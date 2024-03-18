Dress To Impress Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Dress To Impress is a simulation game on the Roblox platform. You can spend some time in this game to blow off steam from all the action and adventure. If you like fashion and trying on new clothes, accessories, and shoes, then this is a perfect game for you. There is even a fashion show where you can stand to win and become famous.

While enjoying the game, you can complete the Hunt event's quest to get the most wanted badge. There is a single quest that is extremely easy to complete. Be careful, as the game is so nice that you might just want to play it forever. Nevertheless, you can continue reading to know more about the in-game quest.

Join Dress To Impress by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to obtain The Hunt: Dress To Impress badge?

The event quest in Dress To Impress

The quest in the event (Image via Roblox)

To complete the quest, you must talk to the bunny mama and find her 40 baby bunnies in the dressing room. The cute bunnies run around gleefully, taken over by a sense of adventure. The number might seem big, but the good news is that the dressing room is not a vast space, and you can look for the bunnies very easily.

These bunnies will only be visible to you when you are actively taking part in the Hunt event quest. So you can collect them without worrying about getting them before others. After collecting the first few bunnies, you will realize they are available in set places, so new bunnies will appear again in the same locations.

Also check: Blade Ball Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

How to collect the bunnies in the quest?

Collect the bunnies (Image via Roblox)

You don't have to visit a special map or location to complete the quest. Launch the game afresh, and your avatar will be summoned in the lobby or the common area. Here, you need to approach a big bunny NPC and interact with it. To start the quest, you need to accept it, and a little bar at the bottom will appear with the count of the collected bunnies.

When the time runs out, you will be teleported to the dressing room for a round. Each round only offers 20 bunnies to be collected, so you will have to do this again one more time. You will have 325 seconds to find them and complete the first half of the quest.

To catch the bunnies, you must get close to them and press the E key. They are a little faster on their feet, so press the key as soon as it is prompted.

FAQs on completing quests in Dress To Impress

Some FAQs (Image via Roblox)

Can you skip the round post collecting the bunnies in Dress To Impress?

No, you have to stay and complete the round. If you exit the game and rejoin, your avatar will be summoned directly into the dressing room.

Is the event badge awarded immediately in Dress To Impress?

Yes, the badge will instantly be added to your account.

Will the quest in Dress To Impress take time to complete?

No, the whole quest can be completed by anyone in 10-15 minutes.

What is the last date to complete the quest in Dress To Impress?

The quest can be completed any time before the Hunt event ends.

Read more about the event here: Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes