Bike of Hell- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Complete the special mission in Bike of Hell to receive the exclusive badge titled “Velocity Vanguard.” This racing game is a part of The Hunt global event, which aims to introduce players to new experiences while rewarding them with exclusive in-game clothing, accessories, and UGCs. Ultimately, this helps bring various Roblox communities together.

To obtain the “Velocity Vanguard” badge, you must complete the race course specifically dedicated to The Hunt. This can take 10-30 minutes to finish, based on your luck with the race course spawns and whether you can complete the course within the specified time limit.

Use this guide to complete the mission and receive the coveted badge in Bike of Hell.

You can join The Hunt in Bike of Hell either by launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Bike of Hell hunt

The Hunt begins (Image via Roblox)

The Bike of Hell hunt begins once the special race course spawns. There is a 50% chance for it to appear every time the race maps reset, which usually takes five minutes to cycle through. If you are unlucky, you may roll a few duds before you can finally access The Hunt course.

Its official Roblox page describes The Hunt as follows:

"NEW HUNT ROTATION!!! COMPLETE THE HUNT TRACK TO GET THE BADGE"

How to get The Hunt badge in Bike of Hell

How to get The Hunt badge (Image via Roblox)

Once the map appears, finish the course to receive the Velocity Vanguard badge. While this is simple in concept, it can take a little while to complete since the race course spawn is governed by RNG. Once it appears, the course must be finished within 10 minutes, or it will disappear, leaving you waiting five minutes before it rerolls for a different map.

Note that the controls can take a little while to get used to since you build up speed quite rapidly in this experience. At some points, the bike gains enough speed to hurtle off the track very quickly, so you must take your finger off the accelerator button to retain control.

Racing for The Hunt badge (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how to obtain the Velocity Vanguard badge to add to your collection of The Hunt badges:

Launch the experience through the Roblox Player app or by walking into the defined portal in The Hunt hub.

Wait for The Hunt map to spawn. It has a 50% chance to spawn, potentially requiring another five-minute waiting period.

Start accelerating down the main path and jump over any gaps.

Keep an eye on your speed and avoid all obstacles on the course, as hitting them will send you back to the previous checkpoint.

Later in the course, you will encounter glowing points on the main path, which must be jumped over to avoid being sent back to the previous checkpoint.

Complete the course within 10 minutes to receive the badge.

Upon completing the course, a “Badge Awarded!” message will appear on your screen. The Velocity Vanguard badge will be added to your collection, and it can be viewed from The Hunt hub world.

FAQs on Bike of Hell hunt

What is the objective of the Bike of Hell hunt?

The Bike of Hell hunt involves finishing the special The Hunt course within ten minutes to receive the associated badge.

How difficult is it to get the Velocity Vanguard badge for The Hunt?

Getting the Velocity Vanguard badge for The Hunt can be classified as a medium-difficulty objective.

How long will The Hunt last?

The Hunt ends on March 29, 2024.

What can I use the Velocity Vanguard badge for?

The Velocity Vanguard badge can be exchanged for unique accessories, clothing items, UGCs, etc.

How many times can I repeat The Hunt missions?

You can only complete missions for The Hunt once, after which it will be rendered inaccessible.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes