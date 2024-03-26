Best tips to easily earn Tokens/Badges in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition 

Tokens stole the spotlight in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition, as players must use them to unlock limited edition UGCs. They must complete challenges and collect badges across various experiences to earn Tokens. With the event nearing its curtain call on March 29, 2024, many wonder how to amass a significant amount of Tokens in time.

For players who have just begun Roblox The Hunt: First Edition, this article offers guidance on earning badges and Tokens without grinding. Here are the best ways to earn Tokens through the easiest hunt challenges.

Use Tips to earn Badges/Tokens in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Expand Tweet

1) Choosing the right experience

A total of 95 experiences are part of the metaverse's inaugural The Hunt event. Some challenges require grinding, while the rest can be completed within 20-30 minutes. Below are some experiences best suited for farming Badges and Tokens within a short span.

Expand Tweet

2) Inviting your friends

For Roblox The Hunt: First Edition challenges that require team-based efforts, consider inviting your friends. This can help you avoid toxic players and those who may prolong the challenge.

Moreover, communicating with your teammates can help you collect badges and Tokens more efficiently and quickly.

3) Patience is key

If you lose a challenge, don't throw in the towel; keep trying. The goal is to collect Tokens to unlock UGCs, so focus on the objectives before losing faith in the challenge altogether.

Remember, some tasks in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition may require multiple attempts to master. Hence, learning from each try and adjusting your strategy is highly advised.

With Roblox The Hunt: First Edition ending soon, players can participate in the easy challenges listed above to quickly unlock the vault rewards in the First Edition hub.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes