3008 - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Roblox’s The Hunt: First Edition includes various horror titles like 3008, one of the most well-regarded scary games on the platform. As part of The Hunt, this title offers an engaging special mission that takes about ten minutes to finish, making it a great introduction to the game. Best of all, you receive a special badge for completing this quest.

The badge, titled "The Hunt: Honor to Mr. Egg," is a simple list of three randomized objectives to be completed at night. These objectives are often simple, such as picking up an object or eating a banana. They showcase the game’s focus on horror mechanics and require a keen sense of observation from the player.

Here’s a guide that can help you survive long enough to receive "The Hunt: Honor to Mr. Egg" badge, which can be exchanged for freebies in The Hunt hub world.

You can join The Hunt in 3008 by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start The Hunt in 3008

Starting The Hunt in 3008 requires you to find an in-game computer during the day to receive objectives. These are only revealed during the night, which requires you to wait for the rest of the day in preparation. They are selected from a pool of randomized goals, meaning that no two sets of goals will be the same.

Its official Roblox page describes The Hunt as follows:

“The Hunt is on! 3008 has created a unique quest for you to earn a badge on your journey to unlock treasures from the Infinite Vault.”

How to obtain The Hunt badge in 3008

If you’re accustomed to this game and its mechanics, getting The Hunt badge for the experience should be second nature. The badge, titled "The Hunt: Honor to Mr. Egg," is awarded upon completion of the objectives and can be viewed from The Hunt experience.

As for completion time, Honor to Mr. Egg requires you to wait at least six minutes for the day-night cycle. Objectives can only be received during the day and will remain hidden until nightfall. During nighttime, you can view and perform actions to complete these goals. This badge can take up to 10 minutes to collect.

Follow the steps listed below to obtain this prestigious badge for The Hunt:

Start 3008 by entering a portal in The Hunt hub world or launching it from the Roblox Game client.

During the daytime, find a working computer near a pillar and hold F to receive your objectives.

to receive your objectives. Wait six minutes for the day to pass and the night to arrive.

Complete the listed objectives before the night ends.

Survive until the night ends to receive the badge.

Upon completing all three objectives, Mr. Egg will appear to congratulate you on completing The Hunt. Additionally, you will see a "Badge Awarded!" message at the bottom right corner of the screen, indicating that you have successfully received the reward.

The badge can then be viewed in The Hunt experience at your convenience.

What is The Hunt all about?

Roblox The Hunt: First Edition is a global event that brings communities together for a shared experience.

It is a celebration of the platform and the unique user-generated content it offers, allowing players to try out various titles and receive badges in return. These badges can be exchanged for exclusive in-game cosmetics and other items.

This is a user-friendly and free-to-play collaboration designed to have as many players trying out new games as possible. The event went live on the 15th of March and will continue until the 29th.

FAQs on 3008

When will the 3008 Hunt end?

The 3008 Hunt will end on March 29, 2024.

What can I use the "The Hunt: Honor to Mr. Egg" badge for?

"The Hunt: Honor to Mr. Egg" badge can be exchanged for unique accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more.

How difficult is it to obtain the "The Hunt: Honor to Mr. Egg" badge?

3008 requires the player to have some presence of mind while completing the objectives, which makes it slightly more challenging than the average The Hunt badge.

How long does it take to receive the "The Hunt: Honor to Mr. Egg" badge?

The Hunt: Honor to Mr. Egg can be completed within 10-15 minutes of starting the mission.

Can I receive multiple badges for doing the The Hunt: Honor to Mr. Egg mission multiple times?

No, the badges associated with The Hunt can only be received once per game by any player.

