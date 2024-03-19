Emergency Response: Liberty County - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Emergency Response: Liberty County is a part of Roblox's The Hunt event, offering a free badge for completing a mission. This reward is shared by all experiences in The Hunt and can be exchanged for exclusive player clothing, accessories, and more, making the badges an enticing reward.

The mission for Emergency Response: Liberty County is quite simple, and it involves collecting three Clover Coins as a part of the scavenger hunt event. They are hidden across the map, which may make it a little difficult for newcomers to find them without a guide.

This guide outlines how to start the Emergency Response: Liberty County hunt and where to find the Clover Coins to complete the mission.

You can join The Hunt in ER: LC by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Emergency Response: Liberty County hunt

Starting the hunt at the City Park (Image via Roblox)

The Emergency Response: Liberty County hunt can be accessed in one of two ways: either through the Roblox Player app or by stepping into a portal in The Hunt’s hub world. You can begin The Hunt in Emergency Response: Liberty County by going to the City Park, which can be viewed on the in-game map.

The description for The Hunt in Emergency Response states:

“Head to the town park to start the scavenger hunt event! Also click the golden Clover Coin in the top right of your HUD.”

How to get The Hunt badge in Emergency Response: Liberty County

First hint for the hunt (Image via Roblox)

With a guide, the ER: LC hunt can be finished within 10 minutes of starting the game. The only somewhat time-consuming part is the traversal and even then, it won’t take too long to finish.

The Hunt begins with a riddle collected from the statue in the middle of the City Park. Solving this riddle takes you to the Hospital, where the first coin can be found. Of course, if you’ve never played the game, navigating the city can take a little getting used to.

Once all three Clover Coins are collected, the game adds the “THE HUNT: Find 3 Clover Coins in ER: LC” badge to your The Hunt inventory. This can then be exchanged in The Hunt’s hub world for goodies.

Collecting the golden Clover Coin for the hunt (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps listed below to find all three Clover Coins and finish the mission for your The Hunt badge:

Launch Emergency Response: Liberty County through the Roblox Player app or by entering a portal in The Hunt hub world.

Make your way to the City Park. You can place a custom marker on the map by opening it and right-clicking on the park.

Approach the statue in the middle of the park and press E next to the piece of paper pinned to it. This starts the Hunt for ER: LC.

The first riddle points to the hospital, which is where the first coin is located. Use the map to find said building.

Climb to the second floor and enter Surgery Room 2 to find the first golden Clover Coin.

Exit the hospital and circle to its rear entrance to find the second golden Clover Coin.

The third and final Clover Coin is at the power plant, close to the gray building. Use the map to find the power plant.

Head slightly west from the gray building to find the coin, marking the end of the mission.

Upon collecting all three Clover Coins, the game shows a “Badge Awarded!” message at the bottom right. This is confirmation that the “THE HUNT: Find 3 Clover Coins in ER: LC” has been added to your account and can be viewed at any time.

What is The Hunt all about?

Roblox’s The Hunt: First Edition is a multi-experience-spanning global event that ties several Roblox communities together. It encourages players to try out various events and complete certain missions for UGCs and freebies. This serves as a nice way to introduce players to new ways of playing the game.

Being an introduction to various experiences, The Hunt adheres to a strict fairness policy. It also makes it a point to avoid making missions that are excessively long, allowing players to enjoy them at their own pace.

The Hunt includes tons of titles to try out, with the total number of missions being well over 100. They went live on March 15 and will continue to be enjoyed by the community until March 29.

FAQs on Emergency Response: Liberty County hunt

When will the Emergency Response: Liberty County hunt end?

The Emergency Response: Liberty County hunt will end on March 29, 2024.

What can I use the THE HUNT: Find 3 Clover Coins in ER: LC badge for?

The “THE HUNT: Find 3 Clover Coins in ER: LC” badge can be exchanged for exclusive accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more.

How difficult is it to obtain the "THE HUNT: Find 3 Clover Coins in ER: LC" badge?

LC” badge?

Completing the mission associated with the “THE HUNT: Find 3 Clover Coins in ER: LC” badge is quite simple in concept, but it can become complicated if the player cannot figure out where the coins are.

Does it take long to receive the Emergency Response: Liberty County hunt badge?

With a completion time of 15 minutes or less, ER: LC is a quick hunt to complete.

