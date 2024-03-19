Combat Warriors - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Combat Warriors is a multiplayer PvP Roblox title where players must compete against each other with multiple melee and ranged weapons, including but not limited to batons, grenades, and bear traps. The premise of the game is simple yet enjoyable; players must rack up the most amount of kills in a 15-minute deathmatch.

Now, Robloxians can unlock a new badge that corresponds to Roblox's new Metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition, by simply playing the game.

In this guide, we delve deeper into how to obtain this coveted badge and what you must remember when completing the quest.

How to get the official The Hunt badge in Combat Warriors?

Players must obtain a total score of 150 by amassing kills (kills = +2 points) and racking assists (assists = +1 point) in the game to unlock the official The Hunt badge in Combat Warriors.

If you happen to be a newbie at the game, fear not because the game controls are quite easy to grasp, and getting kills becomes easy when you know who to pick off first and not become the one who gets picked off.

This quest is relatively straightforward, and as shown in the image above, Robloxians must achieve a total score of 150 and then complete an obby or obstacle course to finish the official The Hunt quest and unlock their hard-earned The Hunt badge in Combat Warriors.

Here are the step-by-step instructions on efficiently completing this quest and obtaining The Hunt Badge in Combat Warriors:

Launch Combat Warriors and ensure you're connected to the server.

Click on The Hunt button beside the Start button, understand the basic rules of the quest, and join a match.

Once you've spawned inside the world, rack up a total score of 150 by getting kills and assists.

After you have successfully achieved a total score of 150, go back to the main menu, click on The Hunt button right beside the Start button, and join the Obby as shown in the image above.

After completing the Obby, return to the main menu, click on The Hunt badge button, and the badge will be automatically added to your player's Roblox inventory.

What is The Hunt all about?

Roblox has launched its latest metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition, featuring a wide range of free rewards that can be earned from the Infinite Vault. The community has highly anticipated the event, as it was teased by the developer for a long time and is completely free to play without any pay-to-win elements.

During the event, players can choose from over 60 titles, enter those featured titles, complete various quests that range from easy to moderately hard, earn coveted badges, and claim exclusive rewards from The Hunt: First Edition Hub Roblox experience.

Although completing quests in all games can be challenging, the thrill of The Hunt is what fuels Robloxians to power through!

FAQs on The Hunt event in Combat Warriors

When did The Hunt begin, and when will it end?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will end on March 29, 2024.

How to claim the official The Hunt badge?

The badge will be automatically added to your profile once you complete The Hunt-themed quest in any featured Roblox title.

How can you redeem rewards in The Hunt?

You must earn badges by completing quests in multiple featured games and redeem them for a free reward from The Hunt Hub.

Are The Hunt freebies worth the grind?

Yes, all free rewards that can be redeemed from The Hunt Hub are worth the effort as they are limited-time accessories, UGCs, and other items confirmed to be the talk of the town.

