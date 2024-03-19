Toilet Tower Defense - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition 

The Hunt in Toilet Tower Defense is a straightforward challenge that doesn't require much work. Your goal is to locate 15 Easter Eggs spread throughout the map to earn the Toilet Tower Defense x The Hunt: First Edition badge and a Token. Coupled with that, the challenge UI provides small hints about the locations, further simplifying the egg hunt.

This guide covers all the egg locations and necessary details to complete The Hunt quickly.

You can join The Hunt in Toilet Tower Defense by launching the game or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to Start The Hunt in Toilet Tower Defense

The Hunt interface in TTD (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

To initiate The Hunt, launch the game and enter the lobby. The Hunt will commence automatically when your avatar spawns in the lobby. Click on its icon on the left side of the screen to view the challenges.

How to obtain the Toilet Tower Defense x The Hunt: First Edition Badge?

Easter Eggs are scattered across different locations, including the Lobby (spawn area), Trading Plaza, and within matches. When you spot an egg, approach it and click to collect.

Lobby

Egg in the VIP Rewards section (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Spawn Egg: Found directly on the spawn point. Grass Egg: Located above the tree on the left side of the Cameraman HQ teleport. Green Striped Egg: Positioned on a small rock near the Endless Mode. Red Striped Egg: Situated in the VIP Rewards section near the spawn. Blue Striped Egg: Found near the Ground light close to the Top Wins Leaderboard.

Trading Plaza

Glacier Egg in Toilet Tower Defense (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Head to the Trading Plaza building near the Top Wins Leaderboard to teleport to the trading hub.

Man Face Egg: Type and send "man face man" on the general chat three times. Brick Egg: Located behind the red building near the portal. Glass Egg: Positioned on the right side of the red building above a tube. Halo Egg: Found in a stall near the Marketplace. Golden Egg: Earned by completing a trade in the Trading Plaza.

Matches

Magma Egg in TTD above the Camerman Temple (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Easter Eggs will appear on the map once the wave starts. The following eggs are only obtainable during matches in Toilet Tower Defense:

Sandy Egg: Found on the Desert map near a couple of cacti. Glacier Egg: Located above the portal in the Toilet City map. Magma Egg: Located in Toilet Fortress in Endless Mode, on top of the Cameraman Temple. (Do not jump in the magma on the cliff as it will throw you out of the map.) War Egg: Obtained by eliminating 10 Toilets (Two waves on any difficulties will do the trick.) Glitch Egg: Has a 10% chance of randomly spawning during any wave on any map.

What happens after you complete The Hunt in Toilet Tower Defense?

Here are all the rewards you can claim during The Hunt:

5 Luck Boosts - Find 5 eggs

5 Coin Boosts - Find 10 eggs

5 Luck and Coin Boosts + TTD x The Hunt: First Edition Badge - 15 eggs

After collecting the required eggs, open The Hunt interface and select Rewards to claim them.

FAQs on The Hunt in Toilet Tower Defense

How long will it take to complete The Hunt?

Using our guide, you can collect all the eggs in TTD within 15-20 minutes.

Are Coin Boosts useful in TTD?

Yes, Coin Boosts will help you increase your income. As a result, you can purchase the finest Towers without extensive grinding.

What is the hardest egg to collect in The Hunt?

As they spawn in the same locations, none of the eggs are difficult to find.

