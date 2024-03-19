Pet Simulator 99 - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Pet Simulator 99 is the rightful successor to Pet Simulator X and the latest installment of the Pet Simulator series of Roblox titles. In the game, players must create a dream team of various pets by hatching them from eggs to amass as many coins, diamonds, and gems as possible. Pet Simulator 99 has a simple yet enjoyable premise that keeps fans hooked for hours.

The team at BIG Games has recently introduced a new quest and badge in alignment with Roblox's latest Metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition. This guide will provide an in-depth look at how to secure this sought-after badge and the important points to keep in mind while undertaking the quest.

How to get the official The Hunt badge in Pet Simulator 99?

Robloxians must complete a quest to obtain the official The Hunt badge in Pet Simulator 99. The quest entails them playing the game and reaching Area 20. This area essentially means advancing 19 levels or unlocking the 20th destination on the meticulously designed lands of Pet Simulator 99.

As shown in the image above, the quest is relatively straightforward, but gamers have to grind for at least an hour before they can successfully reach Area 20 and unlock their well-deserved The Hunt badge.

Here are the step-by-step instructions on efficiently completing this quest and obtaining The Hunt Badge in the game:

Launch Pet Simulator 99 and ensure you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, complete the tutorial and start collecting coins.

You can also click on the coins and chest lying around to gain additional damage from your pets and collect that bunch of coins sooner.

This process can be a bit time-consuming, so use spells, potions, and enchantments to speed it up.

After making your way to Area 20, it will be time to collect that sweet badge you've been waiting for so long.

After clicking the Buy button for Area 20, the badge will be automatically added to your player's Roblox inventory, and an achievement that reads Badge Awarded: The Hunt will be displayed on your game screens.

What is The Hunt all about?

Roblox recently launched its latest metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition. This event offers players a chance to earn a wide range of free rewards from the Infinite Vault. Moreover, it is free to play and has no pay-to-win elements.

The event offers a selection of over 60 games. By entering the games, players can complete various quests, earn badges, and claim rewards. The event is called The Hunt: First Edition Hub Roblox experience, and though the quests may prove challenging, gamers are excited to participate in it.

FAQs on The Hunt event in Pet Simulator 99

When did The Hunt begin, and when will it end?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will end on March 29, 2024.

How to claim the official The Hunt badge?

The badge will be automatically added to your profile once you complete The Hunt-themed quest in any featured Roblox title.

How can you redeem rewards in The Hunt?

You must earn badges by completing quests in multiple featured games and redeem them for a free reward from The Hunt Hub.

Are The Hunt freebies worth the grind?

Yes, all free rewards that can be redeemed from The Hunt Hub are worth the effort as they are limited-time accessories, UGCs, and other items confirmed to be the talk of the town.

