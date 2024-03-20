Greenville is a very popular game on the Roblox platform that lets you drive around in a fun city. This is a simulation experience where you can drive in various vehicles and listen to the radio. You can explore the virtual city alone or spend time racing with your friends. The developers keep adding exciting cars and bikes for players to keep them engaged.

Greenville Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition is live in the game and can be completed today. It is very simple and can be completed by anyone in under an hour. You are free to do it alone while listening to the radio in your car or with your friends.

Join the game by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to obtain The Hunt: Greenville badge

The event quest in Greenville

Maximus NPC (Image via Roblox)

Greenville Hunt requires you to collect eight car parts that have been scattered around in the game's realistic town atmosphere. The quest has been created to resemble a treasure hunt.

To begin, talk to an NPC called Maximus, who will kickstart the quest for you by telling you where the car parts are. The car parts are only available for you, so don't worry about getting to them first.

When you get to the car parts and interact with them to pick them up, you will be asked to solve a few quick puzzles. These riddles are extremely easy and need your basic memory power and hand-eye co-ordination.

How to complete the quest

Buying cars (Image via Roblox)

The event quest starts by summoning you into the game's common area, which is just outside the car dealership. You can begin by getting a vehicle; it could be a car or a bike.

Head into the dealership and interact with the receptionist to buy a vehicle using in-game money. You will be given some in-game cash when you start the title.

Now, head out and talk to Maximus waiting outside the dealership. After doing so, you will see the navigator that will guide you to see the car parts one by one.

Once you have collected the car parts, Maximus will reach out to you to give you the event badge and other rewards.

FAQs on completing quests in Greenville

The quest in the game (Image via Roblox)

Do you have to collect all car parts together in Greenville?

No, you can collect them in different timelines. The game saves the progress and can be resumed when you join again.

Are event badge given immediately in Greenville?

Yes, the badges are immediately added to your gaming account. Maximus will make the announcement once all eight have been picked up.

Is the quest free in Greenville

Yes, you don't have to spend any money. However, with Robux you can expedite the process.

Will the badge be available in Greenville after the Hunt event?

No, the badge is specifically available for the event.

