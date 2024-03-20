Arm Wrestle Simulator is a part of the global Roblox event called The Hunt: First Edition. This experience offers players a special mission that rewards a unique badge upon completion. This badge can then be used to obtain clothing, UGCs, and other enticing freebies.

In Arm Wrestle Simulator - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition, you must complete a gauntlet of challenges to receive the coveted badge. If you’re marathoning all experiences that constitute The Hunt, this game is a good way to secure a badge quickly. Within 10 minutes of initiating the mission, you will have the badge reflected in your account.

This guide outlines every mission for the Arm Wrestle Simulator hunt and how to complete them for the “Completed The Hunt” badge.

You can join The Hunt in Arm Wrestle Simulator by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Arm Wrestle Simulator Hunt

Beginning The Hunt by talking to Benji the Bunny (Image via Roblox)

Beginning the Arm Wrestle Simulator Hunt is simple: talk to Benji the Bunny in The Hunt area to initiate the questline for this event. The NPC will ask you to complete six quests to unlock the reward and receive the associated badge. These quests can be completed within the same area, requiring very little exploration or pathfinding in the process.

The official Arm Wrestle Simulator page describes The Hunt as:

"The Hunt is on! We’ve created a unique quest for you to earn a badge on your journey to unlock treasures from the Infinite Vault."

How to get The Hunt badge in Arm Wrestle Simulator

Quests for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Getting the “Completed The Hunt” badge in Arm Wrestle Simulator is easy enough. The game has designed its quest to be quite beginner-friendly, and if you choose to continue playing after finishing it, your avatar will be stronger than the default strength level.

The Hunt in this experience includes six simple quests, which involve searching the specified area for items, improving your avatar’s strength, completing boss battles, and breaking objects.

Obtaining "Completed The Hunt" badge (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the steps listed below to receive the “Completed The Hunt” badge:

Launch Arm Wrestle Simulator through the Roblox Player app or by stepping into the dedicated portal in The Hunt hub.

Transition to The Hunt area by stepping into the in-game portal.

Locate and interact with Benji the Bunny to start the quests. This NPC spawns next to a giant locked gate.

Complete the first quest by finding three shiny Golden Eggs. These can be found littered in The Hunt area, so you won’t have to look far.

For the second quest, increase your avatar’s strength level to 175 by approaching the pink easter punching bag and clicking on it. Despite what the quest says, we recommend raising it to 300 for the upcoming boss battles.

The third quest can be completed by defeating the Easter Boss thrice. The boss is marked with a large “Boss Battle” sign in the same area.

Destroy six Easter-themed items that spawn in the middle of the map by clicking on them for the fourth quest.

Next, find a piece of paper on the mound behind the giant locked door to complete the fifth quest.

Lastly, complete the sixth quest by locating the key to the door. It can be found behind the various NPCs in the area, so keep an eye out while exploring The Hunt area.

Unlock the giant door next to Benji the Bunny and interact with the relic inside to complete the mission.

With that, you will see blue text confirming that The Hunt mission is finished, accompanied by a “Badge Awarded!” message at the bottom-right corner. The badge, titled “Completed The Hunt,” can be viewed in The Hunt experience at any time.

What is The Hunt all about?

The Hunt: First Edition is the first Roblox event of its scale, covering a large selection of experiences in an effort to bring its communities together. Offering badges as an incentive for players to try out other experiences, the event is a celebration of the unique user-generated content created for the platform.

This is a collaborative effort that is designed to be beginner-friendly, with no pay-to-win aspects attached to it. Lasting a fortnight, the event began on March 15, 2024, and will last until March 29, 2024.

FAQs on Arm Wrestle Simulator hunt

What is the “Completed The Hunt” badge for?

The “Completed The Hunt” badge can be used in The Hunt to obtain unique accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more.

Can The Hunt mission for Arm Wrestle Simulator be completed multiple times?

No, the badges associated with The Hunt can only be received once per game by any player.

How long will The Hunt last?

The Hunt will last for 15 days, until March 29, 2024.

Is it difficult to obtain the “Completed The Hunt” badge?

The “Completed The Hunt” badge is quite easy to obtain, making it as beginner-friendly as The Hunt badges can be.

How long does it take to get the “Completed The Hunt” badge?

The “Completed The Hunt” badge can be obtained within 10 minutes of starting the mission.

