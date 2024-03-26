Roblox The Hunt: First Edition: All Badges, Experiences, Objectives, and more

All Badges, Experiences, and Objectives in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition
Badge
Roblox Experience
Objective
The Hunt: Honor to Mr. Egg
3008
Mr. Egg’s Objective Consumer Program
The Hunt: First Edition
Adopt Me!
Tom’s time machine quest (Collect 3 Cogs)
Slayed Bunny
All Star Tower Defense
Defeat the Golden Bunny in Story Mode
Anime Dimentions – The Hunt
Anime Dimension Simulator
Complete 2 Dimensions
Completed The Hunt
Arm Wrestle Simulator
Finish Benji’s missions
Operation: Infiltration
Arsenal
Operation: Infiltration (Destroy the helicopter at the last stage)
Different Realities – The Hunt
Astro Renaissance
Talk to Moonlight and find the 12 Space Shards across the 4 Portals in the lobby and defeat the final boss
The Hunt: Futuremetal Egg
A Wolf or Other
Complete the Futuremetal Egg quest
Golden Donut Trophy!
Barry’s Prison Run OBBY!
Find the 10 hidden donuts
BSHS The Hunt Quest
Brought to you by e.l.f. UP!
Complete a successful performance
The Hunt – BedWars
BedWars
Collect 15 Eggs in the new “Egg Hunt” game mode
The Hunt: Brought to you by e.l.f UP!
Berry Avenue
Talk to the Beach Girl, complete her scavenger hunt, and prepare the “Acai Bowl”
The Hunt: First Edition
Big Paintball 2!
Get 50 tags or kills
Velocity Vanguard
Bike of Hell
Complete The Hunt playlist and win the Korblox bike
The Hunt: First Edition
Blade Ball
Complete all the quests from The Hunt event
The Hunt: Break in 2
Break in 2
Survive Wave 3
The Hunt: First Edition (Brookhaven) 2024
Brookhaven
Complete the Brookhaven Egg First Edition Hunt
The Hunt – Car Crushers 2
Car Crushers 2
Complete the Tutorial
The Hunt: Car Dealership Tycoon
Car Dealership Tycoon
Find the 25 bunnies
The Hunt: Enchanted Forest
Carry a Friend!
Complete the Enchanted Forest level
Completed The Hunt!
Brought to you by e.l.f UP!
Win a round of CTF or TDM with a tribe
The Hunt – Cheese TD
Cheese TD
Beat the new “THE HUNT” mode
The Hunt: Club Roblox
Club Roblox
Complete the Duck Corp. story
The Hunt: First Edition
Collect All Pets!
Collect 30 pets
The Hunt: First Edition
Combat Warriors
Complete “The Hunt: First Edition” in-game event
Spring Meadows 2024
Creatures of Sonaria
Complete the 4 Meadow tasks
The Hunter becomes the Hunted
Deadly Decisions
Complete the Hunt playlist
The Hunt
Death Ball
Defeat the final boss
The Hunt: Escape the Backdoor
DOORS
Complete the new Backdoors event level
Dragon Adventures: The Hunt
Dragon Adventures
Find the Mother Dragon’s Egg
Dress To Impress x The Hunt: First Edition
Dress To Impress
Talk to Momma Bunny in the lobby. then find and return her 40 Bunnies
Drive World x The Hunt: First Edition
Drive World
Collect a Trailer from the Junkyard and fill it up with 30 Scraps to build a new car
Completed The Hunt Event
Driving Empire
Collect 30 eggs and participate in 3 races
The Hunt: Dungeon Quest
Dungeon Quest
Kill 100 enemies, collect 1 loot, and defeat 2 bosses
The Hunt: First Edition x EPT
Elemental Powers Tycoon
Complete any Elemental Tycoon, collect a Green Egg, and defeat a boss
Truck Hunter
Emergency Hamburg
Complete a delivery over a distance of 10 kilometers
THE HUNT: Find 3 Clover Coins in ER:LC
Emergency Response: Liberty County
Find 3 out of the 12 Clover Coins
The Hunt
Escape Running Head
Complete stages 1 to 3 and collect all the stars
Completed the hunt event
Football Fusion 2
Tackle a player and catch the ball.
[The Hunt] The Apprentice
Fruit Battlegrounds
Reach level 15 and kill 2 people in a row
The Hunt 2024
Funky Friday
Complete all 4 of The Hunt 2024 songs
Greenville – The Hunt: First Edition
Greenville
Talk to the NPC at spawn and find the 8 tech parts
The Hunt
Gunfight Arena
Collect 50 items in the arena
100 Customers Event Badge
My Hello Kitty Cafe
Serve 100 customers
Egg Acquired: The Hunt
Lumber Tycoon 2
Chop up wood, and bring it to the cave near the spawn point. Feed the wood to the Birdman, collect the egg it lays, and bring it to the Store.
