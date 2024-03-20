Restaurant Tycoon 2 - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Restaurant Tycoon 2 is one of the experiences that constitute The Hunt: First Edition, a global Roblox event that aims to unite many communities. As a part of The Hunt, players can complete a special mission in this experience to receive a free badge.

The badge, titled “THE HUNT Restaurant Tycoon 2,” can be received by collecting shiny golden eggs dropped by the customers. While fairly simple to accomplish, this can be one of the lengthier objectives to complete for The Hunt. In total, it can take up to 15 minutes to finish, which can vary based on active boosts.

Follow this guide to learn how to complete the hunt in this experience and obtain the prestigious badge.

You can join The Hunt in Restaurant Tycoon 2 by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Restaurant Tycoon 2 hunt

Preparing food for customers (Image via Roblox)

The Restaurant Tycoon 2 hunt can be started the moment you begin serving orders to your customers. This means that playing the game normally will count as progress towards mission completion, provided that you can collect the eggs in time.

There is no fail state for this mission, which means that you can take your time finishing it.

How to get The Hunt badge in Restaurant Tycoon 2

Golden eggs for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

A seasoned Restaurant Tycoon 2 player will have no trouble collecting the required number of eggs for The Hunt. Once 100 golden eggs are collected, the game will reward you with the badge, which can be viewed from The Hunt experience.

Based on the type of cuisine you serve and the number of customers, the completion time can either be under 10 minutes or as high as 15. Newcomers can expect the number to be around the upper limit, as they will only be able to serve a few customers at once.

Collecting golden eggs for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how you can receive the coveted badge for The Hunt in this Roblox experience:

Access the game from The Hunt Hub World or through the Roblox Game client.

Newcomers must open a new restaurant before serving orders. Pick a restaurant layout and choose the specialty cuisine for your establishment.

Once customers enter the restaurant, click on their speech bubble and direct them to an empty table.

Collect their orders by clicking on their speech bubble and return to the kitchen.

Prepare the specified meals for your customers and serve them.

Wait for them to finish eating their meals, upon which they will drop golden eggs.

Walk over the eggs to collect them. Note that you only have a short timeframe for collecting them before they disappear.

Repeat these steps for multiple sets of customers until you have the required number of eggs. The mission will end once you collect 100.

Upon collecting 100 eggs, you will see a “Badge Awarded!” message on the screen's bottom right corner. This indicates that you have successfully obtained the badge, allowing you to view it from The Hunt experience.

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 2 hunt

How many times can I repeat The Hunt missions?

You can only complete missions for The Hunt once, after which it will be rendered inaccessible.

How much time does it take to get the “THE HUNT RESTAURANT TYCOON 2” badge?

It can take up to 15 minutes to finish the associated mission and collect the specified badge.

When will The Hunt end?

The Hunt ends on March 29, 2024.

What can I use The Hunt badges for?

The Hunt badges can be exchanged for unique accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more.

What is the objective of the Restaurant Tycoon 2 hunt?

The Hunt for this experience involves collecting 100 golden eggs dropped by customers after their orders are completed.

