be removed at a certain point. Here are all the invalid and expired codes for Roblox Ro Ghoul that are no longer part of the game (July 2022):

!Code Sub2КоПанда. : Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code FollowGODisPP.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2ItsBear : Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2KeizoHaHa.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2MaTunMCS : Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2MIANNN.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2NaiMark : Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Sky1Ms : Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Traftheopest : Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2RedDeMon.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Telanthric.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2NanoProdigy.: Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Yen

How to redeem codes in Roblox Ro Ghoul

Redeeming a code in Ro Ghoul is a little different from other titles on the platform, and fans can learn by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open Roblox Ro Ghoul on any supported devices like mobile, PC, etc.

Step 2: Press the "/" key on the keyboard or instead select the "Speech Bubble" icon available in the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 3: A chat box will appear. Enter or copy the desired code from the list mentioned above.

Step 4: Paste it onto the chat box.

Step 5: Hit enter to claim the rewards (Characters will have a speech bubble on their head depicting the rewards players have just redeemed).

Players should never forget to double-check the entered code before hitting the enter button to avoid any mistakes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far