SCP: Roleplay hunt 2024- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

SCP: Roleplay is one of the several experiences that are a part of Roblox’s The Hunt: First Edition. Completing the unique mission tied to The Hunt gives you a special badge, which can be exchanged in The Hunt experience for exclusive freebies, such as clothing items, accessories, UGCs, and more.

To receive the “Dimensional Relic” badge for the SCP: Roleplay hunt, you must navigate through the SCP-infested hallways of the mission and procure a relic. Upon returning the relic to the hub world, you will receive the aforementioned badge.

In this guide, you will find a detailed instruction list to help you collect the prestigious “Dimensional Relic” badge for the SCP: Roleplay hunt.

You can join The Hunt in SCP: Roleplay by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start SCP: Roleplay hunt

Starting The Hunt mission (Image via Roblox)

The SCP: Roleplay hunt can be started once you load into the game and look for the area marked “The Hunt: First Edition.” This is fairly easy to find, as the Roblox experience has an area dedicated specifically to the hunt. Stepping into this area will activate the mission, with an on-screen guide providing helpful tips.

How to get The Hunt badge in SCP: Roleplay

Collecting the relic for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

With default gear, it can be a little overwhelming for players to tackle the hordes of enemies that litter the hallways. Even so, there’s no need to worry about dying, as the game includes plenty of respawn points. Moreover, previously defeated enemies will no longer respawn, giving you some breathing room.

It can take five to 15 minutes to finish the mission and receive the badge. The amount of time taken to clear it depends largely on your ability to tackle enemy hordes and whether you choose to explore the surrounding area or not.

The "Dimensional Relic" badge for The Hunt(Image via Roblox)

Here are the steps to complete The Hunt mission for SCP: Roleplay and receive the coveted badge:

Launch SCP: Roleplay through the Roblox Player app or by walking through the associated portal in The Hunt hub world.

After loading in, walk through the doors and step into the green area marked “The Hunt: First Edition.”

Next, you will have the option to select a standard and a hard mode for The Hunt. Choose the preferred difficulty mode by walking into the specified area.

Approach the electrical box next to the doors and interact with it by pressing E.

Complete the door-unlocking minigame by clicking on the red button and holding it until both bars are filled with energy up to the light blue zone.

Press the button to the right of the doors to open them and cross the hallway.

Defeat enemies by equipping your weapon before proceeding any further. Enemy presence will hinder your ability to interact with objects in the game.

Walk through the second door on the left to find a random code scribbled on the wall.

Provide power to the large doors in the hallway by performing the same energy level minigame as before.

Use the code on the panel to the right to unlock the large doors at the end of the hallway and follow the path until you reach the house. You can ignore any enemies and entities outside the house and run straight to the structure.

Interact with any set of doors and click when the orange bar is in the green zone to break them.

In the middle of the house, you will find a staircase marked with red energy, shooting which will allow you to access the second floor. Deal with enemies along the way, same as before.

On the second floor, you will find a room blocked by a set of doors. Break them by interacting with them and kill the enemy hiding within.

Press E next to the power junction to perform the same minigame as before, unlocking the basement door.

Run downstairs to the marked area and access the stairs to the basement.

Collect the relic in the basement and rush back to the beginning of the mission while ignoring or killing the enemies you encounter along the way. This marks the end of the SCP: Roleplay hunt mission.

Upon returning to the hub world, SCP: Roleplay will show a “Badge Awarded!” message, indicating that the mission has been accomplished. This badge will be reflected in your account in The Hunt, which can be seen the next time you visit its hub world.

FAQs on SCP: Roleplay

Does it take long to receive the SCP: Roleplay hunt badge?

The SCP: Roleplay hunt can be completed in 5-15 minutes, depending on your ability to deal with enemy waves.

How difficult is it to obtain the “Dimensional Relic” badge?

Completing the mission associated with the “Dimensional Relic” badge is quite simple, and it only requires a little bit of skill on the player’s side.

When will the SCP: Roleplay hunt end?

The SCP: Roleplay hunt will end on March 29, 2024.

What can I use the “Dimensional Relic” hunt badge for?

The “Dimensional Relic” badge can be used to obtain exclusive accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more.

Can I receive more than one badge for doing the SCP: Roleplay hunt multiple times?

The SCP: Roleplay hunt is not repeatable, which means that once finished, it cannot be completed again.

