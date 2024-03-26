Roblox The Hunt: First Edition: All Badges, Experiences, Objectives, and more

Roblox The Hunt: First Edition is a multi-experience event that launched on March 15, 2024. Robloxians can partake in various challenges to earn event badges and Tokens. The latter is the event currency that can be used to unlock limited edition User Generated Contents (UGC) in the hub.

The event features 95 Roblox games, each offering its own set of unique hunt challenges. This article provides a comprehensive overview of all the badges, experiences, objectives, and rewards available in the inaugural The Hunt event.

Here are all the badges, experiences, and objectives in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Expand Tweet

The following table lists all vital details for 95 experiences in The Hunt: First Edition. The games are listed alphabetically, along with the objectives required for earning badges.

All Badges, Experiences, and Objectives in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition Badge Roblox Experience Objective The Hunt: Honor to Mr. Egg 3008 Mr. Egg’s Objective Consumer Program The Hunt: First Edition Adopt Me! Tom’s time machine quest (Collect 3 Cogs) Slayed Bunny All Star Tower Defense Defeat the Golden Bunny in Story Mode Anime Dimentions – The Hunt Anime Dimension Simulator Complete 2 Dimensions Completed The Hunt Arm Wrestle Simulator Finish Benji’s missions Operation: Infiltration Arsenal Operation: Infiltration (Destroy the helicopter at the last stage) Different Realities – The Hunt Astro Renaissance Talk to Moonlight and find the 12 Space Shards across the 4 Portals in the lobby and defeat the final boss The Hunt: Futuremetal Egg A Wolf or Other Complete the Futuremetal Egg quest Golden Donut Trophy! Barry’s Prison Run OBBY! Find the 10 hidden donuts BSHS The Hunt Quest Brought to you by e.l.f. UP! Complete a successful performance The Hunt – BedWars BedWars Collect 15 Eggs in the new “Egg Hunt” game mode The Hunt: Brought to you by e.l.f UP! Berry Avenue Talk to the Beach Girl, complete her scavenger hunt, and prepare the “Acai Bowl” The Hunt: First Edition Big Paintball 2! Get 50 tags or kills Velocity Vanguard Bike of Hell Complete The Hunt playlist and win the Korblox bike The Hunt: First Edition Blade Ball Complete all the quests from The Hunt event The Hunt: Break in 2 Break in 2 Survive Wave 3 The Hunt: First Edition (Brookhaven) 2024 Brookhaven Complete the Brookhaven Egg First Edition Hunt The Hunt – Car Crushers 2 Car Crushers 2 Complete the Tutorial The Hunt: Car Dealership Tycoon Car Dealership Tycoon Find the 25 bunnies The Hunt: Enchanted Forest Carry a Friend! Complete the Enchanted Forest level Completed The Hunt! Brought to you by e.l.f UP! Win a round of CTF or TDM with a tribe The Hunt – Cheese TD Cheese TD Beat the new “THE HUNT” mode The Hunt: Club Roblox Club Roblox Complete the Duck Corp. story The Hunt: First Edition Collect All Pets! Collect 30 pets The Hunt: First Edition Combat Warriors Complete “The Hunt: First Edition” in-game event Spring Meadows 2024 Creatures of Sonaria Complete the 4 Meadow tasks The Hunter becomes the Hunted Deadly Decisions Complete the Hunt playlist The Hunt Death Ball Defeat the final boss The Hunt: Escape the Backdoor DOORS Complete the new Backdoors event level Dragon Adventures: The Hunt Dragon Adventures Find the Mother Dragon’s Egg Dress To Impress x The Hunt: First Edition Dress To Impress Talk to Momma Bunny in the lobby. then find and return her 40 Bunnies Drive World x The Hunt: First Edition Drive World Collect a Trailer from the Junkyard and fill it up with 30 Scraps to build a new car Completed The Hunt Event Driving Empire Collect 30 eggs and participate in 3 races The Hunt: Dungeon Quest Dungeon Quest Kill 100 enemies, collect 1 loot, and defeat 2 bosses The Hunt: First Edition x EPT Elemental Powers Tycoon Complete any Elemental Tycoon, collect a Green Egg, and defeat a boss Truck Hunter Emergency Hamburg Complete a delivery over a distance of 10 kilometers THE HUNT: Find 3 Clover Coins in ER:LC Emergency Response: Liberty County Find 3 out of the 12 Clover Coins The Hunt Escape Running Head Complete stages 1 to 3 and collect all the stars Completed the hunt event Football Fusion 2 Tackle a player and catch the ball. [The Hunt] The Apprentice Fruit Battlegrounds Reach level 15 and kill 2 people in a row The Hunt 2024 Funky Friday Complete all 4 of The Hunt 2024 songs Greenville – The Hunt: First Edition Greenville Talk to the NPC at spawn and find the 8 tech parts The Hunt Gunfight Arena Collect 50 items in the arena 100 Customers Event Badge My Hello Kitty Cafe Serve 100 customers Egg Acquired: The Hunt Lumber Tycoon 2 Chop up wood, and bring it to the cave near the spawn point. Feed the wood to the Birdman, collect the egg it lays, and bring it to the Store. Defeating The Bunny Lumberjack Simulator Defeat The Hunt Zone champion Maple Hunt 2024 Maple Hospital Complete the “Purple Haze Portal” story quest Completed The Hunt! Mega Hide and Seek Win 2 rounds The Hunt: First Edition Mega Mansion Tycoon Collect 4 eggs by buying 80 buttons and unlock the book Metro Hunter Metro Life Collect 10 Orbs via the hot air balloon. Completed The Hunt Military Tycoon Open The Hunt Crates THE HUNT x MVSD CHAMPIONS Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels 6 challenges in The Hunt quest The Hunt Muscle Legends Gain 2,000 Strength (Train) The Hunt: First Edition My Restaurant! Serve 100 customers to earn 100 eggs. The Hunt: Lost Clocks Natural Disaster Survival Find the three lost clocks while surviving disasters and bring them back to the time traveler in the lobby Escaped the adventure Need More Friends Find 10 Crystals around your house. Then use the Portal and complete the puzzles The Hunt Ninja Legends Gain 3,000 Ninjitsu The Hunt: First Edition Obby But You’re On a Bike Beat W1 in less than 10 minutes, win 3 races, and beat W4 The Hunt: First Edition Pet Simulator 99 Reach Area 20 Time Piggy Complete the new The Hunt chapter Diamond Donor! PLS Donate Talk to Carlos, then hack the computer inside the Gold Nuke statue and donate 5,000 diamonds to him The Hunt: Project Smash Project Smash Complete the new The Hunt quest Obtain the Renewal Reapers Pull a Sword Pull the Renewal Reapers inside The Hunt zone The Hunt Event RB Battles Complete the in-game The Hunt quests The Hunt: First Edition 2024 Redcliff City RP Redcliff City Find the 5 tablet pieces and return them to the Archeologist THE HUNT Restaurant Tycoon 2 Restaurant Tycoon 2 Collect 100 Golden Eggs from customers Royale High x The Hunt Completionist Badge! Royale High Collect 50 eggs in the new class and hatch an egg Dimensional Relic SCP: Roleplay Collect the egg inside the house and go back to the spawn (Ignore the zombies) The Hunt: Shindo Life Shindo Life Complete the new Egg Hunt quest The Hunt Slap Battles Complete the Hitman’s quest and return his handkerchief to him safely Cross the line! – The Hunt: First Edition Snowboard Obby Complete over 100 levels of challenges in any world Completed The Hunt Sonic Speed Simulator Collect 100 Time Shards on The Hunt map “The Hunt” Badge Spongebob Simulator Destroy 55 Chests, 100 Doubloons, and 25 Drills Act of Kindness Spray Paint Help Hobo Joe retrieve his spray cans Platform Problems STEEP STEPS Complete the Hunt Quest on Torii Trail Strongman The Hunt: First Edition Strongman Simulator Complete The Hunt: First Edition challenge The Hunt Super League Soccer Play 2 matches on the server Energy Core Survive the killer! Collect and escape with an Energy Core, then return it to the Fabrication Machine in the lobby to restore its power [THE HUNT] Swordburst 3 Swordburst 3 Complete Swordburst 3’s Cyber Egg quest The Hunt: TFIL Edition The Floor is Lava Collect the legendary egg on the Korblox Realm map. [THE HUNT] The Mimic The Mimic 12 Collection runs Era Clash The Strongest Battlegrounds Complete the Era Clash quest The Hunt: Tyrant’s Demise The Survival Game Scavenge for the ancient treasure Toilet Tower Defense x The Hunt: First Edition Toilet Tower Defense Acquire all the eggs scattered across the TTD map. [HUNT] Survive Until Merge Total Roblox Drama Survive elimination until the merge Defeat Deathwalker! Tower Defense Simulator Defeat the Deathwalker boss The Hunt Trio Treasure Hunt Simulator Discover the three treasure chests Extraterrestrial [The Hunt] Tsunami Game Complete the in-game The Hunt quests You’ve Completed Your Twilight Daycare Mission! Twilight Daycare Complete 5 tasks from The Hunt: First Edition challenges Completed The Hunt: First Edition in UF Ultimate Football Complete 4 quarters The Hunt Badge Undead Defense Tycoon Collect 150 eggs by defeating Egg Zombies The Hunt: War Machines War Machines Collect 60 Hunt Fragments The Hunt War Tycoon Complete the scavenger hunt The Frozen Hunt Warrior Cats Collect 3 points The Hunt Weapon Fighting Simulator Complete 15 event quests The Hunt Wild Horse Islands Enter the Neon Portal on Mainland and complete the Neon Circuit race [THE HUNT] World Zero World Zero Collect 35 eggs

Some challenges require some grinding, hence if you are looking to farm Tokens, consider participating in experiences with simple objectives. This way, you can easily pile up on Tokens and claim vault UGCs.

Roblox The Hunt: First Edition Rewards

Expand Tweet

Upon completing The Hunt challenge in any experience, you'll earn a Token. You can unlock the following UGCs with Robux and Tokens:

Robux UGCs:

Infinite Holo-pendant - 35 Robux

Infinite Hunter's Crown - 700 Robux

Infinite Hunter's Hood - 600 Robux

Infinite Hunter's Wings - 700 Robux

Infinite Holo-scepter - 600 Robux

Tokens UGCs:

Vault Holo-compass - 5 Tokens

Staff of the Vault Explorer - 20 Tokens

Vault Explorer's Wings - 40 Tokens

Vault Explorer's Cowl - 60 Tokens

Vault Explorer's Crown - 95 Tokens

The Infinity Egg - 95 Tokens (Exclusive)

Also check: Tips to earn Tokens/Badges in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

FAQs on Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

How to redeem the UGCs in The Hunt: First Edition hub?

After you collect enough tokens, launch the experience and claim the desired UGC.

When will The Hunt: First Edition end in Roblox?

The Hunt will conclude before this year's Easter.

What platforms support The Hunt?

You can participate in The Hunt via mobile, PC, console, and VR. However, only a few experiences support mobile, console, and VR platforms.

How many games are part of The Hunt?

95 experiences offer The Hunt challenges in the inaugural hunt iteration.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes