Roblox The Hunt: First Edition: All Badges, Experiences, Objectives, and more

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Mar 26, 2024 12:06 GMT
Roblox The Hunt: First Edition
Here are all the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition badges, experiences, and more (Image via Roblox)

Roblox The Hunt: First Edition is a multi-experience event that launched on March 15, 2024. Robloxians can partake in various challenges to earn event badges and Tokens. The latter is the event currency that can be used to unlock limited edition User Generated Contents (UGC) in the hub.

The event features 95 Roblox games, each offering its own set of unique hunt challenges. This article provides a comprehensive overview of all the badges, experiences, objectives, and rewards available in the inaugural The Hunt event.

Here are all the badges, experiences, and objectives in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

The following table lists all vital details for 95 experiences in The Hunt: First Edition. The games are listed alphabetically, along with the objectives required for earning badges.

All Badges, Experiences, and Objectives in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Badge

Roblox Experience

Objective

The Hunt: Honor to Mr. Egg

3008

Mr. Egg’s Objective Consumer Program

The Hunt: First Edition

Adopt Me!

Tom’s time machine quest (Collect 3 Cogs)

Slayed Bunny

All Star Tower Defense

Defeat the Golden Bunny in Story Mode

Anime Dimentions – The Hunt

Anime Dimension Simulator

Complete 2 Dimensions

Completed The Hunt

Arm Wrestle Simulator

Finish Benji’s missions

Operation: Infiltration

Arsenal

Operation: Infiltration (Destroy the helicopter at the last stage)

Different Realities – The Hunt

Astro Renaissance

Talk to Moonlight and find the 12 Space Shards across the 4 Portals in the lobby and defeat the final boss

The Hunt: Futuremetal Egg

A Wolf or Other

Complete the Futuremetal Egg quest

Golden Donut Trophy!

Barry’s Prison Run OBBY!

Find the 10 hidden donuts

BSHS The Hunt Quest

Brought to you by e.l.f. UP!

Complete a successful performance

The Hunt – BedWars

BedWars

Collect 15 Eggs in the new “Egg Hunt” game mode

The Hunt: Brought to you by e.l.f UP!

Berry Avenue

Talk to the Beach Girl, complete her scavenger hunt, and prepare the “Acai Bowl”

The Hunt: First Edition

Big Paintball 2!

Get 50 tags or kills

Velocity Vanguard

Bike of Hell

Complete The Hunt playlist and win the Korblox bike

The Hunt: First Edition

Blade Ball

Complete all the quests from The Hunt event

The Hunt: Break in 2

Break in 2

Survive Wave 3

The Hunt: First Edition (Brookhaven) 2024

Brookhaven

Complete the Brookhaven Egg First Edition Hunt

The Hunt – Car Crushers 2

Car Crushers 2

Complete the Tutorial

The Hunt: Car Dealership Tycoon

Car Dealership Tycoon

Find the 25 bunnies

The Hunt: Enchanted Forest

Carry a Friend!

Complete the Enchanted Forest level

Completed The Hunt!

Brought to you by e.l.f UP!

Win a round of CTF or TDM with a tribe

The Hunt – Cheese TD

Cheese TD

Beat the new “THE HUNT” mode

The Hunt: Club Roblox

Club Roblox

Complete the Duck Corp. story

The Hunt: First Edition

Collect All Pets!

Collect 30 pets

The Hunt: First Edition

Combat Warriors

Complete “The Hunt: First Edition” in-game event

Spring Meadows 2024

Creatures of Sonaria

Complete the 4 Meadow tasks

The Hunter becomes the Hunted

Deadly Decisions

Complete the Hunt playlist

The Hunt

Death Ball

Defeat the final boss

The Hunt: Escape the Backdoor

DOORS

Complete the new Backdoors event level

Dragon Adventures: The Hunt

Dragon Adventures

Find the Mother Dragon’s Egg

Dress To Impress x The Hunt: First Edition

Dress To Impress

Talk to Momma Bunny in the lobby. then find and return her 40 Bunnies

Drive World x The Hunt: First Edition

Drive World

Collect a Trailer from the Junkyard and fill it up with 30 Scraps to build a new car

Completed The Hunt Event

Driving Empire

Collect 30 eggs and participate in 3 races

The Hunt: Dungeon Quest

Dungeon Quest

Kill 100 enemies, collect 1 loot, and defeat 2 bosses

The Hunt: First Edition x EPT

Elemental Powers Tycoon

Complete any Elemental Tycoon, collect a Green Egg, and defeat a boss

Truck Hunter

Emergency Hamburg

Complete a delivery over a distance of 10 kilometers

THE HUNT: Find 3 Clover Coins in ER:LC

Emergency Response: Liberty County

Find 3 out of the 12 Clover Coins

The Hunt

Escape Running Head

Complete stages 1 to 3 and collect all the stars

Completed the hunt event

Football Fusion 2

Tackle a player and catch the ball.

[The Hunt] The Apprentice

Fruit Battlegrounds

Reach level 15 and kill 2 people in a row

The Hunt 2024

Funky Friday

Complete all 4 of The Hunt 2024 songs

Greenville – The Hunt: First Edition

Greenville

Talk to the NPC at spawn and find the 8 tech parts

The Hunt

Gunfight Arena

Collect 50 items in the arena

100 Customers Event Badge

My Hello Kitty Cafe

Serve 100 customers

Egg Acquired: The Hunt

Lumber Tycoon 2

Chop up wood, and bring it to the cave near the spawn point. Feed the wood to the Birdman, collect the egg it lays, and bring it to the Store.

Defeating The Bunny

Lumberjack Simulator

Defeat The Hunt Zone champion

Maple Hunt 2024

Maple Hospital

Complete the “Purple Haze Portal” story quest

Completed The Hunt!

Mega Hide and Seek

Win 2 rounds

The Hunt: First Edition

Mega Mansion Tycoon

Collect 4 eggs by buying 80 buttons and unlock the book

Metro Hunter

Metro Life

Collect 10 Orbs via the hot air balloon.

Completed The Hunt

Military Tycoon

Open The Hunt Crates

THE HUNT x MVSD CHAMPIONS

Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels

6 challenges in The Hunt quest

The Hunt

Muscle Legends

Gain 2,000 Strength (Train)

The Hunt: First Edition

My Restaurant!

Serve 100 customers to earn 100 eggs.

The Hunt: Lost Clocks

Natural Disaster Survival

Find the three lost clocks while surviving disasters and bring them back to the time traveler in the lobby

Escaped the adventure

Need More Friends

Find 10 Crystals around your house. Then use the Portal and complete the puzzles

The Hunt

Ninja Legends

Gain 3,000 Ninjitsu

The Hunt: First Edition

Obby But You’re On a Bike

Beat W1 in less than 10 minutes, win 3 races, and beat W4

The Hunt: First Edition

Pet Simulator 99

Reach Area 20

Time

Piggy

Complete the new The Hunt chapter

Diamond Donor!

PLS Donate

Talk to Carlos, then hack the computer inside the Gold Nuke statue and donate 5,000 diamonds to him

The Hunt: Project Smash

Project Smash

Complete the new The Hunt quest

Obtain the Renewal Reapers

Pull a Sword

Pull the Renewal Reapers inside The Hunt zone

The Hunt Event

RB Battles

Complete the in-game The Hunt quests

The Hunt: First Edition 2024 Redcliff City RP

Redcliff City

Find the 5 tablet pieces and return them to the Archeologist

THE HUNT Restaurant Tycoon 2

Restaurant Tycoon 2

Collect 100 Golden Eggs from customers

Royale High x The Hunt Completionist Badge!

Royale High

Collect 50 eggs in the new class and hatch an egg

Dimensional Relic

SCP: Roleplay

Collect the egg inside the house and go back to the spawn (Ignore the zombies)

The Hunt: Shindo Life

Shindo Life

Complete the new Egg Hunt quest

The Hunt

Slap Battles

Complete the Hitman’s quest and return his handkerchief to him safely

Cross the line! – The Hunt: First Edition

Snowboard Obby

Complete over 100 levels of challenges in any world

Completed The Hunt

Sonic Speed Simulator

Collect 100 Time Shards on The Hunt map

“The Hunt” Badge

Spongebob Simulator

Destroy 55 Chests, 100 Doubloons, and 25 Drills

Act of Kindness

Spray Paint

Help Hobo Joe retrieve his spray cans

Platform Problems

STEEP STEPS

Complete the Hunt Quest on Torii Trail

Strongman The Hunt: First Edition

Strongman Simulator

Complete The Hunt: First Edition challenge

The Hunt

Super League Soccer

Play 2 matches on the server

Energy Core

Survive the killer!

Collect and escape with an Energy Core, then return it to the Fabrication Machine in the lobby to restore its power

[THE HUNT] Swordburst 3

Swordburst 3

Complete Swordburst 3’s Cyber Egg quest

The Hunt: TFIL Edition

The Floor is Lava

Collect the legendary egg on the Korblox Realm map.

[THE HUNT] The Mimic

The Mimic

12 Collection runs

Era Clash

The Strongest Battlegrounds

Complete the Era Clash quest

The Hunt: Tyrant’s Demise

The Survival Game

Scavenge for the ancient treasure

Toilet Tower Defense x The Hunt: First Edition

Toilet Tower Defense

Acquire all the eggs scattered across the TTD map.

[HUNT] Survive Until Merge

Total Roblox Drama

Survive elimination until the merge

Defeat Deathwalker!

Tower Defense Simulator

Defeat the Deathwalker boss

The Hunt Trio

Treasure Hunt Simulator

Discover the three treasure chests

Extraterrestrial [The Hunt]

Tsunami Game

Complete the in-game The Hunt quests

You’ve Completed Your Twilight Daycare Mission!

Twilight Daycare

Complete 5 tasks from The Hunt: First Edition challenges

Completed The Hunt: First Edition in UF

Ultimate Football

Complete 4 quarters

The Hunt Badge

Undead Defense Tycoon

Collect 150 eggs by defeating Egg Zombies

The Hunt: War Machines

War Machines

Collect 60 Hunt Fragments

The Hunt

War Tycoon

Complete the scavenger hunt

The Frozen Hunt

Warrior Cats

Collect 3 points

The Hunt

Weapon Fighting Simulator

Complete 15 event quests

The Hunt

Wild Horse Islands

Enter the Neon Portal on Mainland and complete the Neon Circuit race

[THE HUNT] World Zero

World Zero

Collect 35 eggs

Some challenges require some grinding, hence if you are looking to farm Tokens, consider participating in experiences with simple objectives. This way, you can easily pile up on Tokens and claim vault UGCs.

Roblox The Hunt: First Edition Rewards

Upon completing The Hunt challenge in any experience, you'll earn a Token. You can unlock the following UGCs with Robux and Tokens:

Robux UGCs:

  • Infinite Holo-pendant - 35 Robux
  • Infinite Hunter's Crown - 700 Robux
  • Infinite Hunter's Hood - 600 Robux
  • Infinite Hunter's Wings - 700 Robux
  • Infinite Holo-scepter - 600 Robux

Tokens UGCs:

  • Vault Holo-compass - 5 Tokens
  • Staff of the Vault Explorer - 20 Tokens
  • Vault Explorer's Wings - 40 Tokens
  • Vault Explorer's Cowl - 60 Tokens
  • Vault Explorer's Crown - 95 Tokens
  • The Infinity Egg - 95 Tokens (Exclusive)

Also check: Tips to earn Tokens/Badges in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

FAQs on Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

How to redeem the UGCs in The Hunt: First Edition hub?

After you collect enough tokens, launch the experience and claim the desired UGC.

When will The Hunt: First Edition end in Roblox?

The Hunt will conclude before this year's Easter.

What platforms support The Hunt?

You can participate in The Hunt via mobile, PC, console, and VR. However, only a few experiences support mobile, console, and VR platforms.

How many games are part of The Hunt?

95 experiences offer The Hunt challenges in the inaugural hunt iteration.

