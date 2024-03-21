Cheese Tower Defense - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

One of the easiest The Hunt badges can be obtained in Cheese Tower Defense. The experience is a part of The Hunt event, a collaboration among several Roblox games that aims to bring various communities together. The badge, titled “The Hunt - Cheese TD,” can be exchanged for clothing, accessories, UGCs, and more.

The objective for The Hunt in Cheese TD is to clear a special tower defense level made specifically for this event. It is designed to be simple enough for beginners to complete with ease, making it a desirable way for anyone to collect the badge. For newcomers, the badge can take up to ten minutes to obtain.

Follow this guide to learn how to begin The Hunt in Cheese TD and understand how to get the associated badge.

You can join The Hunt in Cheese TD by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Cheese Tower Defense hunt

Starting The Hunt in Cheese TD (Image via Roblox)

Cheese Tower Defense’s The Hunt mission can be started by approaching the large clock-shaped building marked “The Hunt: First Edition.” Once you interact with the building, you will be teleported to the mission area, where the tower defense level will begin.

How to get The Hunt badge in Cheese Tower Defense

Setting up the tower units (Image via Roblox)

Clearing the special level for The Hunt badge in Cheese TD is a matter of strategically placing your towers to overwhelm the enemy. Placing them in a single file is generally a sound strategy, as it prevents the enemies from advancing too far.

In total, there are 20 waves of enemies to defeat or survive, which include special boss encounters as well. The key to success in this level is to continuously reinvest the money you earn by defeating the enemies to upgrade your towers. The stronger your towers, the easier the level becomes.

Approaching the end of The Hunt in Cheese TD (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how you can receive the “The Hunt - Cheese TD” special Roblox badge in Cheese Tower Defense:

Launch Cheese TD through the Roblox Player app or by stepping into the associated portal.

Walk straight and look to the right for a giant building with a clock built into it, marked “The Hunt: First Edition.”

Interact with the building and press “Continue” to start the mission.

Begin placing your towers along the path and upgrade them as you rack up money. It’s usually better to build your units for speed, as it allows them to take down enemies quite quickly.

Defeat all 20 waves of enemies to finish The Hunt and teleport back to the hub world.

Upon surviving all 20 waves, the game shows a mission successful screen, along with a “Badge Awarded!” message at the bottom right corner of the screen. This indicates that the “The Hunt - Cheese TD” badge has been added to your account and can be exchanged at your leisure.

FAQs on Cheese Tower Defense hunt

How long does The Hunt last?

The Hunt for Cheese TD will last until March 29, 2024.

Is The Hunt in Cheese TD difficult?

No, anyone can complete The Hunt in Cheese TD, including those new to the game.

How long does it take to receive the “The Hunt - Cheese TD” badge?

It can take up to 10 minutes to beat the mission for “The Hunt - Cheese TD” badge.

What can I use the “The Hunt - Cheese TD” badge for?

“The Hunt - Cheese TD” badge can be used to purchase exclusive accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more.

