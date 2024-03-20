Doors - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Doors is a thrilling horror Roblox game where players must traverse a massive mansion with infinite doors, all while finding Easter eggs in cupboards and by solving puzzles. The game also occasionally jump-scares players. To avoid the menacing entity, players must hide under beds and inside closets until the threat hasn't been neutralized. This makes the title enthralling and horrifying at the same time, which, in turn, makes it more enjoyable.

The developers over at LSPLASH Studios recently added a new quest and badge to this game. The latter is called The Hunt and is related to Roblox's fresh Metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition.

This guide will explore in detail how to secure it and the key points to keep in mind while embarking on the quest to obtain the item.

How to get the official The Hunt badge in Doors

Gameplay screenshot of The Hunt quest in Doors (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

You must complete an easy quest of escaping "The Backdoor" a sub-floor map to obtain the coveted The Hunt badge in the game. Every door in this title has a time limit, and one must go to the next door within the given time, or else they will be eliminated.

The Backdoor escape quest is relatively straightforward, but it can be hard if you choose to complete it on your own. We suggest you join a team of random players or partner up with a few friends to take on this mission. That will make things easier.

Gameplay screenshot of The Hunt quest (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here are the step-by-step instructions on efficiently completing the Backdoor escape quest and obtaining The Hunt Badge:

Launch Doors and ensure you're connected to the server.

Find your way back to the lobby and locate a pathway that leads to various elevators that are secluded from the usual ones. These lifts will feature a blue fog effect.

Get inside one of these elevators after familiarizing yourself with the basic rules and tips related to The Hunt: First edition event from the board in the lobby.

Once inside the map, complete the Backdoor escape quest of going through a total of 50 doors while the clock ticks away. It may take you and your friends a few tries before you complete the quest.

After you complete the themed quest, the badge will be automatically added to your player's Roblox inventory.

What is The Hunt all about?

Roblox recently unveiled its newest Metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition, which offers a variety of free rewards obtainable from the Infinite Vault. The event was eagerly awaited by the community, having been hinted at by the developers for an extended period. It is entirely free to participate in, with no pay-to-win aspects.

During the event, participants have the opportunity to select from more than 60 titles, engage in them, accomplish quests, obtain badges, and redeem rewards from The Hunt: First Edition Hub on Roblox. Despite the challenge of completing quests across various games, players are enthusiastic and eager to partake in The Hunt.

FAQs about The Hunt event in Doors

When did The Hunt begin, and when will it end?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will end on March 29, 2024.

How do I claim the official The Hunt badge?

The badge will be automatically added to your profile once you complete The Hunt-themed quest in any featured Roblox title.

How can you redeem rewards in The Hunt?

You must earn badges by completing quests in multiple featured games and redeem them for a free reward from The Hunt Hub.

Are The Hunt freebies worth the grind?

Yes, all free rewards that can be redeemed from The Hunt Hub are worth the effort as they are limited-time accessories, UGCs, and other items confirmed to be the talk of the town.

