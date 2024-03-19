Emergency Hamburg - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Among the various experiences that constitute Roblox’s The Hunt: First Edition, the Emergency Hamburg may be one of the easiest. The mission associated with The Hunt involves completing a simple delivery mission as a truck driver. It’s simple, straightforward, and takes just a few minutes to complete.

Putting a number to the overall runtime of the mission, it will take you about five minutes to accept the job, pick up the order, and perform the delivery. This is particularly good if you’re in a rush to complete all missions tied to The Hunt event.

Follow this guide for an easy way to collect the coveted badge and get access to unique in-game clothing articles, accessories, UGCs, and more by using it in The Hunt's hub world.

You can join The Hunt in Emergency Hamburg by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Emergency Hamburg hunt

Starting a delivery mission for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The Emergency Hamburg Hunt can be started manually by locating the truck delivery services from the overworld. From the delivery mission select screen, you are required to choose a delivery that covers a distance of 10 kilometers or more. Accepting the job will begin the hunt for the unique badge.

How to get The Hunt badge in Emergency Hamburg

Choosing a mission for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

If you’ve played Emergency Hamburg before, completing the mission for The Hunt would be second nature to you. It’s a by-the-numbers delivery objective that can be completed within five minutes of loading into the game. Once the objective is completed, the title rewards you with a badge titled Truck Hunter, which is tied to The Hunt.

First-time players may also find this mission quite easy, as the game does not require them to know any unique controls or mechanics to be mindful of. Traffic violations are also not a factor for success, leaving plenty of room for error.

That said, one thing that will reset your progress is leaving the experience in the middle of the mission. The next time you launch Emergency Hamburg, you will be teleported to the default spawn location, rendering the mission progress null and void.

Receiving Truck Hunter badge for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The following steps outline how you can successfully finish the mission and obtain The Hunt badge:

Start Emergency Hamburg by entering the portal in The Hunt hub world or launching it through the Roblox Player app.

Press M to bring up your map and travel to the truck services, indicated by a green icon.

Enter the truck services building and interact with the NPC inside to choose a mission.

Pick a mission with a delivery distance of 10 kilometers or more. Note that choosing one that is less than the specified distance will not count as progress for the badge.

Follow your map to navigate to the order pick-up location and park the truck in the green corona.

Next, use the map to travel to the delivery location and park the vehicle in the green corona, the same as before.

Coming to a complete stop will mark the end of the mission, giving you the badge.

Once the mission completion screen pops up, Roblox will show a “Badge Awarded!” message at the bottom right corner of the screen. The message indicates that you have successfully received the Truck Hunter badge, which can be viewed in your account at your leisure.

What is The Hunt all about?

Expand Tweet

Roblox The Hunt: First Edition is a unique collaborative event that aims to bring several Roblox communities together. With freebies in tow, this event encourages players to try out various games while collecting badges. This gives them a taste of what other experiences have to offer while rewarding them for the same.

The Hunt makes it a point to be as user-friendly and fair as possible to achieve this goal. Its missions are designed in such a way that they don’t take much time. Simultaneously, they often introduce players to the core gameplay loop of the experience as well, making them quite effective at getting new users on board.

In total, The Hunt has 65 quests, which went live on March 15. They will last until March 29, ending right before Easter.

FAQs on Emergency Hamburg

Does it take long to receive the Emergency Hamburg hunt badge?

With a completion time of 10 minutes or less, Emergency Hamburg is a quick hunt to complete.

How difficult is it to obtain the “Truck Hunter” badge?

Completing the mission associated with the Truck Hunter badge is quite simple, only requiring a basic familiarity with video game vehicles from the player.

When will the Emergency Hamburg hunt end?

The Emergency Hamburg hunt will end on March 29, 2024.

What can I use the Truck Hunter badge for?

The Truck Hunter badge can be used to obtain exclusive accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more.

Can I receive more than one badge for doing the Truck Hunter mission multiple times?

No, the Truck Hunter mission cannot be activated again, limiting the badge to one per player.

