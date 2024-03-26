Best tips to easily earn Tokens/Badges in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition 

Tokens stole the spotlight in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition, as players must use them to unlock limited edition UGCs. They must complete challenges and collect badges across various experiences to earn Tokens. With the event nearing its curtain call on March 29, 2024, many wonder how to amass a significant amount of Tokens in time.
For players who have just begun Roblox The Hunt: First Edition, this article offers guidance on earning badges and Tokens without grinding. Here are the best ways to earn Tokens through the easiest hunt challenges.
Use Tips to earn Badges/Tokens in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition
1) Choosing the right experience
A total of 95 experiences are part of the metaverse's inaugural The Hunt event. Some challenges require grinding, while the rest can be completed within 20-30 minutes. Below are some experiences best suited for farming Badges and Tokens within a short span.
- The Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt: Win a round of CTF or TDM. Choose a strong tribe to net both the badge and Token.
- The Toilet Tower Defense Hunt: Egg Hunt. Open the hunt interface for clues; eggs are easily spotted across the game.
- The All Star Tower Defense Hunt: Defeat Golden Bunny. Reach the final wave and eliminate the final boss.
- The Pull a Sword Hunt: Pull the Renewal Reaper's sword. Stop training at 7 or 8k Easter Strength and pull the sword to quickly obtain the badge and Token.
- The Brookhaven RP Hunt: Collect 20 eggs. All eggs are within the red border, further simplifying the task.
- The Adopt Me Hunt: Collect three Cogs. Complete three simple challenges to unlock all the Cogs within 15-20 minutes.
- The Doors Hunt: Backdoor Escape quest. This hunt can be completed quickly with a party.
- The Car Dealership Tycoon Hunt: Collect 25 Bunnies. Use a fast car to scavenge the cityscape and complete the hunt.
- The Cheese Tower Defense Hunt: Clear 20 waves on The Hunt map. Strategically place your towers to survive until the end.
- The Metro Life Hunt: Collect ten Orbs. Use the hot air balloon to collect orbs and finish The Hunt.
- The Restaurant Tycoon 2 Hunt: Collect 100 eggs. Serve customers and wait for them to finish eating to acquire the eggs quickly.
- The Tsunami Game Hunt: Interact with the alien. Find the alien by entering the small opening after a few waves.
2) Inviting your friends
For Roblox The Hunt: First Edition challenges that require team-based efforts, consider inviting your friends. This can help you avoid toxic players and those who may prolong the challenge.
Moreover, communicating with your teammates can help you collect badges and Tokens more efficiently and quickly.
3) Patience is key
If you lose a challenge, don't throw in the towel; keep trying. The goal is to collect Tokens to unlock UGCs, so focus on the objectives before losing faith in the challenge altogether.
Remember, some tasks in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition may require multiple attempts to master. Hence, learning from each try and adjusting your strategy is highly advised.
With Roblox The Hunt: First Edition ending soon, players can participate in the easy challenges listed above to quickly unlock the vault rewards in the First Edition hub.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes