A Wolf Or Other Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

A Wolf Or Other is a classic survival horror game on the Roblox platform where you can be a werewolf or a hunter. There are multiple rounds, so you get the best of both worlds as you switch roles, maximizing your overall experience. There is moderate violence in the game, so you have to be prepared for jump scares and eerie sounds like howling.

The quest has been integrated into normal rounds of the game. There are no NPCs to guide you, so this game essentially becomes a survival of the fittest. The quest can be completed irrespective of your character, so you can be either a hunter or a werewolf while you do it.

Start playing by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to obtain The Hunt: A Wolf Or Other badge?

The event quest in A Wolf Or Other

The event quest's egg (Image via Roblox)

The badge available is called the Futuremetal Egg badge, and it is given to every player who completes the quest. The quest is to find, hold onto, and survive with the Futuremetal Egg. This may take a few attempts, but you will surely be able to do it.

A single round is very quick so you must do your best to find the egg at the earliest. The egg is blue and has a sparkling aura to it. It appears only once per round, so it is important that you find it first and then survive with it.

How to complete the quest?

Choose a map (Image via Roblox)

The game is pretty interesting, as it is not just a simple chase-and-kill. You need to run around to find the Futuremetal Egg, and when you do, interact with it to hold onto it. The egg's location on a map is not constant, and it can spawn in any map, so it is best for you to try all the maps.

At the beginning of each round, you can vote for a map, so make sure to select the map that you are familiar with. Knowing the map helps understand the layout better and with this knowledge you know where an exit is and the various hiding locations. If another innocent player is killed or you are the werewolf, you can take possession of the egg and continue with the rest of the quest.

FAQs on completing the quest in A Wolf Or Other

Is the egg only available for hunters in A Wolf Or Other?

No, the egg can be picked up by anyone. If another player dies, you can still pick it up even if you are innocent, the hunter, or the werewolf.

Is the hunt event badge still available in A Wolf Or Other?

Yes, it is and will continue to remain available until the event ends.

How many rounds do you have to survive to complete the quest in A Wolf Or Other

Just a single round is fine, as long as you have the egg and have managed to survive.

Is the event badge given instantly in A Wolf Or Other?

Yes, the badge is added to your account as soon as you complete the quest.

