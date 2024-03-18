Pull a Sword - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition 

Pull a Sword The Hunt event introduced a new map with resources, pets, and swords. You must pull the Renewal Reapers scythe from the event map to earn the Obtain the Renewal Reapers badge and a Token in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition. It's worth noting that the event map features the Easter Strength resource, so you must start over to pull the event swords successfully.

This guide will cover the necessary details and training tips for Pull a Sword The Hunt.

How to start The Hunt in Pull a Sword

The Hunt Portal (Image via Roblox)

Once you spawn in the lobby, you can find The Hunt portal near the starter swords. Just walk inside the portal to teleport to the event map. The Hunt in Pull a Sword begins once you begin earning Easter Strength via Clicks.

How to get Obtain the Renewal Reapers badge in Pull a Sword

All the featured The Hunt swords (Image via Roblox)

Overview of The Hunt in Pull a Sword

To pull the Renewal Reapers, you need 12k Easter Strength.

Normal Strength doesn't apply on the event map.

Eggs are earned after pulling swords on this map, and they can be used to obtain Pets.

There are five swords in total, with Renewal Reapers being the "Hard" sword.

Easter Strength Click Multipliers can be unlocked in the Train Here section.

Pets can be purchased from the Event Shop.

Pull a Sword The Hunt Tactics

Purchase pets from the Event Shop (Image via Roblox)

Use the Auto-Train option for passive Easter Strength income.

Pull the Eggshell Edges and Bunny Blades to eventually reach Renewal Reapers, or go AFK for a few minutes and pull Renewal Reapers straight away.

Equip the newly obtained event swords to earn more Easter Strength per Click.

Instead of reaching 12k Easter Strength, stop training at 7k or 8k Easter Strength and approach the Renewal Reapers stand.

Continuously tap the screen to pull the sword and complete The Hunt. Reaching 12k Easter Strength is optional.

You can also enhance your Easter Strength intake by equipping the right Click Multiplier. With a little grinding and fast taps during the sword fight, you can complete The Hunt in Pull a Sword within no time.

Also check: Brookhaven RP Egg Hunt 2024 - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

What happens after The Hunt in Pull a Sword?

You have collected the Badge! interface (Image via Roblox)

A new UI featuring the badge and the "You have collected the Badge!" message will pop up. You can equip the Renewal Reapers from your inventory and use them to earn extra Easter Strength per Click.

Other information about The Hunt in Pull a Sword

Pets in the Event Shop (Image via Roblox)

The following are the pets that can be purchased in the Event Shop:

Cute Chiko - 100 Eggs

Chiko - 1000 Eggs

Chocolate Golem - 650k Eggs

Cocoa Drage - 15m Eggs

Here are the bonuses that can be acquired from the three main event swords in The Hunt:

Eggshell Edges - x9.25 Click Multiplier

Bunny Blades - x17.75 Click Multiplier

Renewal Reapers - x23.00 Click Multiplier

Go to the Train Here section to unlock the following Hunt Clicks with your Easter Strength:

Starter

Default - 1x

100 Easter Strength - 1.5x

500 Easter Strength - 2x

1000 Easter Strength - 2.5x

Medium

3k Easter Strength - 3x

10k Easter Strength - 3.5x

20k Easter Strength - 4x

30k Easter Strength - 4.5x

Master

40k Easter Strength - 5x

50k Easter Strength - 5.5x

75k Easter Strength - 6x

125k Easter Strength - 6.5x

Also check: Adopt Me Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

FAQs on The Hunt in Pull a Sword

How long will it take to complete the Hunt?

It varies with the gamer's playstyle; however, with Auto-Training and the event swords, you can complete The Hunt within 20-30 minutes at most.

Is the Renewal Reapers scythe useful?

Yes, you can slowly work your way to pull the Easter Blades via training with Renewal Reapers.

How many event pets can you purchase from the Event Shop?

Only four event pets are available in the Event Shop.

How many Eggs can you get from pulling the first two swords?

Eggshell Edges gives you 1 Egg, while Bunny Blades rewards you with 5 Eggs.

Check out our other Roblox The Hunt: First Edition guides:

Tower Defense Simulator Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition || Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt 2024 - Roblox The Hunt: First Editon || Tsunami Game Hunt- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition || Metro Life Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes