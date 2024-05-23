Roblox The Classic 2024: Event Hub items, confirmed games list, and more 

The inaugural Roblox The Classic event, hosted in The Classic, catapulted veteran metaverse users into a nostalgic trance. From the iconic green move cursor to the original environmental design, the event brought back the old metaverse vibe. As with every major event, The Classic also boasts a diverse set of challenges, rewards, and more.

This article will cover the limited edition avatar items, all the participating games, and additional highlights.

All confirmed Roblox The Classic Experiences

15 metaverse titles are part of The Classic 2024 event:

Livetopia Restaurant Tycoon 2 Bee Swarm Simulator Dragon Adventures Dress to Impress Adopt Me A Dusty Trip Gunfight Arena Toilet Tower Defense Clip It BedWars Tower Defense Simulator Blade Ball Arsenal Driving Empire

Access these games through portals within The Classic hub, the primary Roblox experience hosting the event. Or you can directly launch your desired experience to earn R Tokens and TIX, two event currencies and badges.

All rewards in Roblox The Classic

Event Hub Items

TIX purchases are not UGCs but rather in-game items that will help you with The Classic: Quests. The following items can be purchased for TIX:

Drink Coin - 4x TIX

Rocket Launcher - 6x TIX

Superball - 12x TIX

Timebomb - 20x TIX

Mom's Dog - 32x TIX

Earning TIX: Complete quests on The Classic hub or scavenge the participating experiences to earn TIX. You'll need a total of 74x TIX to claim all Event Hub Items, with only 10 TIX available in each experience.

Exclusive Avatar Items

Exclusive Avatar Items are limited edition UGCs available for purchase using R Tokens:

Ancient Deity Shawl - 5x R Tokens

Empyrean Reign of Awesomeness - 6x R Tokens

Agonizingly Happy Bucket - 10x R Tokens

Kleos Erebus - 15x R Tokens

Earning R Tokens: You can earn this currency by completing The Classic: Quests and in all Roblox The Classic experiences. Only five R Tokens are obtainable in each experience.

Roblox The Classic Bling Track and Daily Exclusive Event Merch

Bling Track

Bling Track offers a collection of event-themed golden avatar items, available for purchase at 600 Robux. Additionally, it is featured in two bundles:

Treasure Finder Bundle - 19,000 Robux

Timeless Valkyrie Bundle - 19,000 Robux

Moreover, a new exclusive merch item is released daily. You can find the countdown timer located under the Bling Track icon on the right side.

May 24, 2024 - Classic Bot V1.2009 - R$ 99

FAQs on Roblox The Classic 2024

How to complete The Classic 2024 event?

Just complete quests and earn R Tokens and TIX to claim all the event rewards.

Does The Classic work on all platforms?

The Classic hub is available on most major devices such as PC, consoles, VR, and mobile. Note that some experiences may not be available on certain devices.

How to redeem items in The Classic hub?

Hit the "Event Tracker" icon on the left side of the game screen to open the Event Hub Items and Exclusive Avatar Items purchase UI.