Defeating The Bunny
Lumberjack Simulator
Defeat The Hunt Zone champion
Maple Hunt 2024
Maple Hospital
Complete the “Purple Haze Portal” story quest
Completed The Hunt!
Mega Hide and Seek
Win 2 rounds
The Hunt: First Edition
Mega Mansion Tycoon
Collect 4 eggs by buying 80 buttons and unlock the book
Metro Hunter
Metro Life
Collect 10 Orbs via the hot air balloon.
Completed The Hunt
Military Tycoon
Open The Hunt Crates
THE HUNT x MVSD CHAMPIONS
Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels
6 challenges in The Hunt quest
The Hunt
Muscle Legends
Gain 2,000 Strength (Train)
The Hunt: First Edition
My Restaurant!
Serve 100 customers to earn 100 eggs.
The Hunt: Lost Clocks
Natural Disaster Survival
Find the three lost clocks while surviving disasters and bring them back to the time traveler in the lobby
Escaped the adventure
Need More Friends
Find 10 Crystals around your house. Then use the Portal and complete the puzzles
The Hunt
Ninja Legends
Gain 3,000 Ninjitsu
The Hunt: First Edition
Obby But You’re On a Bike
Beat W1 in less than 10 minutes, win 3 races, and beat W4
The Hunt: First Edition
Pet Simulator 99
Reach Area 20
Time
Piggy
Complete the new The Hunt chapter
Diamond Donor!
PLS Donate
Talk to Carlos, then hack the computer inside the Gold Nuke statue and donate 5,000 diamonds to him
The Hunt: Project Smash
Project Smash
Complete the new The Hunt quest
Obtain the Renewal Reapers
Pull a Sword
Pull the Renewal Reapers inside The Hunt zone
The Hunt Event
RB Battles
Complete the in-game The Hunt quests
The Hunt: First Edition 2024 Redcliff City RP
Redcliff City
Find the 5 tablet pieces and return them to the Archeologist
THE HUNT Restaurant Tycoon 2
Restaurant Tycoon 2
Collect 100 Golden Eggs from customers
Royale High x The Hunt Completionist Badge!
Royale High
Collect 50 eggs in the new class and hatch an egg
Dimensional Relic
SCP: Roleplay
Collect the egg inside the house and go back to the spawn (Ignore the zombies)
The Hunt: Shindo Life
Shindo Life
Complete the new Egg Hunt quest
The Hunt
Slap Battles
Complete the Hitman’s quest and return his handkerchief to him safely
Cross the line! – The Hunt: First Edition
Snowboard Obby
Complete over 100 levels of challenges in any world
Completed The Hunt
Sonic Speed Simulator
Collect 100 Time Shards on The Hunt map
“The Hunt” Badge
Spongebob Simulator
Destroy 55 Chests, 100 Doubloons, and 25 Drills
Act of Kindness
Spray Paint
Help Hobo Joe retrieve his spray cans
Platform Problems
STEEP STEPS
Complete the Hunt Quest on Torii Trail
Strongman The Hunt: First Edition
Strongman Simulator
Complete The Hunt: First Edition challenge
The Hunt
Super League Soccer
Play 2 matches on the server
Energy Core
Survive the killer!
Collect and escape with an Energy Core, then return it to the Fabrication Machine in the lobby to restore its power
[THE HUNT] Swordburst 3
Swordburst 3
Complete Swordburst 3’s Cyber Egg quest
The Hunt: TFIL Edition
The Floor is Lava
Collect the legendary egg on the Korblox Realm map.
[THE HUNT] The Mimic
The Mimic
12 Collection runs
Era Clash
The Strongest Battlegrounds
Complete the Era Clash quest
The Hunt: Tyrant’s Demise
The Survival Game
Scavenge for the ancient treasure
Toilet Tower Defense x The Hunt: First Edition
Toilet Tower Defense
Acquire all the eggs scattered across the TTD map.
[HUNT] Survive Until Merge
Total Roblox Drama
Survive elimination until the merge
Defeat Deathwalker!
Tower Defense Simulator
Defeat the Deathwalker boss
The Hunt Trio
Treasure Hunt Simulator
Discover the three treasure chests
Extraterrestrial [The Hunt]
Tsunami Game
Complete the in-game The Hunt quests
You’ve Completed Your Twilight Daycare Mission!
Twilight Daycare
Complete 5 tasks from The Hunt: First Edition challenges
Completed The Hunt: First Edition in UF
Ultimate Football
Complete 4 quarters
The Hunt Badge
Undead Defense Tycoon
Collect 150 eggs by defeating Egg Zombies
The Hunt: War Machines
War Machines
Collect 60 Hunt Fragments
The Hunt
War Tycoon
Complete the scavenger hunt
The Frozen Hunt
Warrior Cats
Collect 3 points
The Hunt
Weapon Fighting Simulator
Complete 15 event quests
The Hunt
Wild Horse Islands
Enter the Neon Portal on Mainland and complete the Neon Circuit race
[THE HUNT] World Zero
World Zero
Collect 35 eggs