Project Smash - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Project Smash is a PvP-based multiplayer combat arena where players must battle it out to be the last one standing on the platform while simultaneously trying to push other players off. The game is fairly simple, and players also have the option to choose different characters with varying abilities to help them conquer the battlefield.

Recently, the game devs added a new quest and badge corresponding to Roblox's new Metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition. In this guide, we explore how to obtain this coveted badge and what you must remember when completing the quest. Let's dive in!

How to get the official The Hunt badge in Project Smash?

Gameplay screenshot of The Hunt quest in Project Smash (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Robloxians must complete an easy quest to obtain the official The Hunt badge in Project Smash. The quest requires players to find the exclusive Hunt Egg on the map. It is crucial to note that the egg spawns randomly at any point in the game and at any location on the map. However, players can get some help from an indicator that points toward the Egg if and when it spawns.

The quest is relatively straightforward. Robloxians must play the game for a while and simultaneously be on the lookout for The Hunt Egg; we suggest sticking to the center of the map, not engaging in any fights unless needed, and hunting down the egg as soon as it spawns.

Gameplay screenshot of The Hunt quest in Project Smash (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here are the step-by-step instructions on efficiently completing this quest and obtaining The Hunt Badge in Project Smash:

Launch Project Smash and ensure you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, complete the tutorial, select a character, and start the game by pressing the F key.

After spawning in, play the game until you see a notification indicating the egg has spawned at a random location on the map.

Refer to the indicator on your screen pointing towards the egg and move in that direction.

After finding the egg, press the Collect button when standing near it. A message that says "Badge Awarded" will be displayed on the bottom right corner of your screen (As shown in the image above), and the badge will be automatically added to your Roblox inventory.

What is The Hunt all about?

Roblox has launched its latest metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition, featuring a wide range of free rewards that can be earned from the Infinite Vault. The community has highly anticipated the event, as it was teased by the developers for a long time and is completely free to play without any pay-to-win elements.

During the event, players can choose from over 60 titles, enter them, complete quests, earn badges, and claim rewards in The Hunt: First Edition Hub Roblox experience. Although completing quests in all games can be challenging, players are excited and looking forward to the thrill of The Hunt!

FAQs about The Hunt event in Project Smash

When did The Hunt begin, and when will it end?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will end on March 29, 2024.

How do I claim the official The Hunt badge?

The badge will be automatically added to your profile once you complete The Hunt-themed quest in any featured Roblox title.

How can you redeem rewards in The Hunt?

You must earn badges by completing quests in multiple featured games and redeem them for a free reward from The Hunt Hub.

Are The Hunt freebies worth the grind?

Yes, all free rewards that can be redeemed from The Hunt Hub are worth the effort as they are limited-time accessories, UGCs, and other items confirmed to be the talk of the town.

