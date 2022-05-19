Roblox Southwest Florida codes (May 2022): Free cash

Roblox Southwest Florida is a town and city game created by Strigid in 2020. It has a huge fan following with over 200 million gamers visiting regularly and a pretty decent number of users playing it daily.

The Roblox game is still in its beta version, which means it is in the testing mode and incomplete, and some of the features are still missing. It is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) with up to 50 members connected to a single player.

Southwest Florida allows players to explore the game based on the Bonita Springs (a city in Lee County, Florida, United States) area. They can also do various activities like jobs (in-game tasks), riding cool vehicles, hanging around and connecting with others, and making friends.

Southwest Florida was recently updated, and the developers have released some new codes for gamers. These codes are for the betterment of users, as they are the free rewards granted, such as free cash to buy items in-game to have more fun and make an impression on others.

Roblox: Codes to redeem free cash in Southwest Florida

New active codes

Roblox codes for Southwest Florida should be entered with care and attention because they are case-sensitive. Therefore, if keyed in with typos and errors, it may lead to their non-functioning.

Players can copy and paste the desired code from the list below to avoid wasting time and entering codes with typos and errors. They should try to use these codes at their earliest because they can be gone soon.

It is known that Roblox codes don't last forever as they expire at any time, so it is preferable for users to use these codes at their earliest and not miss out on the fun that others might be having.

Here are the active, working, and valid codes for Southwest Florida (May 2022):

KAM - Redeem code for 50,000 Cash (New)

Redeem code for 50,000 Cash JOJE - Redeem code for 50,000 Cash (New)

- Redeem code for 50,000 Cash CONN - Redeem code for 50,000 Cash (New)

- Redeem code for 50,000 Cash WANNY - Redeem code for 50,000 Cash (New)

- Redeem code for 50,000 Cash MRGAMER - Redeem code for 50,000 Cash (New)

- Redeem code for 50,000 Cash 924 - Redeem code for 50,000 Cash (New)

- Redeem code for 50,000 Cash KRAVER - Redeem code for 50,000 Cash (New)

- Redeem code for 50,000 Cash YABOII - Redeem code for 50,000 Cash (New)

Gamers can try to close the game and re-open it after a few seconds if these new codes don't work. If they still don't work, individuals must check the entered code again and rewrite it without errors.

This situation might occur due to the non-update of some servers or if the codes are entered with errors.

Expired codes

Southwest Florida codes are not everlasting and expire sooner or later. That is why players are always recommended to use the code at their earliest.

However, they can always have a look at the expired codes to gain knowledge about them and not waste their time typing out these expired codes. Entering them will not lead to any deletion or harm to the progress of the game or the saved game.

Upon entering these codes, there will only be one possible option: the non-functioning of the code.

So, here are the expired codes for Southwest Florida for players to have a look at:

2022 - Redeem code for 50,000 Cash

- Redeem code for 50,000 Cash HOLIDAY2021 - Redeem code for lots of cash

- Redeem code for lots of cash TURKEY - Redeem for 100K Cash

- Redeem for 100K Cash FALL - Redeem for $50k and Hayunai Sonata N-Line

- Redeem for $50k and Hayunai Sonata N-Line 100MIL - Redeem for a Ford Mustang and lots of cash

- Redeem for a Ford Mustang and lots of cash JULY4 - Redeem for 150K Cash

- Redeem for 150K Cash 50MIL - Redeem code for lots of cash

- Redeem code for lots of cash RUFFLES - Redeem code for lots of cash

Redeem code for lots of cash EASTER - Redeem code for 150,000 Cash

- Redeem code for 150,000 Cash 25MIL - Redeem code for 150,000 Cash

- Redeem code for 150,000 Cash 10MIL - Redeem code for 100,000 Cash

- Redeem code for 100,000 Cash SORRY - Redeem code for 300,000 Cash

- Redeem code for 300,000 Cash REVAMP - Redeem code for 50,000 Cash

- Redeem code for 50,000 Cash 1MIL- Redeem code for lots of cash

How to redeem codes for Southwest Florida?

Redeeming a code in Southwest Florida is an easy task, and gamers can learn how to do so by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or other devices.

Step 2: Launch Southwest Florida.

Step 3: On the left side of the screen, click on the "Settings" button.

Step 4: Tap on the "Twitter Codes" option in the settings.

Step 5: Enter the desired working code from the list mentioned above in the text box. Or instead, copy the desired code and paste it onto the text box.

Step 6: Hit Enter to redeem the code and claim and enjoy the rewards.

Ensure to double-check the codes when players are entering them.

Edited by Ravi Iyer